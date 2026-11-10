ERAD Investment Launches To Redefine Wealth Management With Innovative Investment Strategies

ERAD Investment, a full service investment management firm, held its official launch event on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Lagos. It brought together clients, investors, business executives, industry leaders, and other distinguished guests to mark a significant milestone in the company’s journey. The exclusive launch event marks an important step in ERAD Investment’s commitment to […]

ERAD Investment, a full service investment management firm, held its official launch event on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Lagos. It brought together clients, investors, business executives, industry leaders, and other distinguished guests to mark a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

The exclusive launch event marks an important step in ERAD Investment’s commitment to providing investment solutions, informed market perspectives and personalised financial services that help individuals, families and institutions preserve and grow wealth.

In an increasingly complex global economic landscape, ERAD Investment combines deep market intelligence with dynamic asset allocation to help clients navigate volatility and capitalize on emerging global opportunities.

At the heart of ERAD Investment’s philosophy is the belief that wealth should not only be accumulated but also preserved, managed and positioned to remain relevant across generations. The ERAD brand reflects a long-term approach to wealth management with a focus on disciplined decision-making, market intelligence, and responsible investment practices while aligning robust investment frameworks with the generational goals of high-net-worth individuals.

Speaking at the event, Oluwadamilare Oladeji, Chief Executive Officer of ERAD Investment, highlighted the vision behind the brand and the importance of building a financial services organisation grounded in expertise, trust and a clear understanding of clients’ evolving financial needs.

He noted that the establishment of ERAD Investment reflects a broader ambition to contribute meaningfully to the investment management landscape by offering clients a more considered approach to managing their financial futures.

“Our view is that wealth management goes beyond identifying investment opportunities. It requires an understanding of what wealth represents to each client, the responsibilities that come with preserving it and the decisions required to sustain it over time. We are building an institution that approaches these responsibilities with discipline, integrity and a long-term perspective,” Oladeji said.

The event also featured a keynote presentation by Ayodeji Babatunde, CEO of Adino Investment Limited who spoke on wealth management and the importance of placing customer experience at the centre of financial services.

In his address, Babatunde emphasised that successful wealth management extends beyond providing investment products to understanding clients’ needs and delivering service that builds confidence and lasting relationships.

“Wealth management is not just about the products you offer; it is equally about the experience you create for your clients. Understanding their needs, earning their trust and consistently delivering excellent service are critical to building lasting relationships. The quality of customer experience must be as important as the quality of the financial solutions being offered,” Babatunde said.

ERAD Investment provides a range of investment and financial services spanning asset management, securities trading, fixed-income investments, wealth advisory, family office services and investment research. Its offerings cater to a diverse client base, including high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, professionals and families seeking structured approaches to managing and growing their wealth.

Another key highlight of the event was a fireside chat with Oluwadamilare Oladeji, which explored the idea that birthed the company, the journey so far and his perspectives on the future of wealth management.

During the conversation, Oladeji shared his insights on the changing dynamics of wealth management and why it is crucial to respond to evolving market conditions while remaining focused on their clients’ financial objectives.

ERAD Investment’s strength lies in its experienced leadership team, with decades of combined experience across global investment banking, private equity, and portfolio management. The team has managed large investment portfolios and navigated different market conditions, bringing a strong understanding of financial markets, investment opportunities, and risk management.

With their industry knowledge, professional networks, and hands-on experience, the leadership team provides the direction and oversight needed to make sound investment decisions, protect clients’ wealth, and support long-term growth.

ERAD Investment’s operational approach is anchored by four core values: Excellence, Responsibility, Agility and Diligence. These values guide how ERAD Investment serves its clients, approaches investment opportunities, manages relationships and responds to changing market conditions.

With a long-term outlook and a commitment to responsible wealth management, ERAD Investment is positioning itself to contribute to the evolving financial needs of individuals, families and institutions in Nigeria and across the diaspora.

About ERAD Investment

ERAD Investment is a full service investment management firm committed to helping individuals, families and institutions preserve, manage and grow wealth. Its services span asset management, securities trading, fixed-income investments, wealth advisory, family office services and investment research. ERAD Investment is focused on delivering tailored financial solutions and building enduring relationships with its clients. For more information, visit eradinvest.co