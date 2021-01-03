Connect with us
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
CCI traders
Advertisement
Ecobank
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app

Business

Lagos State extends stay-at-home order for all state public servants on Grade 14 and below

Lagos State Government has extended its stay-at-home order for public servants.

Published

21 hours ago

on

Gas station explosion: Lagos to enforce stiffer measures on operators, blames negligence, Lagos approves 33% increase for all state pensioners, Lagos introduces Dropbox facility for land documentation, China Development Bank, Sanwo-Olu sign $629m facility to complete Lekki Deep Seaport , Lagos State Government seeks partnership with insurance operators, Bond Issue: Lagos State Government to raise N100 billion for infrastructural development, Lagos State threatens to shut down Adron, Almond, 103 other estates for lacking approval

The Lagos State Government has announced the extension of a stay-at-home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 18th January 2021 to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a verified tweet signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Muri-Okunola, seen by Nairametrics.

READ: Lagos rolls out transportation guidelines to control second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the governor of Lagos directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for a period of two weeks, starting from Monday, 21 December 2020.

READ: Nigeria closer to total lockdown, as FG orders sit at home to its workers

GTBank 728 x 90

Maintaining status quo, the order which is set to elapse today 3 December 2020, has now been extended by the Lagos State Government to Monday, 18 January 2021. In addition, Muri-Okunola urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.

In the same vein, a virtual Y2021 First Work Day prayer for all public servants in the state via zoom platform was also announced.

READ: Lagos Govt seals Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening COVID-19 protocol

What they are saying

Excerpts of the verified tweet reads:

Coronation ads
  • “Governor @jidesanwoolu has extended the stay-at-home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 18th January, 2021 to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ: Costs $4,000 to truck containers in Lagos, same price to ship from China

A statement signed by the Head of Service, @HMOKUNOLA1 noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.’’

Related Topics:

Chidi Emenike is a graduate of economics, a Young African Leadership Initiative Fellow and an Investment Foundations certificate holder. He worked as a graduate Teaching Assistant in the Federal College of Education Kano and is also a trained National Peer Group Educator on Financial Inclusion

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Business

Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely

The Lagos Government has stated that all public and private schools below tertiary school level will remain closed indefinitely.

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

Sanwo-Olu, COVID-19: Lagos ramps up measure to smash disease as it begins fumigation, Covid-19: Total lockdowm imminent as Lagos fears confirmed cases could hit 39,000, Hotels to remain shut in Lagos, as manufacturing and construction companies get conditional waivers, COVID-19 palliative: Sanwo-Olu concludes Homegrown School Feeding Programme

The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary school level in the State are to remain closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, late on Sunday, January 3, 2020.

READ: Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order

Abayomi in the statement noted that the recent directive makes it mandatory that all schools earlier scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, must remain closed until a new resumption date is announced.

The statement from Abayomi, partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: Lagos to replace all streetlights, deploys smart led lighting across the state

While informing that a new date will be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

READ: COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about 2 weeks ago, directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The governor also directed all public servants from grade level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for 2 weeks in the first instance.

READ: Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates  

Coronation ads

READ: LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD

Continue Reading

Business

Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order

The Lagos State Government has evacuated over 200 shanties around the Opebi area of Ikeja to maintain planning standards.

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

Lagos issues ultimatum to Tank Farm Operators over planning permit, Lagos seals 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki, LASG Seals 19 more Buildings in Banana Island over planning permit

The Lagos State Government has announced the removal of over 200 shanties located on a property at 1, Kuku Street, Opebi, Ikeja, in a bid to protect the masterplan of the State and restore orderliness to the axis.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in a reaction to the social media post by a Lagos Lawyer, M.O. Ubani, alleging complicity with the intent to grab the land.

READ: LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD

Salako said that the property, rather than being developed in line with the Operative Development Plans of the State and the subsisting Approval Order of the area, had defaced the otherwise serene and organized neighbourhood with illegal mechanic workshops and over 200 shanties that were abodes to criminal elements terrorizing the area.

The commissioner stated that the demolition exercise was the aftermath of a petition to the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers and the approval of the Ministry of Justice.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: Lagos seals off church, others in Surulere, moves against illegal conversion of open spaces

He added that the exercise, carried out within the ambit of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) was purposeful and in response to the yearnings of the law-abiding residents of the area, who abhorred the nuisance and menace that the presence of the multitude of shanties and mechanic workshops had created for them over the years.

Salako reiterated that no effort would be spared in achieving the Greater Lagos vision, especially towards the achievement of an orderly, organized, livable and sustainable physical environment, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of State Government.

READ: Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021

Coronation ads

Salako said, “I am indeed elated by the fact that people in the neighbourhood have received the clearing of the menace positively with palpable happiness”.

“We believe that many well-meaning Lagosians are daily appreciating the impact of a well-planned physical environment on their socio-economic wellbeing and are rising in support of efforts to ensure that Planning is internalised by all.’’

READ: Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates  

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation had a few days ago, denied its involvement in a dispute relating to land at No 1 Folrunsho Kuku street, off Agbaoku, Opebi as contained in a social media post by Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani.
  • While condemning the false claim, the state commissioner for transportation, Dr Oladeinde, pointed out that the ministry’s statutory role does not have anything to do with land matters but rather efficient traffic management and transportation in the state.

READ: Apapa Gridlock: Lagos moves to ensure uniformity in the license issued to barge owners by FG

Coronation ads

Stanbic IBTC

 

Jaiz bank ads
Continue Reading

Business

LCCI urges National Assembly to pass the PIB

LCCI has called on the National Assembly to hasten the passing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Published

11 hours ago

on

January 4, 2021

By

 which they say will encourage future growth of production and make Nigeria an investment destination of choice.
This was disclosed by Mr Muda Yusuf, Director-General, LCCI, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.
Mr. Yusuf said the LCCI supports the FG’s drive to industrial reform through the PIB which is currently sitting in the National Assembly.
  • “The Lagos Chamber urges the national assembly to put in place a law that will promote a more effective and efficient governance, administration, host community development and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry. A competitive bill will help preserve the integrity of the existing projects, whilst also encouraging future growth of production, and make Nigeria an investment destination of choice.”

READ: Covid-19: Restrictions cost Lagos MSMEs N2.7 billion – LCCI

The LCCI said Nigeria still has untapped mineral carbon wealth, with the potential to boost industrialization through the gas-to-power schemes. However, the LCCCI noted Nigeria only received 4% of the $75 billion invested in Africa between 2015-2019 despite having Africa’s largest oil and gas reserves.
The LCCI stated that the PIB’s component includes institutional and fiscal framework reforms, also reforms to Nigeria’s gas sector. Yusuf said,
  • “However, some of these improvements appear insufficient to deliver the true value to Nigeria, which the bill aims to achieve. Some provisions in the bill could adversely affect the growth of the industry and the overall economy. We firmly believe that based on constructive co-operation between the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders, host communities and Industry, the objectives of reform can be successfully met.”

READ: Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI

What you should know

  • Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the National Assembly will work hard to ensure the passing of the Electoral Act and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), before the end of 2021.
  • The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has risen for 15 consecutive months so far, will continue its climb by 2021.

READ: #EndSARS Protest has cost Nigeria N700 billion in 12 days – LCCI 

Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement