Lagos State extends stay-at-home order for all state public servants on Grade 14 and below

The Lagos State Government has announced the extension of a stay-at-home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 18th January 2021 to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is according to a verified tweet signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Muri-Okunola, seen by Nairametrics.

READ:

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the governor of Lagos directed all public servants from Grade Level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for a period of two weeks, starting from Monday, 21 December 2020.

READ:

Maintaining status quo, the order which is set to elapse today 3 December 2020, has now been extended by the Lagos State Government to Monday, 18 January 2021. In addition, Muri-Okunola urged all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.

In the same vein, a virtual Y2021 First Work Day prayer for all public servants in the state via zoom platform was also announced.

READ: Lagos Govt seals Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening COVID-19 protocol

What they are saying

Excerpts of the verified tweet reads:

“Governor @jidesanwoolu has extended the stay-at-home order for all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 18th January, 2021 to stem the tide of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ: Costs $4,000 to truck containers in Lagos, same price to ship from China

A statement signed by the Head of Service, @HMOKUNOLA1 noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders, urging all public servants to stay safe and ensure continued adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic.’’