Business
Costs $4,000 to truck containers in Lagos, same price to ship from China
Heavy gridlock has forced business entities to pay more than $4,000 to truck a 40ft container 20km to the Nigerian mainland.
The tightened gridlock at the Nigerian Ports has become severe to the point that it allegedly costs more than $4,000 to truck a container 20km to the Nigerian mainland in recent times.
This is according to a News report by Financial Times today tagged, “Nigeria’s port crisis: the $4,000 charge to carry goods across Lagos.”
READ: Haulage cost increases by more than 50% in a week as Apapa gridlock bites harder
The report, however, cements previous takes on the recent issues at the Port terminals, as well as the sporadic increase in detention and demurrage costs which were reported by Nairametrics four days ago.
The report revealed that the gridlock at the port terminals has become so devastating to the point that business entities pay more than $4,000 to truck a 40ft container 20km to the Nigerian mainland recently, almost as much as it costs to ship a container about 12,000 kilometres from China.
READ: Nigerians react as port haulage cost reportedly increases to N1.3 million
According to Shanghai Containerized Freight Index data provided by Dutch shipping consultancy, Dynamar,
- The average spot rate this year to ship a 20ft container from Shanghai to Lagos is about $3,000.
- While it costs about $3,750 to $4,000 for a 40ft container. However, the current spot rate is $5,000.
In this same vein, the impact of the gridlock extends beyond monetary costs, as freight companies and operators have to wait more than a month off the coast before they can offload their goods in the port – roughly how long they spend in transit to Lagos from China.
READ: Promoters of Badagry Deep Seaport are dragging FG to court; here’s why
What you should know
The gridlock has become a long-running crisis at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, which are the main commercial entry points into Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.
The issues at the terminals, however, can be attributed to the weak state of the Country’s transport infrastructure as 90 per cent of cargo go by road.
READ: FG approves $3 billion Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway and $462 million Bonny deep seaport
However, the increased sea traffic since the closure of the country’s land borders to combat smuggling last year, the pandemic-induced economic slump and the recent unrest in Nigeria’s commercial capital have exacerbated the current issues at the port, as dozens of ships remain idle at sea, while hundreds of empty trucks sit in traffic for days or weeks, owing to the lack of automation.
It is important to know that the port’s capacity has not increased since 1997, even as Lagos’s population has roughly tripled. Nigeria imports a lot of raw materials and almost all finished goods, and the congestion is causing production delays for multinationals.
READ: NPA expects 23 ships with petrol, food items, other commodities at Lagos Ports Complex
With the port area even more crowded at the busy year-end period, the Seaport Terminal Operators Association estimates that the congestion costs the country $55m a day in lost economic activity.
Steps taken to decongest the port terminals
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, disclosed that Trucks Park had been established in Orile, Lagos, to serve as a call-up centre for truck waiting to evacuate goods at the ports.
READ: Yemi Osinbajo launches Process Manual on Port Operations
This, with the implementation of the electronic call-up system, which had been put in place for the evacuation of goods by the Port Authority for trucks accessing the ports, are expected to play major roles to help decongest the Ports.
- Recently, Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, launched a new operation command centre built by terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, to boost efficiency and service delivery in the maritime industry.
However, government has embarked on other projects to beef up the country’s infrastructure in a bid to decongest the port, including Public-Private-Partnership arrangement to build deep seaports.
READ: FG to deploy 200 security officers to Apapa, Tin Can ports to clear gridlock
One of them includes the Akwa-Ibom Deep Seaport, another arrangement of this kind is located 60km east of Lagos, where the Singaporean food company, Tolaram, and China Harbour Engineering Company are building a $1.5bn deep seaport. But it is not expected to be completed until 2022.
READ: FG to launch Single window project, deploy scanners at seaports,
On-road infrastructure, one 35km stretch of road from the port is being refurbished by Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote’s construction company, in return for a tax holiday. More companies are also using barges to move containers to bonded warehouses, where they can clear customs away from the port.
Business
Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI
The LCCI has stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate will continue rising following Covid-19 disruptions and poor economic trend.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has risen for 15 consecutive months so far, will continue its climb by 2021.
This was disclosed by LCCI DG, Dr. Muda Yusuf, at its Economic Review for 2020 and Outlook for 2021 on Sunday in Lagos.
Dr. Yusuf said the forecasted inflation rate would be a result of rising food prices due to food value chain disruptions caused by insecurity, energy costs, lack of FX liquidity and others. He said:
- “We, however, believe a broad-based harmonisation of fiscal and monetary policies towards addressing the identified structural constraints will significantly help to moderate inflationary pressure in the medium term.”
On the general economic performance, the LCCI DG said Nigeria’s economic performance was deeply affected by Covid-19 disruptions, citing that the poor economic trend would persist till the first quarter of 2021.
However, he warned that the rising second wave of the pandemic would lead to disruptions in Nigeria’s oil and non-oil economy.
He said the LCCI expected growth in ICT and Financial services for the 3rd quarter 2020 GDP figures.
- “We expect Information and Communication Technology, financial institutions, and agriculture to drive growth in the non-oil sector in the short-term; while the country’s commitment to Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement is expected to dampen recovery prospects of the oil sector.”
LCCI 3Q 2020 estimates:
- Oil Sector – 13.89%
- Agriculture +1.39%
- Manufacturing -1.51%
- Trade -12.12%
- ICT+14.56%
- Financial & Insurance +3.21%
- Construction -2.84%
- Arts, Entertainment & Recreation -4.67%
- Real Estate -13.4%
- Transportation & Storage -3.45%
Agriculture
On Agriculture, LCCI warned that some Agric products might face the risk of competing with smuggled products, and disclosed that the AfCFTA might make Nigeria a destination for imported food.
- “While the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other agricultural commodities still subsists amid border reopening, there is risk of resurgence of smuggling of agricultural products into the country considering the porous nature of Nigeria’s land borders.
- “This, combined with the commencement of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), could see Nigeria being a destination for imported food products in the absence of adequate border monitoring measures.
- “Additionally, heightened security concerns around the country, especially in the northern part and resurgence in herder-farmer conflict in the Middle Belt, the southwest and southeast, if unaddressed, will hamper local food production in the near term. Nonetheless, we expect a modest growth performance in year 2021.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate spiked by 14.89% (year-on-year) in November 2020, which is 0.66% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23%).
- The food index rose sharply by 18.3% in November 2020 compared to 17.38% in October 2020, representing 0.92% points higher than the preceding month.
- According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 but will slow to 2.2% in the 2026-35 period.
Business
Lagos Govt seals Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening COVID-19 protocol
Lagos Govt shut down Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening the State’s COVID-19 Protocol.
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, under the aegis of Lagos State Government, has sealed and revoked the operating license of Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru, due to the contravention of COVID-19 protocols set by the state to curb the spread of the virus.
This disclosure was seen by Nairametrics in a statement issued by Gawat Jubril, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media today, 27 December 2020.
READ: Lagos to punish residents who break COVID-19 protocols during Xmas
Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuf, disclosed that the step to withdraw the license was taken in the best interest of the State and its citizens – as the state, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, continues to record cases of COVID-19 infections.
The Commissioner called on other event centres and venue owners to comply with the Governments laid down directives, or risk losing their operating licenses.
READ: 11Plc explains why Mobil filing station in Maryland was demolished
She reiterated that the fight against the virus can only be successful if all Nigerians follow the laid down public health and safety protocols and called on Lagosians to take responsibility and co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the spread of the virus.
Mr. Lanre Mojola, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, who was also quoted in the statement emphasized why it became necessary to seal and revoke the operating license of the event centre.
READ: Rivers State seizes oil production site owned by Shell over oil spills
He said the actions of the operators of the event centre was offensive, as it contravened all safety protocols laid down by the State, hence it became imperative to take such steps, following an event that was held at the venue on 26 December.
The DG also issued a stern warning to all other event centers and venue owners, who continue to flout safety protocols in the State, emphasizing that failure to comply with these protocols would lead to the revocation of the operating license of these business entities in the State.
According to him, the Commission has begun a legal process against some recalcitrant business owners who removed the government seal and continued operations.
READ: Lagos rolls out transportation guidelines to control second wave of Covid-19 pandemic
What you should know
- In a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the state, Lagos state government has taken stern actions which have affected the operations of key relaxation hubs.
- According to a recent report by Nairametrics, Nigeria continues to record significant increases in COVID-19 infections, as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria has 83,576 confirmed cases as of 26 December 2020.
- The data by NCDC revealed that 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria on the 26th of December after the centre carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
- Recall that about a week ago, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State special task force during an operation in the early hours of Sunday, December 20, 2020, shut down Cubana nightclub in the Ikeja GRA area and other facilities for disobeying the State’s ban on the activities of nightclubs.
Business
FG set to lift total shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge at midnight
FG has disclosed that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight, 24 hours ahead of schedule.
Mr Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works Lagos, in a recent statement has revealed that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight 24 hours ahead of schedule.
He made this revelation today, 27th of December 2020, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
READ: Lagos takes major step towards delivery of Fourth Mainland Bridge
This disclosure comes 5 days after he had disclosed on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, during a media chat, that there would be a 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints, starting from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December.
According to him, the total shutdown had to be lifted because the contractor was able to execute the task 24 hours ahead of schedule. As the task which was initially scheduled for 72 hours, was achieved within 48 hours, this however facilitated the quick reopening to traffic.
READ: Lagos to open Agege Pen-Cinema flyover bridge February 2021
What they are saying
Mr. Olukayode Popoola, in his statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said:
“We have completed the casting of the three number expansion joints on Third Mainland bridge. Therefore, the bridge shall be opened at 12:00 midnight Sunday 27th December. and no longer Monday 28th December. That is 48 hours and no more 72 hours.”
READ: Magu probe: New facts suggest case is about re-looting of previously stolen funds
Why this matters
The total shutdown of the Third Mainland bridge, however, was inevitable as it has become important to take rehabilitative measures and precautions to enhance both the structural stability and longevity (durability) of the bridge.
The directive to shut down the bridge, however, was issued to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles for contractors to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.
READ: Ticketing, social distancing, seat drama, my experience on Lagos-Ibadan train ride
While rehabilitation works were on-going on the bridge, traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5km where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adele ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics on July 6, 2020, in line with the statement of Mr Popoola, reported that the Federal Government had announced the partial shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge for a period of 6 months, with effect from July 24, 2020, for maintenance work.
However, the repair works had to be extended by a further one month due to disruptions caused by the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thereby extending the completion date from January 2021 to February 2021.
READ: FG to complete Marine beach bridge repairs ahead of due date
Prior to this, The 11.8km bridge which has gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last closed for repairs in August 2018, for 3 days of investigative maintenance check.
In a bid to ensure that the rehabilitation works were properly done, the Federal government had to shut down the bridge for 72 hours from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December, to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles for contractors to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints on Saturday the 26th and on 27th December 2020, in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.