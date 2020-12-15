Business
Haulage cost increases by more than 50% in a week as Apapa gridlock bites harder
The haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port has increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
This is according to a report by ThisDay. The investigation, however, builds on the report issued by the Media Company last week, that the cost of shipping containers had risen by more than 1,000 per cent from about N100,000 to about N1.2 million.
The prevalent issue of congestion at the ports has negatively impacted on the shipping cost in the ports, as cost of moving a container from the Tin Can Island Port increased sporadically by more than 50% in a week.
The fact behind the figures
In line with preliminary understanding of the situation, and on-premise investigation carried out at the port, it is plausible that both regulatory and infrastructural breakdowns play key roles in the gridlock and the sporadic increase in Haulage costs at the ports.
The Infrastructural breakdown in the country continues to pile up the misery in the economy and also at the ports, as transfer of containers by road remains a tough tussle, as existing road infrastructure continue to dilapidate.
The Managing Director of Port & Cargo Handling Services, Mr. John Jenkins, expressed frustration over the poor port access road – Mile 2/Tin Can Island, which has led to the near-collapse of cargo delivery. He said:
- “Transfer of containers by road is almost not in existence because the road is blocked and you can’t get containers out. The problem is the road. If the problem of the road is solved, the problem inside the port will be solved as well.”
On the regulatory breakdown, investigation at the port by ThisDay revealed that truck operators attributed the sporadic increase in the cost of haulage services at the Tin Can Port to extortion by security operators, including Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security officials, police and the Presidential task team on Apapa gridlock, as the operators pay more than N250,000 per truck to gain access to the port.
To emphasize on this issue, The Chairman, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, described the situation at the ports as confusing and dispiriting. He disclosed that business is still ongoing, but the Presidential task team at the port has refused to leave because they are benefiting from the chaos.
He disclosed that the Presidential task team had formed a cartel with the police and NPA officials to set up shops to collect bribes and determine who enters.
Mr. Ojo Akintoye, a Clearing Agent operating at the Tin Can Island Port, disclosed there are more than four roadblocks between Tin Can Island Port First and Second Gates set up by the Presidential task team, the police and NPA officials, where each truck is expected to bribe officials before being allowed passage into the port. He said:
- “The extortion by NPA (security officials) and other security agencies who claim to be controlling traffic on the road is the cause of the impediment we are experiencing daily along the port access road.”
Also commenting on the issue of extortion by the Presidential Task Team and other security operatives is Prince Kayode Farinto, the National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), who called the team a money-making machine and supported its disbandment.
He disclosed that clearing agents lose an average of N300 million weekly to illegal collection by NPA security officials, the police and members of the Presidential Task Team, adding that to enter the port, truckers pay as high as N280,000 to security operatives on the road.
In the same manner, the House of Representatives asked the federal government to disband the Presidential Task Team, stressing that it has outlived its usefulness and is allegedly participating in extortion and contributing to the congestion of the Lagos ports.
The lawmakers had also urged government and other security agencies to immediately end extortion of truck drivers. Stating that the police and the Presidential Task Force remain the major cause of unending gridlock along the port access roads, with stakeholders such as importers, clearing agents and truck owners alleging that they are forced to pay as much as N250,000 to N280,000 per truck for entries and exits to the ports.
The reaction of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, at the budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport yesterday, disclosed that the agency, based on the ongoing arrangement with the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), was evolving a permanent solution to the gridlock on roads leading to the ports in Lagos.
She disclosed that Trucks Park had been established in Orile, Lagos, and the park will serve as call up centre for any truck waiting to evacuate goods at the ports and also facilitate the implementation of the electronic call-up system which had been put in place for the evacuation of goods by the Port Authority for trucks accessing the ports.
What you should know
- According to report, no fewer than 40 ships calling at the Tin Can Island Port are stranded at anchorage due to lack of space to discharge new cargoes at terminals in the port, as shipments from the port have been constrained by multiple toll points mounted by security operatives including men of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security department, the Nigeria police, Nigerian Army and officials of the Presidential Task Team.
- This situation continues to pile up the gridlock at the port, and thus affecting the port operation as cargo delivery continues to slow down, leading to astronomical rise in haulage and shipping cost, thereby increasing inflationary pressures in the country.
- However, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed all its members in Eastern ports to commence an indefinite strike, in protest over the retrenchment of 500 workers by the Management of Integrated Logistics Services (INTELS) Nigeria Limited and the Associated Maritime Services (AMS) Limited.
- The Union reiterated that the strike would last until the management of INTELS and AMS withdraw the sack letters issued to their members and resume negotiations with the unions.
- It also stated that the strike would not be called off until there is a guarantee from the management of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) that security operatives will no longer be used to deal with or settle industrial relations issues in the sector.
- In a statement signed by the Secretary-General of MWUN, Mr. Felix Akingboye, the union urged the federal government to investigate the deployment of armed security operatives to disrupt a peaceful gathering of workers. It called for sanctions against those who brought the security operatives that brutalised, intimidated and harassed its members.
AU signs MoU with EU’s International Centre for Migration Policy Development
The AU has signed an MoU with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.
The African Union (AU) Commission has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), to enhance existing cooperation on Migration, and Mobility Governance between the two organizations.
The MoU was signed by H.E. Mrs Amira Elfadil, Commissioner for Social Affairs on behalf of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mohamed; while Director General, Mr. Michael Spindelegger, signed on behalf of ICMPD.
The MoU is the result of continuous engagement, informed by the priorities and objectives of the AU in an effort to improve political stability, enhance safety and security, advance social development and economic prosperity.
- Migration governance, particularly in the areas of the free movement of people, labour migration and mobility, trade, and remittances, amongst others is central to this effort.
- The envisioned scope of the cooperation echoes the Union’s strategic priorities, as anchored in the Agenda 2063 and in the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, while leveraging opportunities of mutual benefit for countries of origin and of destination.
- It will therefore serve as a catalyst for joint effort, bolstering cooperation at the continental level to complement bilateral and regional efforts, including between the African and European continents, as formalized recently in the framework of the AU-EU Continent-to-Continent Migration and Mobility Dialogue (C2CMMD).
What they are saying
Speaking during the virtual signing ceremony of the MoU, Commissioner Elfadil said:
“I am delighted to note with appreciation that this MoU captures and allows us to engage in most of the elements covered by our Migration Policy Framework for Africa and also elements under the Continent-to-Continent Migration and mobility Dialogue between Africa and Europe.’’
She added the existing cooperation between the AU Commission and the ICMPD would contribute to orderly, safe, and regular migration and mobility between the two Continents.
Speaking on behalf of ICMPD, Mr Spindelegger, stated that:
- “Areas of cooperation envisioned by the MoU are in line with the Migration Policy Framework for Africa, encompassing migration governance, free movement, labour migration and mobility, remittances and diaspora engagement, migration and trade, border governance, irregular migration and information sharing, amongst other areas.”
He said that ICMPD is particularly convinced about the benefits of the AU Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons in Africa, and that its ratification and implementation will advance social development and economic prosperity on the African continent. ICMPD will endeavour to support the AUC in this crucial effort.
What you should know
- AU spearheads Africa’s development and integration in close collaboration with African Union Member States, the Regional Economic Communities and African citizens.
- AU Vision is to accelerate progress towards an integrated, prosperous and inclusive Africa, at peace with itself, playing a dynamic role in the continental and global arena, effectively driven by an accountable, efficient and responsive Commission.
- The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) is an international organisation with 18 Member States and about 350 staff members.
- It is active in more than 90 countries worldwide.
- It takes a regional approach in its work to create efficient cooperation and partnerships along migration routes. Priority regions include Africa, Central and South Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
- Its three-pillar approach to migration management – structurally linking research, migration dialogues and capacity building – contributes to migration policy development worldwide.
- ICMPD receives funding from its Member States, the European Commission, the UN and other multilateral institutions, as well as bilateral donors.
Honeywell seeks supreme court review over alleged N3.5 billion debt
Honeywell is seeking the Apex Court’s intervention following a judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in its dispute with Ecobank.
Honeywell has disclosed that it will be seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention and review of the Court of Appeal judgement, to put an end to its protracted case with Ecobank, over their N3.5 billion debt dispute.
This disclosure was made by the Counsel to Honeywell Group, Mr Olabode Olanipekun (SAN), today, Monday 14th December 2020, in a reaction to the decision of the Court of Appeal.
This is borne out of dissatisfaction brewing from the judgement delivered by the Court of Appeal today the 14th of December, which reversed the judgement affirmed by the Federal High Court, Lagos delivered in May 2019, that operating companies of Honeywell Group were not in any way indebted to Ecobank.
Honeywell Group’s General Counsel, Olasumbo Abolaji, reacted to the judgement of the Court of Appeal. She said Honeywell is convinced that it has a compelling case and it is ready to appeal the judgement of the Court of Appeal.
She said:
- “Litigants can seek relief up to the Supreme Court. Consequently, the decision of the Court of Appeal is definitely not final on this matter.”
In the course of the court action, according to her, at least 10 decisions had been the subject of appeals both at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court stages, and that Honeywell largely recorded victories at those stages based on the strength of its arguments.
“We believe in the Nigerian Judicial System and we will take our case further to the Supreme Court,” she concluded.
What you should know
- Honeywell in 2015 approached the court to determine whether or not its three subsidiaries, Anchorage Leisures Ltd, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, and Siloam Global Limited, were still indebted to Ecobank after having reached an agreement to pay the sum of N3.5billion as full and final settlement of the companies’ indebtedness.
- However, according to a court statement by Honeywell Group’s Chief Finance Officer, Oluwakemi Owasanoye, told the court that, in line with an agreement reached at a meeting held on July 22, 2013, the bank agreed to merge the collective indebtedness of Honeywell’s three subsidiaries, which amounted to N3.5billion with the negotiations anchored by Honeywell Group Limited.
- According to her, part of the agreement reached with the bank was that N500million must be paid immediately, while the balance of N3billion would be paid before the exit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) examiners from the bank, without any specific stipulation on number of tranches.
- According to her testimony, Honeywell complied with the terms of the agreement, and thereafter wrote to inform the bank of its compliance and the need for the bank to formally discharge the company of any further obligation.
- However, the bank in its reply to the letter did not raise any objections. She disclosed that the Group was however surprised when the bank proceeded to demand for further payments in respect of the debt which had been fully liquidated for over a year.
- Mrs. Owasanoye further stated in her testimony that when the dispute arose, the Company referred the matter to the Bankers’ Committee, which resolved the matter in favour of Honeywell.
- In view of Honeywell’s decision to appeal the Court of Appeal’s judgement, the legal tussle which began in 2015, will now continue at the Supreme Court.
Lagos Govt. to close Breweries level crossing to facilitate rail modernization project
Lagos State Government has announced plans to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing for construction work.
Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, has announced plans of the State Government to temporarily close the Nigerian Breweries level crossing.
The Commissioner made this disclosure in a statement issued via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, which was seen by Nairametrics.
In line with this development, Dr. Oladeinde disclosed that the Breweries level crossing will be closed from 10:00 pm on Friday, 18th to 4:00 am on Monday, 21st of December, 2020, to allow contractors to continue construction works ongoing at the rail tracks.
Why this matters
According to the information contained in the statement, Dr. Oladeinde stated that the temporary closure of the Nigerian Breweries level crossing will pave way for the construction works ongoing at the rail tracks in continuation of the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project.
The closure would enable China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, the Construction Company in charge of the Modernization Project, to continue another round of construction work at the Breweries Level Crossing, as a follow up to the recent Gaskiya/Badia track laying work.
What you should know
- Dr. Oladeinde has implored motorists to utilize the Iganmu Bridge from Nigerian Breweries to connect Eric Moore inwards Abebe Village, through Eric Moore Junction during the period, to facilitate easy movement and traffic flow within the state.
- However, traffic management personnel as well as road signals, will be available to aid motorists’ movement and minimize inconveniences that may be experienced during the period.
- The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation reiterated the determination of the State government to provide a seamless multi-modal transportation system that will address the needs of the populace.