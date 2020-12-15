Entertainment
Omah Lay and Tems released from Ugandan arrest
Nigerian singers, Omah Lay and Tems have been released from the custody of the Ugandan Police.
Nigerian artistes, Stanley Omah Didia a.k.a Omah Lay and Temilade Openyi a.k.a Tems have been released from police arrest in Uganda.
This was disclosed in a release order statement by the Chief Magistrate Court of Makindye at Makindye, posted by Ugandan musician, Bebe Cool.
The Court said: “Whereas the accused person Temilade Openyi (Tems), Stanley Omah,(Omah lay) and Muyiwa Awoniyi were charged with the offense of neglect act likely to spread of infectious diseases Section 171 of Penal Code Act.
“The Charges have been withdrawn against them Vide Withdrawal Form Serial No, 4292, dated 15th December 2020.”
The Court demanded that all accused persons be released from custody unless held on charges.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on Monday, 14th December 2020 that Omah Lay and Tems were arrested in Uganda, after being charged with “Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases.”
- Omah Lay disclosed that the Ugandan authorities blocked the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign affairs from interfering.
Davido’s third studio album hits 213.2 million streams in a month
Davido, has disclosed that his third studio album had surpassed 213.2 million streams across all platforms in a month.
David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has disclosed that his third studio album had surpassed 213.2 million streams across all platforms in a month.
This disclosure was made public by the Nigerian songwriter in a post that was seen by Nairametrics on his official Instagram account this evening.
Davido disclosed that the album which was released on the 13th of November 2020, had attracted over 213.2 million streams, exactly a month after the project was released.
The album titled, A better Time (ABT), pulls together a blend of sounds from all corners of Africa, and across the waters in the USA. However, the diversity of the project led to its global acceptance by Hip-hop fans and lovers of good music across the world.
The breakdown of the streams revealed that 44.8% of the 213.2 million streams across all platforms came from Audio mack.
According to the post he shared, the album had received;
- 54.7 million streams on apple music,
- 11.5 million streams on Spotify,
- 15.7 million streams on Boomplay,
- 95.5 million on Audio mack and
- 35.8 million streams on Youtube music.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the album, prior to this publication had shattered major records. Recall that the artiste on November 16th, 2020, three days after he released the album, disclosed that the album had surpassed a cumulative stream of 100 million, thus making it the fastest project by an Afrobeats singer to hit such a mark.
- However, some of the tracks off the album have been performing well, including the video of his lead single ‘FEM’, which was released in September and gotten over 15 million views on YouTube.
- In the same vein, his latest music video, ‘Jowo’, which has a cameo appearance by ‘Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson currently has over 3.7 million views.
Mr. Eazi plans to sell shares of his streamed music
Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi has urged fans to own equity shares of his music and stream to earn money.
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, announced an experimental plan for his music fans and investors to buy shares in his songs.
Mr. Eazi disclosed this in a social media statement on Wednesday. He added that investors will own equity in his songs and earn income on streaming revenue.
He disclosed that he has been in the list of top 5 most streamed African artist since 2016 and tweeted:
“Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $, some goes back to You! I have consistently since 2016 been Top 5 most streamed African Artists & that’s 100% due to my fans!! I love you guys!! And it’s time to get you in on the equity side.
“Imagine you had a % of my last song with Nicki or my new single “LENTO” with Jbalvin!!! As u stream u make it a hit, some of the $ comes to you! But, most importantly you are a true part of the Global Smash Hit you helped create.
Why this matters: If Mr. Eazi is successful with his equity sharing plan, it will give Nigerian investors an indirect means to invest and earn in foreign exchange in Nigerian Entertainment, and reducing barriers to entry for Nigerian music investments.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in July that Mr Eazi raised $20 million for his Africa Music Fund (AMF) to invest in the careers of African music talents.
- He explained that his intention was to create a new platform to fund the music entertainment ecosystem in Africa, adding that the entertainment ecosystem is not understood by instuitional investors in Africa and leads to limits in funding the industry.