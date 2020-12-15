Omah Lay and Tems released from Ugandan arrest

Nigerian artistes, Stanley Omah Didia a.k.a Omah Lay and Temilade Openyi a.k.a Tems have been released from police arrest in Uganda.

This was disclosed in a release order statement by the Chief Magistrate Court of Makindye at Makindye, posted by Ugandan musician, Bebe Cool.

The Court said: “Whereas the accused person Temilade Openyi (Tems), Stanley Omah,(Omah lay) and Muyiwa Awoniyi were charged with the offense of neglect act likely to spread of infectious diseases Section 171 of Penal Code Act.

“The Charges have been withdrawn against them Vide Withdrawal Form Serial No, 4292, dated 15th December 2020.”

The Court demanded that all accused persons be released from custody unless held on charges.

