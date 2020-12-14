Entertainment
Omah Lay and Tems arrested in Uganda, to remain in Police custody till 16 December
Nigerian singers, Omah lay and Tems have been arrested by the Ugandan Police.
Nigerian artistes, Stanley Omah Didia a.k.a Omah Lay and Temilade Openyi a.k.a Tems have been arrested in Uganda.
They both faced a Ugandan court on Monday after being charged with “Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases.”
This was disclosed by the Ugandan police in a social media statement on Monday afternoon. The artists were arrested after they allegedly performed in a concert at Uganda over the weekend.
The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.
— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020
Uganda Police said the 2 were also arrested with one other person, Muyiwa Awomiyi. They said:
- “The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.”
They are both expected to remain in custody until Wednesday 16th of December.
- “The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP. They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday 16.12.2020.”
Omah Lay disclosed that the Ugandan authorities have blocked the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign affairs from interfering.
Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail.
— Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020
More details later…
Entertainment
Davido’s third studio album hits 213.2 million streams in a month
Davido, has disclosed that his third studio album had surpassed 213.2 million streams across all platforms in a month.
David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has disclosed that his third studio album had surpassed 213.2 million streams across all platforms in a month.
This disclosure was made public by the Nigerian songwriter in a post that was seen by Nairametrics on his official Instagram account this evening.
Davido disclosed that the album which was released on the 13th of November 2020, had attracted over 213.2 million streams, exactly a month after the project was released.
The album titled, A better Time (ABT), pulls together a blend of sounds from all corners of Africa, and across the waters in the USA. However, the diversity of the project led to its global acceptance by Hip-hop fans and lovers of good music across the world.
The breakdown of the streams revealed that 44.8% of the 213.2 million streams across all platforms came from Audio mack.
According to the post he shared, the album had received;
- 54.7 million streams on apple music,
- 11.5 million streams on Spotify,
- 15.7 million streams on Boomplay,
- 95.5 million on Audio mack and
- 35.8 million streams on Youtube music.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the album, prior to this publication had shattered major records. Recall that the artiste on November 16th, 2020, three days after he released the album, disclosed that the album had surpassed a cumulative stream of 100 million, thus making it the fastest project by an Afrobeats singer to hit such a mark.
- However, some of the tracks off the album have been performing well, including the video of his lead single ‘FEM’, which was released in September and gotten over 15 million views on YouTube.
- In the same vein, his latest music video, ‘Jowo’, which has a cameo appearance by ‘Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson currently has over 3.7 million views.
Entertainment
Mr. Eazi plans to sell shares of his streamed music
Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi has urged fans to own equity shares of his music and stream to earn money.
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, announced an experimental plan for his music fans and investors to buy shares in his songs.
Mr. Eazi disclosed this in a social media statement on Wednesday. He added that investors will own equity in his songs and earn income on streaming revenue.
He disclosed that he has been in the list of top 5 most streamed African artist since 2016 and tweeted:
“Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $, some goes back to You! I have consistently since 2016 been Top 5 most streamed African Artists & that’s 100% due to my fans!! I love you guys!! And it’s time to get you in on the equity side.
“Imagine you had a % of my last song with Nicki or my new single “LENTO” with Jbalvin!!! As u stream u make it a hit, some of the $ comes to you! But, most importantly you are a true part of the Global Smash Hit you helped create.
Why this matters: If Mr. Eazi is successful with his equity sharing plan, it will give Nigerian investors an indirect means to invest and earn in foreign exchange in Nigerian Entertainment, and reducing barriers to entry for Nigerian music investments.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in July that Mr Eazi raised $20 million for his Africa Music Fund (AMF) to invest in the careers of African music talents.
- He explained that his intention was to create a new platform to fund the music entertainment ecosystem in Africa, adding that the entertainment ecosystem is not understood by instuitional investors in Africa and leads to limits in funding the industry.
Entertainment
How to watch UEFA Europa League, La Liga, NBA, all sports without owning Pay-TV decoder
Did you know that you can watch the Europa League and all sports showing on StarTimes without owning a decoder?
Arsenal, AC Milan, Leicester City and Tottenham are among the top teams in Europa League this season.
Did you know that Europa League shows on StarTimes only?
Also, did you know that you can watch the Europa League and all sports showing on StarTimes without owning a decoder?
Well, that’s the truth, all you need do is to download ‘StarTimes ON’ mobile app on your Google Play Store or IOS https://pjq57.app.goo.gl/2Jv2
So if you are not keen on owning a StarTimes decoder, StarTimes ON mobile app comes handy.
There are several entertaining content in HD that you can watch without a subscription.
But to watch all content, you need to be a VIP member. With as low as N400 weekly or N1600 monthly Sport VIP subscription, you can watch all sports like Europa League, La Liga, Emirates FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, Copa Del Rey, Copa Italia and NBA (basketball), among others; you can also watch live combat sports like mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing, among others every week.
In addition to sports, other great selections of content on the app include local and foreign movies, documentaries, news, music and video-on-demand (VOD) content which you can download and watch offline.
A combination of all these comes under Max VIP plan, that costs N800 weekly or N2000 monthly. This plan comes with over 70 TV channels and over 5000 video-on-demand content. StarTimes has a rich blend of entertainment channels dedicated Nollywood, Hollywood, Bollywood, Filipino, Chinese and Turkish movies and series.
Subscription is super easy on the app. There are options to either use your MTN airtime, debit card or bank transfer.
For StarTimes decoder owners, there is an added advantage.
It is commonplace that interests and likes differ even at home. And it is even so with entertainment preference, resulting in friction about who controls the remote. It’s time to put an end to the remote fights.
StarTimes has launched one-for-four plan. That’s one decoder subscription enables you to watch your bouquet channels on four devices same time (TV set and three extra mobile devices).
That means four access for family members to watch whatever they like anytime, anywhere, any day. So dad could be watching a football match while mom is watching movies and kids watching cartoon same time on different devices at no extra charge. You can also renew your decoder subscription via the app.
How does that work?
Step 1: Download StarTimes ON mobile app.
Step 2: Link your decoder smartcard number to StarTimes-ON app. To get a guide on linking your decoder call (01-4618888)
Step 3: You can link the same smartcard number to three mobile devices.
That’s all. All four can watch whatever they like anytime, anywhere, any day.
So enjoy your digital life.