Mr. Eazi plans to sell shares of his streamed music

Arsenal, AC Milan, Leicester City and Tottenham are among the top teams in Europa League this season.

Did you know that Europa League shows on StarTimes only?

Also, did you know that you can watch the Europa League and all sports showing on StarTimes without owning a decoder?

Well, that’s the truth, all you need do is to download ‘StarTimes ON’ mobile app on your Google Play Store or IOS https://pjq57.app.goo.gl/2Jv2

So if you are not keen on owning a StarTimes decoder, StarTimes ON mobile app comes handy.

There are several entertaining content in HD that you can watch without a subscription.

But to watch all content, you need to be a VIP member. With as low as N400 weekly or N1600 monthly Sport VIP subscription, you can watch all sports like Europa League, La Liga, Emirates FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, Copa Del Rey, Copa Italia and NBA (basketball), among others; you can also watch live combat sports like mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing, among others every week.

In addition to sports, other great selections of content on the app include local and foreign movies, documentaries, news, music and video-on-demand (VOD) content which you can download and watch offline.

A combination of all these comes under Max VIP plan, that costs N800 weekly or N2000 monthly. This plan comes with over 70 TV channels and over 5000 video-on-demand content. StarTimes has a rich blend of entertainment channels dedicated Nollywood, Hollywood, Bollywood, Filipino, Chinese and Turkish movies and series.

Subscription is super easy on the app. There are options to either use your MTN airtime, debit card or bank transfer.

For StarTimes decoder owners, there is an added advantage.

It is commonplace that interests and likes differ even at home. And it is even so with entertainment preference, resulting in friction about who controls the remote. It’s time to put an end to the remote fights.

StarTimes has launched one-for-four plan. That’s one decoder subscription enables you to watch your bouquet channels on four devices same time (TV set and three extra mobile devices).

That means four access for family members to watch whatever they like anytime, anywhere, any day. So dad could be watching a football match while mom is watching movies and kids watching cartoon same time on different devices at no extra charge. You can also renew your decoder subscription via the app.

How does that work?

Step 1: Download StarTimes ON mobile app.

Step 2: Link your decoder smartcard number to StarTimes-ON app. To get a guide on linking your decoder call (01-4618888)

Step 3: You can link the same smartcard number to three mobile devices.

That’s all. All four can watch whatever they like anytime, anywhere, any day.

So enjoy your digital life.