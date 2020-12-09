Entertainment
Mr. Eazi plans to sell shares of his streamed music
Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi has urged fans to own equity shares of his music and stream to earn money.
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, announced an experimental plan for his music fans and investors to buy shares in his songs.
Mr. Eazi disclosed this in a social media statement on Wednesday. He added that investors will own equity in his songs and earn income on streaming revenue.
He disclosed that he has been in the list of top 5 most streamed African artist since 2016 and tweeted:
“Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $, some goes back to You! I have consistently since 2016 been Top 5 most streamed African Artists & that’s 100% due to my fans!! I love you guys!! And it’s time to get you in on the equity side.
“Imagine you had a % of my last song with Nicki or my new single “LENTO” with Jbalvin!!! As u stream u make it a hit, some of the $ comes to you! But, most importantly you are a true part of the Global Smash Hit you helped create.
Why this matters: If Mr. Eazi is successful with his equity sharing plan, it will give Nigerian investors an indirect means to invest and earn in foreign exchange in Nigerian Entertainment, and reducing barriers to entry for Nigerian music investments.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in July that Mr Eazi raised $20 million for his Africa Music Fund (AMF) to invest in the careers of African music talents.
- He explained that his intention was to create a new platform to fund the music entertainment ecosystem in Africa, adding that the entertainment ecosystem is not understood by instuitional investors in Africa and leads to limits in funding the industry.
American cable television, AMC looking to raise funds amidst fears of bankruptcy
The television network is in talks to raise enough capital to stay afloat until at least next summer.
AMC, an American multinational basic cable television channel, a flagship property of AMC Networks, has been hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic and is in dire need of cash.
On Monday, the world’s largest cinema chain reported an overall third-quarter revenue of $119.5millilon, down 91% compared to the revenue of $1.3billilon in the same period of 2019. Losses hit $905.8 million or $8.41 per share, compared to the 53cents per share loss in 2019.
READ: IMF assessing additional tools to provide aid to pandemic-hit countries
In grappling with the financial impact of the pandemic, AMC noted in its earnings that it has raised more than $80 million by selling its Baltic theaters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.
AMC also noted it renegotiated its debts, theater leases, and reduction in interest payments and it was able to raise $900million in capital from new debt offerings and equity sales.
READ: Netflix adds 10.1 million paid users in Q2 2020, yet stock plunges more than 9%
AMC also noted in its earnings that it’s “operating approximately 539 of its 600 domestic locations,” and around 261 of its 358 international locations are back in operation.
However, there is less attendance due to Covid-19 protocols, which means few paying customers and with the streaming world upon us, many prefer to stream than go to the cinema, more so as theaters have been closed in several European countries due to rising Corona cases.
READ: China’s economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020
- AMC president and CEO Adam Aron said in a statement: “The magnitude of the impact of the global pandemic on the theatrical exhibition industry was again evident in our third-quarter results, as theatre operations in the U.S. were suspended for nearly two-thirds of the quarter. And yet, despite unrelenting obstacles, the AMC team continued to make significant progress in pursuit of our three key priorities:
- To strengthen our liquidity position;
- To dramatically reduce operating and capital expenditures, and
- To continue to safely and successfully restore our operations.”
AMC is looking to offset the losses incurred during the pandemic, and they are looking at every possible means to get money. AMC president and CEO, Adam Aron said: “All we got to do is raise a little money and we’ll be just fine“. Last month, the company sold 15 million shares to secure $41.6million.
“We are currently seeking again to raise additional equity capital,” Aron added. According to a SEC filing published on Monday, the company is looking to sell up to 20 million Class A shares to generate up to $50million to raise funds.
The company is also considering venturing into streaming due to less attendance and few paying customers, Aron said “AMC is not stuck back in 1955. We are willing to consider alternate models…..We understand the world of streaming is upon us. We believe it optimizes our profitability and the studio’s profitability if they can have a combo of theatrical releases and streaming.”
DStv denies social media reports alleging it has been “hacked”
DStv has dismissed social media reports claiming its system has been hacked.
Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has refuted the claim that its system has been hacked and explained that the firm was only upgrading its system.
This was disclosed by a source in Multichoice Nigeria, who pleaded anonymous as she is not allowed to speak officially on the development.
READ: Mixed reactions as court stops DSTV from price hike
The source told Nairametrics that the company decided to open all of its channels because during the upgrade the subscribers would have difficulties accessing some channels on their bouquets.
“Instead of allowing subscribers to go through such challenge, we decided to open all channels till the upgrade is over,” she told Nairametrics.
READ: Data war: MTN dwarfs Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, with 1.59 million new subscribers in August
According to the source, the company had informed its subscribers last week Thursday that the upgrade exercise would last for about three days.
It stated, “Please be informed that Multichoice offices are under going a system upgrade from 11 pm Saturday October 17 to 4pm Monday, October 19, 2020.
READ: Multichoice Nigeria: How investing $2.1 billion in Nigeria’s media and entertainment value chain impacts national economy
“We apologise for inconveniences this may cause.”