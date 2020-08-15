Mr. Eazi, Nigerian music sensation, makes Glo-powered African Voices

1. Price:

The Leonardo’s 2 Bedroom is currently selling for N200million, the 3 Bedroom is N250million and 4 Bedroom is for N300million.

In terms of pricing, the most expensive 4 Bedroom Apartments today in Nigeria are in Bourdillon and Eko Atlantic and their prices ranges from $935,000 to $3.5millon which is about N420million to N1.5 Billion, while a 4 Bedroom at the LeonardoBySujimoto is selling for N300million for Now! Our 2 Bedroom that is selling now at N200million will sell for N350million when we launch in October, and sell for $1.2m when completed. (We have researched the best, but what we are building beats the best).

2. Quality:

For Leonardo, we have decided to go all out, creating a building that from foundation to Chandeliers, your only experience will be luxury.

State-of-the-art features and facilities such as Full Home Automation, Kohler kitchen, 3 Metres Doors, Duravit’s Phillip Stark and Zaha Hadid’s Award-winning Sanitary Wares , Simone Saragoni’s Technogym, Olympic size pool, Minimart, Mini Clinic, Hair salon, Interactive Lobby like a 5-star hotel, Tennis Court, Squash Court, Imax Cinema, Indoor Virtual Golf, Luxury Spa, Bar & Lounge and lots more.

We are not boasting but no other building will compete with Leonardo, not anywhere in Nigeria, not even in Africa (Please hold us by these words).

When we started Sujimoto, we adopted 2 fundamental principles – QUALITY AND INTEGRITY. 5 years ago, we promised that the MediciBySujimoto will come wrapped in Marble, today not one marble has fallen off! We promised that the Medici will come with Duravit Sanitary wares, not just regular Duravit, but the limited edition, designed by Phillip Stark. We promised that our gym will come with Simone Saragoni’s Technogym 5 years ago, and today, the MediciBySujimoto project is still one of the best building in Ikoyi!

3. Investment ROI:

No one can carry your house from Banana Island to Ibadan!

The Leonardo promises 400% returns on investment and we have proof for it. With the Leonardo, you can buy, resell and make 400% ROI in 2 years. You can also buy and do a short let rental that can guarantee you between N30million to N60million Naira annually.

You can also buy a unit, make use of it whenever you are in LAGOS and put it up for short let whenever it is not in use. Please note that if you want a long term rental, Sujimoto has signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and other companies that will rent the Leonardo, immediately it is completed. Now, with treasury bills at 3% per annum, and volatility in Stocks and Bonds, everyone between the ages of 35 and 60 are choosing real estate as the safest investment option, putting LeonardoBySujimoto as the first option.

4. Architecture:

People say why Leonardo Da Vinci, I say why not? We have studied the Iconic master of art – the Leonardo Da Vinci, whose work outlives the 16th century, finding relevance even in the 21st century; studying him and coming up with this design is to remind us that what we are building will not only be aesthetically different but iconic in character.

It will be the first building in the world to have more than 1000 art pieces, hanging in every corner, reminding the residence and their visitors of the artistic genius and creativity that goes into the creation of Leonardo project.

5. Location:

Dubbed as the most affluent neighbourhood in Africa, Banana Island houses the 1% of the 1% ultra-wealthy in Nigeria, making it the richest square metre in Africa. Banana Island is also home to the ultra-wealthy few such as the Adenugas, MDs of Multinationals, Executive Directors, HNIs, Billionaires Businessmen, and Music Entrepreneur – Davido, to mention a few. Imagine jogging in the evening and seeing Davido taking a stroll with his pet.

Aside from the fact that lands are limited in Banana Island, leading to an increase in the value of the space, Banana Island has been described by Forbes Africa as the 2nd safest place in Nigeria, second only to Aso Rock. This luxury location is perfect for those who value security and those who are thinking of ROI as the value of properties in Banana Island keep rising. Lekki and Victoria Island are all great locations, but Banana Island’s value has remained and increased more than 100% over the last 18 months.

6. Association:

If your neighbour is a Vulcaniser, the possibility of you selling Car tyres is very high, but what happens if you live in a building that houses 1% of the 1% ultra-wealthy Nigerians?

The Leonardo is only for the vital few! We have confidentiality codes, because our KYC system allows like-minded people, from MDs of IOCs to ultra-high net worth individuals, to be the caliber of people you will find at the Leonardo, you can call us ”success racist” it’s ok.

7. Developer:

We might not be the Emmar Groups of Dubai, the Candy Brothers that built One Hyde Park in London, or Arthur Zeckendorf of New York City, but we are Sujimoto and ‘we no dey carry last’. We don’t do things for immediate gratification, but for value creation.

In Building the Leonardo, we didn’t only carry out research on architecture or location, we also wanted to understand the market direction and maximise investors’ gratification. We spoke with developers and tenants, landlords and their neighbours; understood the pains of residence and their deepest desires, armed with this information, we set out to build what will not only compete with the best buildings in Africa but the best in the world!

As COVID-19 ravages the world and businesses, our prayers and thoughts are with everyone who have lost a loved one and every business that have been affected by this pandemic. We have turned our pains to gains and remained positive, ever winning because the hype is real!

