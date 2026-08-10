FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair Hosts Inaugural Public Lecture on Business Ethics and Nigeria’s Economic Future

Lagos, 10 August 2026 – FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, is pleased to announce the inaugural public lecture of the FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair in Business Ethics and Governance scheduled to hold at the University of Lagos on 3 September 2026.

Lagos, 10 August 2026 – FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, is pleased to announce the inaugural public lecture of the FirstBank Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair in Business Ethics and Governance scheduled to hold at the University of Lagos on 3 September 2026.

The lecture, themed “Business Ethics and the Future of Nigeria’s Economy,” will bring together academics, students, business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and other stakeholders to examine the critical role of ethics, integrity, accountability, and sustainability in shaping Nigeria’s economic future and fostering long-term national development.

The Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair in Business Ethics and Governance was created in honour of Samuel Asabia, the Bank’s first indigenous Managing Director. The Chair has served as a platform for promoting scholarly research, teaching, and thought leadership in business ethics, corporate governance, responsible leadership, and sustainable business practices.

In recognition of his exemplary leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s financial services sector, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, will serve as Chairman of the Lecture.

Speaking on the significance of the lecture, Olusegun Alebiosu stated: At FirstBank, we believe that sustainable economic progress is anchored on ethical leadership, strong governance, and responsible enterprise.

The Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair represents our enduring commitment to advancing thought leadership and fostering meaningful dialogue on issues that shape the future of business and society.

“Through this inaugural public lecture, we are bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, academics, and other stakeholders to explore how integrity-driven leadership can strengthen institutions, enhance economic resilience, and accelerate Nigeria’s journey toward a more inclusive and prosperous future. We are proud to support this important platform for knowledge exchange and nation-building.”

The initiative further reflects FirstBank’s belief that sustainable development extends beyond financial performance to encompass ethical decision-making, responsible corporate citizenship, strong governance, and the development of future leaders capable of driving positive societal change.

The Chair is currently occupied by Professor Kenneth Amaeshi, an internationally recognised scholar whose work spans Sustainable Finance, Corporate Governance, Business Ethics, and Economic Development.

Through enduring investments in education, research, and thought leadership initiatives such as the Samuel Asabia Professorial Chair, FirstBank continues to contribute to the development of ideas, institutions, and leadership principles that support a more prosperous, ethical, and sustainable Nigeria.