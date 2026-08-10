Why OPay Is Turning Savings Into a National Movement

It is against this backdrop that OPay has launched the 7 Savings Festival, powered by OWealth, a nationwide savings initiative designed to make disciplined saving simple, rewarding, and accessible.

Before sunrise, tens of millions of Nigerians are already making financial decisions that will shape the rest of their day.

A trader prepares for the business day, a ride-hailing driver calculates fuel expenses, and a young professional checks his account balance before leaving for work.

Different lives, different ambitions, but one shared goal: building financial security in uncertain times.

That challenge has become more pressing as rising living costs continue to reshape household spending and saving habits. While many Nigerians want to save more, staying consistent remains difficult.

It is against this backdrop that OPay has launched the 7 Savings Festival, powered by OWealth, a nationwide savings initiative designed to make disciplined saving simple, rewarding, and accessible.

Running from 10 August to 27 September 2026, the 49-day campaign encourages customers to create a Target Savings plan, save consistently towards their financial goals, and enjoy an interest rate of 27% per annum, along with daily interest and the opportunity to share in a ₦77 million additional interest pool.

More than a campaign, the initiative reflects a growing shift in Nigeria’s digital financial services industry, from helping people make payments to helping them build stronger financial habits.

The Festival allows customers to create a Target Savings plan ranging from ₦77,000 to ₦777,000. Participants who save consistently towards their goals and complete their Target without making an early withdrawal enjoy 27% interest per annum, qualify for daily interest, and become eligible for a share of the ₦77 million additional interest pool.

Beyond the financial rewards, the initiative is designed to encourage a culture of consistent saving. By rewarding discipline rather than one-off deposits, OPay aims to make saving a habit that delivers long-term financial value. The campaign also reflects the growing importance of trust in digital financial services.

As more Nigerians embrace digital platforms, customers increasingly want products that not only help them transact but also enable them to save and grow their money with confidence.

Built on OWealth, OPay’s digital savings solution, the Festival gives customers clear visibility into their savings goals, progress, and rewards throughout the campaign, reinforcing transparency and accountability at every stage.

Commenting on the initiative, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer, OPay, said:

“The OPay 7 Savings Festival reflects our commitment to helping Nigerians build stronger financial habits. By saving consistently towards their goals, customers can enjoy rewarding benefits, including an interest rate of 27% per annum, while building financial confidence on a platform they can trust.”

The 7 Savings Festival is part of OPay’s broader commitment to supporting financial well-being by making saving easier, more rewarding, and more accessible. The company believes that stronger saving habits among individuals and small businesses will contribute to more financially resilient households and a stronger economy.

How to Join

Participating in the OPay 7 Savings Festival is simple:

Open or log in to the OPay app.

Go to the 7 Savings Festival page.

Create a Target Savings plan between ₦77,000 and ₦777,000.

Save towards your goals and enjoy 27% interest per annum, daily interest, and a share of the ₦77 million additional interest pool.

The Festival opens on 10 August 2026, while new Target Savings plans can be created until 20 September 2026. Final interest earnings and distributions from the ₦77 million additional interest pool will be made on 27 September 2026.

At its core, the OPay 7 Savings Festival is about more than higher returns. It is about helping Nigerians build stronger financial habits through consistent saving while reinforcing OPay’s commitment to delivering trusted digital financial solutions that help customers not only move money, but also grow it.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading fintech company in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfers, bill payments, card services, airtime and data purchases, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.