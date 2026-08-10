Zedcrest Group Convenes Market Leaders to Navigate a New Era of Global Investing

Lagos, Nigeria – Investing has become fundamentally more complex.

Markets that once moved independently now respond to the same global forces, geopolitical developments increasingly shape local outcomes, and capital flows across borders with unprecedented speed.

For investors, generating sustainable returns is no longer simply about identifying opportunities, it is about understanding an interconnected world and making informed decisions with discipline, speed and perspective.

Against this backdrop, Zedcrest Group convened investors, business leaders and market experts at the Zedcrest Investors Conference 2026, creating a platform for meaningful conversations on how investors can navigate today’s evolving investment landscape and generate long-term value across both local and global markets.

Held under the theme Enriching Alpha Generation Across Local & Global Markets, the conference explored the forces reshaping investment decisions, from macroeconomic trends and monetary policy to capital market opportunities, portfolio diversification and execution strategies, while providing practical insights to help investors position their portfolios for sustainable growth.

The conference reflects Zedcrest’s broader commitment to empowering investors with more than investment products. By convening timely market conversations and sharing institutional insights, the Group continues to help clients make better-informed investment decisions in an increasingly dynamic global economy.

Speaking at the conference, Adedayo Amzat, CFA, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group, emphasised that investors can no longer afford to think in isolated markets.

“The world is now one interconnected marketplpace. Events in one part of the world increasingly shape investment outcomes elsewhere, and investors must be repared to think globally while remaining deliberate about local opportunities.”

He noted that while uncertainty has become a defining feature of today’s investment environment, it has also reinforced the importance of remaining disciplined, maintaining long-term conviction, and identifying opportunities where others see volatility.

Providing the macroeconomic outlook, Luke Ofojebe, Chief Investment Officer, Zedcrest Wealth, examined the global and domestic trends expected to shape investment markets over the coming months, encouraging investors to remain diversified, stay disciplined and focus on long-term value creation despite short-term market fluctuations.

The conference also featured expert discussions across equities, fixed income, alternative investments, global asset allocation and stockbroking, reinforcing the importance of balancing market insight with effective execution.

Speaking on unlocking value through stockbroking, Simbiat Bada, Managing Director, Zedcrest Securities, highlighted execution as an often-overlooked driver of investment performance.

“The best investment idea can still lose value if execution is not optimal. Speed, market access, timing and execution quality have become increasingly important drivers of investment performance.”

Throughout the discussions, speakers highlighted several structural themes expected to influence investment decisions in the years ahead, including the growing integration of global financial markets, opportunities within Nigeria’s evolving capital markets, the continued role of fixed income in portfolio construction, and increasing investor interest in alternative asset classes as part of diversified investment strategies.

Commenting on the importance of creating platforms such as the Investors Conference, Ademola Akogun, Managing Director, Zedcrest Global Markets, said:

“Capital markets perform best when investors have access to quality information, informed perspectives and meaningful dialogue. Beyond delivering financial solutions, we see it as our responsibility to convene conversations that help investors better understand the market, make informed decisions and identify opportunities for long-term value creation.”

As one of Africa’s leading integrated financial services groups, Zedcrest continues to strengthen its capabilities across investment banking, asset management, securities and financing while connecting investors, businesses and institutions to opportunities that drive sustainable economic growth.

The Zedcrest Investors Conference forms part of the Group’s ongoing commitment to advancing investor education, promoting informed decision-making and contributing to stronger, more resilient capital markets across Africa.

About Zedcrest Group

Founded in 2013, Zedcrest Group is one of Africa’s leading integrated financial services groups, delivering solutions across asset management, investment banking, securities and financing through its subsidiaries: Zedcrest Capital, Zedcrest Global Markets, Zedcrest Wealth, Zedcrest Securities, and Zedvance Finance.

Committed to improving capital flows across Africa, the Group partners with individuals, institutions and businesses to deliver innovative financial solutions that create sustainable economic value.

For more information, visit www.zedcrest.com.