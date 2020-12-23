Business
Nigerians react as port haulage cost reportedly increases to N1.3 million
Nigerians react to the development at the ports as haulage costs increase astronomically.
The recent increase in the haulage cost of moving containers from the Apapa port has elicited an uproar, as Nigerians expressed their reservations via social media.
The development is a result of the monetary and implicit cost impact of the recent gridlock on operators, as the increase in the number of shipments arriving at the port, poor road infrastructure and alleged law enforcement breakdown at the port has led to exorbitant payments.
The gridlock has translated to higher detention and demurrage cost of moving shipments at the port, as freight operators painfully haul their shipment from the port terminal.
Haulage cost continues to bite into the profits of the businesses of Nigerians and adversely affect freight companies and port operators, as these entities have to pay huge sums, running to millions of naira, just to move a container from the terminals.
However, the prospects of new investments in this space looks gloomy, with existing operators battling with the astronomical increase in detention and demurrage charges, as the only option of moving shipment by road is a tough alternative, owing to the poor transportation infrastructure and the underdeveloped rail network and high demand for freight logistics services.
This reality continues to mount pressure on stakeholders in the sector and Nigerians in general, as the prices of commodities are hugely impacted.
What they are saying
A number of freights and forwarding business owners have expressed dissatisfaction recently on social media. Gbemi Ola, a Freight Forwarding Businessperson, took to social media to express how disappointing the current situation is. He tweeted,
- “The recent situation at the port has made Nigeria a very unfriendly place to do business and this has limited the prospects of growth in the logistics space, as freight operators pay huge amount of money to forcefully haul their shipment from the port. The cost of trucking a container from Apapa to 10miles away has increased from N150k to N1.3 million.”
Joshua Aribido, another aggrieved Nigerian, tweeted that,
- “At current rates, since the last two weeks till date, the cost of moving a 40ft container from the terminal just outside black gate or National is N1.2Million. To move this same container to Ladipo, freight operators pay N1.8M.”
The operators also disclosed that aside the increase in the demand for freight service and the poor state of transportation infrastructure in the country, security operatives including Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) security officials, Police and the Presidential task team are responsible for the sporadic increase in the haulage and demurrage cost.
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported last week that the haulage cost of moving containers from the Tin Can Island Port terminal increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million in a week.
- However, the report also revealed that haulage cost of moving a truck miles away from the terminal increased by more than a thousand per cent within the review period, including detention and demurrage costs.
FG to deploy 200 security officers to Apapa, Tin Can ports to clear gridlock
The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy 200 security officers to Apapa and Tin Can Ports to manage the gridlock in the area.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said that the Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy 200 security officers to Apapa and Tin Can Ports.
They are to assist in clearing the traffic congestion on the route and enforce compliance of no ‘road side parking’ by heavy articulated vehicles.
According to the Media Assistant to the Minister, this disclosure was made by Amaechi at a meeting with Maritime Stakeholders and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) in Lagos, following the threat by the union to embark on strike if the government failed to address the gridlock on the route.
What the Minister is saying
Amaechi said that there should be a Steering Committee headed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, with its membership drawn from the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Shippers Council, MWUN, Road Safety and Lagos State Government, to seat monthly until the challenges are overcome.
- “The issue of traffic on these routes is because in Nigeria we don’t discipline people. People do whatever they like even when it’s wrong because there is no consequence for our actions. We need security officers to enforce compliance on truck blocking the road. 100 men each at Tin Can and Apapa to be stationed there everyday because Nigerians don’t obey until there are consequences for actions. NPA, Shippers Council must have a level of funding to resolve these challenges. We need to talk to Shippers and Traders especially those around Warri, to see how they can be using Warri port, so that Lagos Ports will be decongested. We can get security to follow the cargoes to that area, so that traders from Aba, Onitsha that are ready to use that Port can go there.”
While disclosing that the union wanted to go on strike because of the hardship faced by workers due to the gridlock, the Deputy Secretary-General of MWUN, Abudu Eroje, said that the union is now part of the Implementation Committee which took a decision that letters will be sent out to all relevant stakeholders with an ultimatum for all trucks to leave the road and return to their various parks.
Eroje said that a manual call-up system would commence before the electronic system to enable all access road to Tin Can by Mile 2 be cleared.
What this means
The strict implementation of this plan by the Federal Government will help ease the traffic congestion, which has negatively impacted on businesses and socio-economic life in that axis.
However, it is yet to be seen if the new security officers that would be deployed would not follow in the footsteps of the previous security officers, who were allegedly accused of collecting gratification from truck owners for passage.
FG declares 25th, 28th December 2020 and 1st January 2021 public holidays
FG has declared Friday 25th, Monday 28th of December 2020 and Friday, January 1st of 2021 as public holidays.
The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola has announced that the Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday 25th, Monday 28th December 2020 and Friday, January 1st, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year Celebrations respectively.
This disclosure was made by the Minister in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib M.L. Belgore.
The Minister who made the announcement today felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.
He called on all Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love and urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the festivities to curb the spreads of the virus, as the nation moves into the second wave of pandemic.
While admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, determined, patient and patriotic, Aregbesola expressed confidence that the year 2021 would be a better year for all Nigerians and therefore urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria.
What they are saying
The Minister said:
“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and Ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.
“We should know that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable Government to accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.
“The Government remains committed to the fight against banditry, kidnappings & other crimes and criminalities in the country, however, Nigerians need to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.
What you should know: The Federal Government, however, declared Monday a public holiday, since Boxing Day, typically December 26th fell on a Saturday this year. Hence, the following working day was marked down for citizens to celebrate the holiday as part of the yuletide.
AfDB approves a grant of $7m for renewable mini-grid industry in Africa
AfDB has approved a $7 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) to support the renewable mini-grid industry.
The sum of $7 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) has been approved by the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for meeting the needs of the continent’s fast-evolving renewable mini-grid industry and promoting the Africa Mini-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (AMAP).
The Africa Mini-Grid Market Acceleration Programme (AMAP) is aimed at expanding the private mini-grid investments on the African continent and to include three core components, such as the implementation of a new and standardized framework for national-scale Mini-Grid Acceleration Programmes (MAPs) in four countries, the design and enhancement of financial de-risking solutions, and support for knowledge, innovation, and skills development activities, including the continuation of the Bank’s Green Mini-Grid Help Desk website.
What they are saying
According to Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth,
- “Mini-grids are an integral and increasingly important feature of the energy access solution, not just in terms of providing lights to households, but also in ensuring that underserved populations have access to productive uses of energy to power inclusive and green economic growth. AMAP underscores the African Development Bank’s commitment to strengthening Africa’s mini-grids industry, which we see as a key driver for accelerated energy access, climate resilience, and a green post COVID-19 recovery”
In the words of Aaron Leopold, CEO of the Africa Minigrid Developers Association,
- “Mini-grids are a fundamental but under-supported element of Africa’s energy future. To achieve SDG 7 – the UN’s target for universal energy access, the sector must be radically scaled up and to do this, a holistic and broad spectrum support programme informed by industry needs is required to bring governments, investors, and of course the mini-grid sector the kind of support that can facilitate fast and efficient progress. For these reasons, AMDA is excited to see AfDB working to bring mini-grid investments in Africa to the next level.”
What you should know
- AMAP’s initial phase is expected to lead to 880,000 new electricity access connections providing modern energy access to over 4 million people and over 80 MW of renewable energy-based generation.
- Over 7,200 full-time jobs would be created, out of which 1,800 are anticipated to be held by women.
- There shall be reductions of over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2eq) in lifetime greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the facilitation of an estimated $650 million of public and private investments in mini-grids.
Why it matters
With Mini-grids, there can be facilitation of easier energy access for a wide spectrum of uses. They are expected to provide electricity to power households and institutions, such as schools, hospitals and local businesses, thereby enabling greater economic activities in the regions where they are deployed.
