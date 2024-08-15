The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized tramadol and other expired, unregistered pharmaceutical products valued at N1.8 billion at Apapa Port.

As disclosed on the commission’s social media page, the Comptroller General of the NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, stated this during a press briefing on Thursday.

He stated ‘’Today, I am here to present seizures made by our officers at the Apapa Port Command, which comprise expired and controlled pharmaceutical products with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of NGN 1.8 billion’’.

“While our commitment to facilitating legitimate trade remains unwavering, we are equally dedicated to ensuring that any import consignment or export cargo transiting through our ports under customs control is thoroughly checked using our non-intrusive (scanning) measures and physical examinations where necessary.”

Regulatory breaches and smuggling

The seized items were not only expired but also lacked the necessary National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) numbers. Some goods were falsely declared to evade duty payments, a clear act of smuggling.

The operation resulted in the interception of 12 containers, all in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

In addition to the pharmaceuticals, the NCS confiscated two 40ft containers containing a total of 27,540 pieces of cutlasses and machetes. Adeniyi issued a stern warning to port users, urging them to comply with regulations and vowing to eliminate the businesses of those importing illicit items.

“Port containers are on parade today. The owners of these truck containers, we are going to run them out of business and use them as a deterrent to others who doubt our resilience and commitment to rid Nigeria of dangerous products and prohibited items,” he declared.

The Comptroller General commended the efforts of the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, and his officers for their dedication and patriotism in executing this operation.

“They have shown commitment, passion, and they have shown that they can indeed be counted when we are talking about Nigerians who are patriotic,” Adeniyi praised.

What you should know

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recently introduced a Radiological and Nuclear Detection

The initiative aims to equip officers with the expertise needed to detect and intercept illicit radiological materials. Assistant Comptroller General Malanta Yusuf emphasized that this program will provide crucial technical skills to address these threats.

Additionally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier in July signed an Executive Order introducing zero tariffs, excise duties, and VAT on specialized machinery, equipment, and pharmaceutical raw materials. This measure is designed to bolster local production of essential healthcare products, including pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and medical devices.