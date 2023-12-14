The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed its strategic plan to implement a Radiological and Nuclear Detection Program aimed at fortifying national security against the smuggling of nuclear materials.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, made this announcement during the opening of a 4-Day Capacity Building Workshop organized by the World Customs Organization (WCO) at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College in Gwagwalada.

What you should know

Assistant Comptroller General Malanta Yusuf, representing the CGC at the workshop, emphasized the significance of this initiative, anticipating that it will equip participants with the technical expertise needed to identify and curb the illegal trafficking of radiological and nuclear materials.

The move is expected to enhance cross-border security by familiarizing participants with operational challenges and fostering a better understanding of the multifaceted responsibilities involved in this novel strategy.

ACG Malanta Yusuf commended the Customs leadership for their concerted efforts, highlighting the importance of innovation in elevating the Service’s overall performance. He stressed the critical role of training sessions in ensuring officers gain state-of-the-art information and skills.

Nigeria Customs Service Radiation Safety Officer, CSC Nafi’u Abubakar emphasized the program’s uniqueness on a global scale, positioning Nigeria as one of the pioneering nations to implement this groundbreaking initiative domestically.

As the Customs Service gears up to combat nuclear smuggling with innovative methods, the endorsement from experienced specialist Dr. Isa Sambo FSI, the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Director of Radiological Safety, underscores the potential game-changing impact of this strategic move.

Dr. Sambo praised the CGC for promptly approving the training, foreseeing a reduction in border crimes and an improvement in the country’s ability to address new risks effectively.

He affirmed, “The action is set to place Nigeria at the forefront of international efforts to secure borders against the illicit trafficking of radiological and nuclear materials.”