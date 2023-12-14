The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor, has resigned from his position in a new twist in the political crisis in the state.

Adangor’s resignation is contained in a letter addressed to Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, where he stated that his resignation is based purely on personal reasons.

The resignation of the Attorney General might not be unconnected to the crisis in the state house of assembly and the manner 5 members of the state legislature quickly passed the 2024 budget presented by the state governor in less than a day of receipt of the document.

Adangor was Rivers Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice under the administration of Nyesom Wike, who was governor from May 2015 to May 2023.

What the Rivers State Commissioner of Justice is saying

The letter from Adangor reads, “I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter

“For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based on personal principles

“I wish to thank your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the cabinet. My family and I are indebted to your Excellency in gratitude.

“I wish your Excellency a successful tenure. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards always.”

Crisis in Rivers State

Rivers state has been embroiled in a political crisis due to the rift between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Both men have been locked in a tussle over control of the political structure in the state.

The crisis has affected the 32-member Rivers State House of Assembly with 5 of the members said to be supporting Governor Fubara and the remaining 27 members reported to have lent their support to Nyesom Wike.

On Monday, 25 lawmakers of the house of assembly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, after the assembly complex was demolished by the state government, Edison Ehie, speaker of the Rivers assembly who is loyal to Fubara, declared the seats of the lawmakers who defected vacant.

Fubara thereafter presented the state’s N800 billion budget of ‘Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity’, to five members of the assembly in government house.