Tech News
O’pay plans to expand operations to North Africa by Q1 2021
OPay has disclosed plans to expand its services to North Africa by the first quarter of 2021.
OPay, a Nigerian fintech start-up, founded by Opera, has disclosed its intention to expand its payment service operations to North Africa by the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021).
According to Bloomberg sources, the decision is sequel to the success recorded by the firm in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria.
In addition, Nairametrics gathered that the COVID-19 pandemic has yielded positive impact on the firm, leading to a massive increase in the volume of monthly settlements carried out on the platform, from $363 million in January to $1.4 billion as at November 2020. This growth created pre-requisite financial buffers needed to expand the firm’s operation.
Nairametrics learnt that earlier plans by OPay to expand to South-Africa and Kenya were halted due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
What they are saying
Commenting on the financial performance of the firm, the Managing Director of OPay in Nigeria, Iniabasi Akpan, said:
- “We plan to reach transactions value of about $2 billion by the end of this year. The company will leverage its network of 300,000 offline agents to deepen the adoption of its payments service. The company is now planning an entry into the north African market after its success in Africa’s most populous country. The process has begun and we will see how the first quarter turns out.”
What you should know
- OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018.
- Nairametrics reported in July 2020 that OPay had decided to shut down other parts of its operations, such as the ride-hailing and the logistics businesses, to focus on the payments business and fintech.
- Mr Akpan revealed that OPay currently processes about 80% of bank transfers among mobile money operators in Nigeria and 20% of non-merchant point of sales transactions.
- Mr Akpan also revealed that OPay acquired an international money transfer license in 2019 with the launch being delayed by new regulations from CBN. OPay plans to partner with WorldRemit to process remittances in Nigeria.
Spotlight Stories
Apple to start producing cars by 2024
Apple is targeting 2024 to produce its first self-driving cars that will also come with ‘next level’ battery technology.
Apple Inc is advancing its operations to develop a self-driving passenger car by 2024, which would include innovations in car battery technology also.
This was disclosed in an exclusive report by Reuters on Tuesday morning after speaking with apple staff working on the project.
READ: Uber sells self-driving unit UberATG to Aurora in $4 billion worth deal
Apple’s self-driving car project is called ” Project Titan” and has experienced a couple of gains and losses since it launched in 2014. Apple sacked 190 staff working on the project in 2019, even though it designed its own car from scratch.
Insiders revealed that Apple now has plans to build a customer-friendly passenger car to compete directly with Tesla.
READ: Apple drops 4%, iPhone sales slump
“If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone,” a person who worked on Project Titan said.
The sources disclosed that Apple may soon announce a manufacturing partner for the project and there might be plans to reduce efforts to self-driving software with a traditional carmaker.
The car battery is said to be of the innovative “monocell” that comprises of multiple cell batteries and saves space in the battery pack by removing the need for pouches and modules that hold battery materials.
READ: Apple drops 2%, iphone 12 not exciting
What you should know
The International Energy Agency revealed that sales of electric cars topped 2.1 million globally in 2019, surpassing 2018 – already a record year. Only about 17,000 electric cars were on the world’s roads in 2010. By 2019, that number had swelled to 7.2 million,
READ: Sanwo-Olu launches Nigeria’s first electric car, to complete Lagos-Badagry expressway
Nairametrics reported this week that electric vehicle maker, Tesla Inc’s market cap rose to over $650 billion at the close of its trading session as Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.
Tech News
OnePipe, Nigeria-based API startup raises $1million in pre-seed funding
OnePipe has announced that it raised almost USD 1 million in pre-seed investment.
Nigeria-based API fintech start-up, OnePipe, announced that it raised almost $1million in pre-seed funding, in a round led by US seed-stage accelerator, Techstars, and African impact-focused VC fund, Atlantica Ventures.
Several institutional investors like Future Perfect Ventures, Raba Capital, P1 Ventures, and others also participated.
READ: 54gene raises $15 million to boost African genetic code, as venture capital hits $19.5 million
While participating with the Open Banking Nigeria group to bring awareness and drive policy around it, OnePipe created a gateway that pools APIs from multiple sources under a unified specification.
According to the start-up, this specification can be refined to fit the final standards once the awaited policies are actualized.
READ: Startups under Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa class 3 have raised N3.24 billion
Since launching in 2018, OnePipe has garnered the support and partnerships of banks and businesses including Polaris Bank, SunTrust Bank, Fidelity Bank, and others. In addition to this, seven more banks will be onboarded soon. In July 2020, it also joined US seed-stage accelerator, Techstars, alongside nine other start-ups.
READ: Startups in Facebook Accelerator Programme raise $500,000
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, the start-up’s founder and CEO, Ope Adeoye, stated that:
- “With this shot in the arm, we are now prepared to chase down some of the opportunities that we feel would have been further along in our journey. The vote of confidence inspires us, and now we want to double down.”
READ: Facebook buys start-up, Mapillary, to take on Apple and Google at street-level mapping
What you should know about Onepipe
- OnePipe aggregates APIs from banks and fintechs into a standardized gateway that is easy to integrate and makes partnerships seamless.
- The start-up makes money by taking a cut from the fees charged to clients by partner banks and other institutions that publish APIs on the network.
READ: Interswitch to launch multi-currency prepaid card with Kenya’s credit bank
Tech News
Interswitch to launch multi-currency prepaid card with Kenya’s credit bank
Interswitch Group has announced its partnership with Kenya’s Credit Bank to launch a multi-currency prepaid card.
Interswitch Group, an Africa-focused integrated digital payments and commerce company, has announced its partnership with Kenya’s Credit Bank to launch a multi-currency prepaid card.
The card is a contactless touch and go card that can be used in restaurants, filling stations, stores, or to pay for services anywhere in the world. It can also be used on ATMs to withdraw funds. The card has a Chip and PIN enabled to ensure secure online transactions.
READ: Interswitch expands operations, acquires majority stake in eClat Healthcare
The prepaid card is similar to a debit card but does not require an account attached to it. It is value-based, such that customers can only spend the loaded amount on the card at a time. The card is considered ideal for everyday payments like utility payments or travelling expenses.
READ: AfDB to fund climate change in Africa with $25billion by 2025 – Adesina
Credit Bank’s new collaboration with Interswitch further advances the digital payments’ ecosystem across Africa. The partnership is expected to boost Interswitch’s issuing business, further enhancing the company’s leadership position in the financial services industry on the continent.
READ: AfCTA: Effective implementation to boost Africa’s export by $560 billion
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, Romana Rajput, Country General Manager, Interswitch Kenya stated that:
- “This is definitely a boost to Interswitch’s issuer-support & third-party processing business. We have been around for a while and we intend to keep entrenching digital payments in East Africa and across Africa as a whole. Now, customers will have access to the prepaid cards without necessarily having a bank account. The card can be funded through mobile money and it is widely accepted by merchants for payments and at the ATMs for withdrawals.”
READ: Bill to assist banks recover bad loans scales through 2nd reading in Senate
Mr Jack Ngare, Credit Bank Director submitted that:
- “It is our aim to provide our customers with the control and confidence they need to manage their money smartly. Membership of the Visa network will allow the cardholders to use it worldwide for payments and withdrawals, and to transact safely online and at ATMs.”
READ: Nigeria Fintech startup, CredPal raises $1.5million funding