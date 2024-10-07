OPay, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, recently unveiled its groundbreaking Large Transaction Shield feature, designed to provide users with unparalleled control and protection over their funds.

Recognizing the increasing importance of secure digital transactions, OPay has developed this innovative solution to safeguard users from unauthorized activity.

The key component of the Large Transaction Shield is its robust facial recognition authentication, which adds an extra layer of security to high-value transactions.

Furthermore, the Large Transaction Shield allows users to set personalized limits for single, daily, and monthly transfers.

This ensures that large or unusual transactions exceeding the user-defined limits are subject to additional verification. When a transaction surpasses the preset threshold, users are prompted to confirm their identity through facial verification adding an extra layer of security. This additional layer of facial verification protects users against unauthorized activity, providing them with greater confidence in their financial transactions.

“We are committed to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions that prioritize user safety and convenience,” said Dauda Gortring, CEO of OPay. “The Large Transaction Shield is a testament to our dedication to providing a secure and reliable platform for our customers. By requiring facial verification for large transactions, we are further strengthening our defenses against potential fraud and ensuring that every payment is authorized by the rightful account holder.”

The Large Transaction Shield offers a comprehensive suite of benefits, including enhanced security, customization, and convenience. OPay users can rest assured that their funds are protected from unauthorized transactions. Additionally, the feature is designed for users to have the ability to set personalized transaction limits and tailor protection to their specific needs, providing greater control over their finances.

OPay’s Large Transaction Shield is a significant step forward in securing digital payments and underscores the company’s leadership in the financial sector and commitment to innovation as well as user protection.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime & data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.