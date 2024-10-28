OPay, has been honored with the “Mobile Payment Solutions Provider of the Year” award at the prestigious 12th Annual Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, hosted by BusinessDay.

This recognition is a testament to OPay’s continued innovation, commitment to customer satisfaction, and leadership in secure digital payments within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem.

This award further reinforces OPay’s relentless drive to enhance security and user experience across its suite of financial products and services.

With a clear focus on protecting its users’ financial integrity, OPay has pioneered innovative multiple security solutions that address key challenges in the digital payments space.

One of OPay’s standout innovations is the Large Transaction Shield, which provides an extra layer of protection for users handling high-value transactions. By introducing an additional verification step, this solution minimizes the risk of errors and unauthorized transfers, offering peace of mind to users. In addition, OPay’s NightGuard feature allows users to restrict access to their accounts during specific hours, further safeguarding them against potential fraudulent activities during vulnerable overnight periods.

OPay has also made significant strides in accessibility and inclusion by integrating USSD codes, allowing users to make transactions securely without the need for internet connectivity. This seamless, offline transaction capability—coupled with robust security protocols—demonstrates OPay’s commitment to ensuring that financial services are available to all, even in areas with limited internet access.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the ‘Mobile Payment Solutions Provider of the Year,’’ said Dotun Adekunle, COO at OPay. “This award and recognition showcases our unwavering commitment to security, innovation, and providing our users with a seamless and safe digital payments experience. At OPay, we believe that “providing secure and accessible financial solutions is essential to advancing financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses alike.”

As a licensed and insured financial institution regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), OPay continues to meet and surpass high standards of security and compliance while expanding access to a wide range of financial services. OPay’s offerings simplify financial operations for tens of millions of users and merchants across Nigeria.

OPay’s victory at the BAFI Awards further cements its position as a leader in the fintech industry and highlights its pivotal role in shaping the future of secure and innovative financial solutions in Africa.