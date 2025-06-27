The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Apapa Command, says it has seized 14 containers of psychotropic substances over the past year, disrupting the distribution cycle of illicit drugs through Nigeria’s seaports.

The Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Buba Wakawa (ACGN), disclosed this on Thursday during the joint grand finale organized by the Apapa and Tin-Can Strategic Seaport Commands of the NDLEA.

The event was held to commemorate the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on June 26 by the United Nations to raise awareness on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, as well as their impact on public health, the economy, and national security.

This year’s event was themed: “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention. Break the Cycle.”

Tramadol and codeine dominate seizures

Wakawa revealed that among the notable seizures were 744,635 bottles of codeine-based syrups and 36,652,460 tablets of Tramadol, with a combined weight of 131,920.7 kilograms.

He emphasized that the cycle of drug abuse and trafficking can be broken, adding that collective action is key to making it happen.

Wakawa stated that the agency faces a common enemy in drug dealers and peddlers, who are always willing to break the law for profit, foster insecurity, and endanger the nation’s health.

He acknowledged that while the maritime sector is a vital global channel for wealth creation, revenue generation, and the transportation of goods, it must be safeguarded from exploitation by criminal elements.

“We must secure the process from unscrupulous elements, turning it into a safe haven for illicit drug trade,” he warned.

Misuse of medications fuelling addiction

Wakawa lamented that psychotropic substances such as Tramadol and codeine-based cough syrups, originally developed for medical treatment, have now been misused as recreational drugs.

“These substances are now abused to get high, enhance performance, and seek social pleasure without any medical justification. We will not tolerate this in our maritime corridors,” he declared.

Wakawa said that the 2018 UN Drugs Survey estimated that 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 to 64 had used drugs in the preceding years.

He said the theme for the year was, therefore, apt as it was also consistent with its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), a novel idea and brainchild of its visionary leader, the Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa.

Treatment costs rising, families urged to intervene early

In his view, Dr Omotayo Ajirotutu, Medical Psychologist, Federal Psychiatrist, Yaba, said an average private treatment in government hospitals costs between N800,000 to N1.5 million per month to treat patients affected with drug abuse.

Ajirotutu lamented that the cost of treating patients was expensive, thereby calling on every parent to be observant, monitor, and relate with their children and know what they were doing and the friends they keep.

The psychologist said that it starts from home because parents were supposed to teach moral values, while teachers were supposed to teach subjects.

He, therefore, called for collaborative efforts by the law enforcement agencies, the churches, mosques, and NGOs to reach out to the communities, constituencies, and wards.

Also, Mr Callys Alumona, Tin Can Island Strategy Port, said the command has been able to break the supply chain, adding that between June 2024 to date, the command had mopped up over 30 tonnes of illicit drugs, which include Tramadol and cocaine.

Alumona said that the command had worked with the British Border Force and international agencies to get intelligence because without this, it could not know what was going on.

He said some of these ships transit from several countries to bring these illicit substances into the country’s shores.

Alumona noted that the command would continue to mop it up before it gets to the shores of Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, Customs Area Controller, Apapa Customs Command, Comptroller, Babatunde Olomu, who was represented by Deputy Comptroller Administration, HA Eromobor, said the service would not relent in its efforts in ensuring zero tolerance for smuggling of illicit substances.

Eromobor urged Nigerians to support the government in the fight against illicit drugs to discourage the economic saboteurs from illegal operations.