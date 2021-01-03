Cryptocurrency
Tsunami hits Bitcoin, drops $2,000
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, lost over $2,000 some minutes ago after reaching as high as $34,500 amid record selling pressure prevailing at the world’s flagship crypto market.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $32,523.75 on Bitstamp with a daily trading volume of $81.9 Billion. Bitcoin is down 0.70% for the day.
It’s key to note today marks the flagship crypto birthday, as it was this date on which Bitcoin over a decade ago officially came into existence in the practical sense and was mined for the very first time.
In an interview with BBC World News today, Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz gave key notes on why bitcoin is relatively having a bullish run
Now we’re seeing places like PayPal — at 340 million customers — servicing Bitcoin and selling Bitcoin [along with] big insurance companies in the United States,” said Novogratz. “As the institutions move in, there just is not a lot of supply […] There are a lot more than 21 million millionaires out there.”
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum defying law of gravity surges past $1,050
The world’s utility crypto, Ether traded above $1,000 for the first time since 2018, hours after smashing past $800 for the first time since March 2020.
What you should know; At the time of writing, Ethereum price traded at $1,050.73 with a daily trading volume of $64.7 billion. Ethereum is up 31.63% for the day with a market value estimated to be $120 billion.
Ether trading volumes on leading exchanges tracked by Nairametrics have been substantially higher over the previous month. about two days ago the one-week average of total volume for ether trades on those crypto exchanges was $3.3 billion.
It’s vital to note the increased buying pressure in Ether is on a record high since it has caught the eye of high net worth individuals.
- Ether’s love among institutional investors is based on its high utility fundamentals. First, the DeFi, the industry is the hottest and the most trendy thing in the crypto-verse in 2020.
- Ethereum blockchain also maintains the leadership status as almost all DeFi projects are based on Ethereum blockchain.
- Just recently it upgraded to Ethereum 2.0, which is seen by many crypto enthusiasts as the game-changer in reforming the distributed system, after some years of research and coordinated effort by top developers around the world.
Cryptocurrency
Unknown entity moves $413 million worth of Bitcoin for a $33 fee
A large crypto entity moved 12,642.27 BTC for a fee of 0.00100000 BTC.
Large crypto entities are definitely up to something, with the prevailing price seen at the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, trading above $33,000.
As Bitcoin’s price trades above $33,000, an unknown Bitcoin whale moved about $413 million worth of cryptos.
According to Whale Trades, a crypto analytic tracker, a large crypto entity moved $412,928,523.14 (12,642.27 BTC) for a fee of $32.66 (0.00100000 BTC) some hours ago.
🐋$412,928,523.14 MOVED(12,642.27 #bitcoin)fee:$32.66
📜https://t.co/vZ7x3o99Aq
— WhaleTrades 🐳 (@WhaleTrades) January 4, 2021
What this means: This is a signal that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.
- Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upward trend for months.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $33,134.51 with a daily trading volume of $81.2 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.34% for the day.
Also, it’s key to note, Bitcoin’s liquidity is getting squashed, on the bias that global investors are hoarding, meaning accessible BTC is becoming scarcer. 1 million Bitcoins have become illiquid this year, i.e. are held by entities that spend < 25% of coins they receive.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum on a rampage, fast approaching $1,000
Ethereum traded at $962.45 with a daily trading volume of $47.5 billion and is up 24.31% for the day.
The world’s second most valuable crypto by market value, Ethereum, is on steroids, taking into account high buying interests seen by global investors, as it approaches $1,000.
Ethereum has gained more than 285% in 2020, and it seems the party for its investors is just starting amid recent price action revealing high demand for the popularly known utility crypto.
What this means: That said, the number of Ethereum wallets in profits just hit an all-time high. Data retrieved from Glassnode, reveals Ethereum owners are obviously smiling to the bank at record levels.
- Ethereum Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an all-time high of 49,225,333.417.
- The previous all-time high of 49,145,540.708 was observed on 03 January 2021.
Metric Description: The number of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price lower than the current price. “Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) is being counted, contracts are excluded.
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached an ATH of 49,225,333.417
Previous ATH of 49,145,540.708 was observed on 03 January 2021
View metric:https://t.co/Q25mnqvGFw pic.twitter.com/NHNrQYkflL
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 4, 2021
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
- Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade to the Ethereum network that helps in improving the network’s scalability.
- Through the implementation of several, efficiency, enhancements, scalability, and speed the Ethereum network becomes better without compromising its decentralization and security.