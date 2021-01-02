Cryptocurrency
78% of Bitcoins in circulation not for sale
The majority of Bitcoins available are not for sale and are kept by many crypto investors for wealth preservation.
It’s now becoming challenging to buy bitcoins, as about 78% of BTCs in circulation (18.9 million BTCs) is held by large entities that have been holding bitcoin as long-term investments.
READ: Bitcoin miners are super-rich, earn $1,000,000 per hour
What you need to know
Only 21 million BTCs are ever going to be produced in total and presently, there are about 18.9 million BTCs in circulation. This shows a differential of about 2.1 million BTCs that are left to be produced, not forgetting that about 4.5 million Bitcoin have been lost forever.
It also means that liquidity is drying up, as demand for the world’s most popular crypto hits record highs.
READ: Bitcoin’s transaction fees Jump by 344%
A study by Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, explained the reasons for the difficultly in buying Bitcoin:
- “It is estimated that only 4.2M BTC or 22% of the total supply of BTC is in constant circulation and available for buying and selling. In other words, 78% of the circulating supply of BTC is considered illiquid.”
READ: Crypto millionaire carts away with $224 million worth of Bitcoin
In a recent study by @glassnode, it is estimated that only 4.2M BTC, or 22% of the total supply of BTC, is in constant circulation and available for buying and selling. In other words 78% of the circulating supply of BTC is considered illiquid. #Crypto https://t.co/2fzMWv1GQ1 pic.twitter.com/onbjhGBho2
— BKCoinCapital (@BKCoinCapital) December 31, 2020
- Data retrieved from Glassnode also revealed that “78% of the Bitcoin Supply is Not Liquid,” meaning the majority of Bitcoins available are not for sale and kept by many crypto investors for wealth preservation.
READ: Unknown address moves 91,010 Bitcoins valued at $2 Billion in block 663,180
In addition, the crypto analytic firm calculated that a million Bitcoins (BTC) or almost $30 billion in actual prices, disappeared from the liquid supply in 2020. This process even outperformed the inflow of new Bitcoins (BTC) into the network:
- “Currently, we are at a stage in which the illiquid supply is growing more than the total circulating supply according to the report. A similar pattern presently played out again during the bullish rally of 2017.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Cryptocurrency
Short term buyers beware! Bitcoin drops $3000 in a few mins
Bitcoin seems to be falling out of gas after gaining $4,000 in just some minutes at the second trading session of 2021.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, seems to be falling out of gas after gaining $4,000 in just some mins at the second trading session of 2021.
The most popular crypto asset had lost over $3,300 in value some hours ago after trading as high as $33,100 yesterday.
READ: Investors move over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin at an alarming rate
However, it’s key to note, it recovered some of the losses stated above, as it bounced back above $34,000 at the time of writing this report.
Regardless of the prevailing drop witnessed at the flagship crypto’s market, Bitcoin is still on track to record its best winning streak in more than a year after, breaching the $30,000 price level over the weekend.
READ: Why Bitcoin could reach $500,000
Sequel to the plunge happening at the flagship crypto market, rich buyers of late have been using over-the-counter platforms in buying and selling huge amounts of Bitcoin which has been narrated as a positive signal for BTC. Merely two days after the outflows surged, BTC surged past $30,000, reaching $34,000.
READ: Fate of $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoins in Limbo
In addition, Jesse Cohen, a senior crypto analyst in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in 2021.
- “I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
However, as it gained more than 300% in 2020, many crypto experts wonder if BTC can continue such gain in 2021.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
Bitcoin comfortably outmatched the world’s most valuable bank, JP Morgan Chase with a market value of $630 billion.
The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency recently surpassed $34,000, reaching a new milestone seen on a leading crypto exchange, Bitstamp, and surpassing the market value of any bank on earth.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
What this means: The world’s most valuable bank, America’s JP Morgan chase presently has a market capitalization, valued at $387.3 billion. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin comfortably outmatched JP Morgan Chase with a market value of $630 billion.
READ: Bitcoin could hit above $100,000 by August 2021
READ: Bitcoin miners are super-rich, earn $1,000,000 per hour
That said, all the other leading global banks in terms of their market value, fall behind Bitcoin’s market capitalization. They include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, United States Bank of America, Wells Fargo, China Construction Bank, HSBC Holdings Plc., Agricultural Bank of China, Citigroup, Bank of China.
READ: Only 2.43 million Bitcoins left for mining
The flagship crypto is on its record high amid strong purchases seen in institutional and accredited investors gaining more exposure to Bitcoin through the world’s biggest crypto hedge fund, Grayscale, and the CME Bitcoin futures market.
READ: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft hit all-time highs, with a combined market value of about $5 trillion
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $33,895.10 with a daily trading volume of $75,236,562,536. Bitcoin is up 15.54% in the last 24 hours. . The current market value stands at $630 billion.
- However, while a price correction of the flagship crypto is inevitable, it may not be that deep, on the bias that no one can predict the future, but Bitcoin could easily break over $50,000 or drop below $20,000 momentarily.
READ: Bitcoin thieves move 3,897 BTC worth $42 million in 1 hour
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is defying all odds, jumps to $34,000
Bitcoin broke near $34,059, according to data retrieved from the Bitstamp exchange.
Bitcoin, the world’s flagship crypto is raging up at a speed not seen in the crypto-verse.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin broke near $34,059 some minutes ago, according to data retrieved from the Bitstamp exchange.
READ: $350 million worth of Bitcoin moved by a large entity as it nears $30,000
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
- The new milestone is coming on the heels of record-buying seen from high net worth individuals buying at record highs.
- Crypto investors were left cashing in big time, as the most popular crypto rallied to record highs more than 25 times in a few days.
- Liquidity getting squashed, investors hoarding, accessible BTC becoming scarcer.
READ: Bitcoin could hit above $100,000 by August 2021
More details shortly…
Omololu adebolu
January 2, 2021 at 10:02 am
Do u have any idea of what PI network is all about?