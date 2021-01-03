Business
FG directs the suspension of NIMC staff involved in extortion of NIN applicants
Minister of Communications has suspended staff members involved in the extortion of applicants at the NIMC Bauchi and Kaduna State offices.
The Federal Government has directed the suspension of staff members involved in the extortion of applicants at the NIMC Bauchi and Kaduna State offices.
This directive was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, according to the press statement issued by Kayode Adegoke, the Head of Corporate Communications, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
Dr Pantami in the statement reiterated that the disgraceful actions of these staff, if allowed to fester and not nipped in the bud by taking stiffer actions against the culprits, have the potency of derailing the SIM-NIN Integration project.
He emphasized that the enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is free of charge and on no occasion should anyone pay to obtain an enrolment form or to have their biometrics captured.
The Minister tasked all personnel involved in the enrolment and NIN issuance exercise to carry out their respective duties professionally, fairly and with integrity, as the Ministry will continue to maintain its zero-tolerance stance on extortion, bribery and corruption.
What you should know
- A lot of allegations had been lashed out at NIMC staff and key workers at the enrolment centres in recent times on cases of extortions, bribery and intimidation as Nigerians troop out en masse to obtain their National Identification Number, to avoid being blocked by their Network Providers.
- It is important to note that the recent decision of the Minister to suspend workers caught perpetrating these fraudulent activities came on the heels of public outcry that some personnel of NIMC, particularly at some enrolment centers in Bauchi and Kaduna were capitalizing on the rush for NIN by the public.
Going forward
In the light of the recent development across enrolment centers and NIMC offices, the Minister has called on the general public to assist the Government, by sending proof of any nefarious activity within and around the centers.
Business
Lagos says all schools below tertiary level remain closed indefinitely
The Lagos Government has stated that all public and private schools below tertiary school level will remain closed indefinitely.
The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below tertiary school level in the State are to remain closed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure is contained in a statement which was issued by the Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, late on Sunday, January 3, 2020.
Abayomi in the statement noted that the recent directive makes it mandatory that all schools earlier scheduled to resume on January 4, 2021, must remain closed until a new resumption date is announced.
The statement from Abayomi, partly reads, ‘’The Lagos State Government has announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State remain closed indefinitely due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.’’
While informing that a new date will be communicated in due course, Abayomi urged parents and students to ensure strict adherence to guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, washing of hands under running water and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, about 2 weeks ago, directed the indefinite shutdown of all public and private schools, as part of the state’s public health directives to prepare the state for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The governor also directed all public servants from grade level 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, to work from home for 2 weeks in the first instance.
Business
Lagos removes 200 shanties at Opebi to maintain planning standard, restore order
The Lagos State Government has evacuated over 200 shanties around the Opebi area of Ikeja to maintain planning standards.
The Lagos State Government has announced the removal of over 200 shanties located on a property at 1, Kuku Street, Opebi, Ikeja, in a bid to protect the masterplan of the State and restore orderliness to the axis.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in a reaction to the social media post by a Lagos Lawyer, M.O. Ubani, alleging complicity with the intent to grab the land.
Salako said that the property, rather than being developed in line with the Operative Development Plans of the State and the subsisting Approval Order of the area, had defaced the otherwise serene and organized neighbourhood with illegal mechanic workshops and over 200 shanties that were abodes to criminal elements terrorizing the area.
The commissioner stated that the demolition exercise was the aftermath of a petition to the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers and the approval of the Ministry of Justice.
He added that the exercise, carried out within the ambit of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (as amended) was purposeful and in response to the yearnings of the law-abiding residents of the area, who abhorred the nuisance and menace that the presence of the multitude of shanties and mechanic workshops had created for them over the years.
Salako reiterated that no effort would be spared in achieving the Greater Lagos vision, especially towards the achievement of an orderly, organized, livable and sustainable physical environment, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of State Government.
Salako said, “I am indeed elated by the fact that people in the neighbourhood have received the clearing of the menace positively with palpable happiness”.
“We believe that many well-meaning Lagosians are daily appreciating the impact of a well-planned physical environment on their socio-economic wellbeing and are rising in support of efforts to ensure that Planning is internalised by all.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation had a few days ago, denied its involvement in a dispute relating to land at No 1 Folrunsho Kuku street, off Agbaoku, Opebi as contained in a social media post by Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani.
- While condemning the false claim, the state commissioner for transportation, Dr Oladeinde, pointed out that the ministry’s statutory role does not have anything to do with land matters but rather efficient traffic management and transportation in the state.
Business
LCCI urges National Assembly to pass the PIB
LCCI has called on the National Assembly to hasten the passing into law of the Petroleum Industry Bill.
- “The Lagos Chamber urges the national assembly to put in place a law that will promote a more effective and efficient governance, administration, host community development and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry. A competitive bill will help preserve the integrity of the existing projects, whilst also encouraging future growth of production, and make Nigeria an investment destination of choice.”
- “However, some of these improvements appear insufficient to deliver the true value to Nigeria, which the bill aims to achieve. Some provisions in the bill could adversely affect the growth of the industry and the overall economy. We firmly believe that based on constructive co-operation between the Nigerian Government and other stakeholders, host communities and Industry, the objectives of reform can be successfully met.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the National Assembly will work hard to ensure the passing of the Electoral Act and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), before the end of 2021.
- The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has risen for 15 consecutive months so far, will continue its climb by 2021.
Anonymous
January 3, 2021 at 10:01 pm
They should be sacked not suspended! They have abused their positions as members of government! That should be a sacking offence at the minimum!
Concerned citizen
January 3, 2021 at 10:25 pm
Why suspend them? Fire them instead.