Breaking: FG extends deadline for Telcos to block SIMs without NIN to February 2021

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the extension of the period of the registration of SIMs with National Identification Number (NIN), as well as the cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees.

This announcement was made in a press statement issued and signed by Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), after the meeting held by the National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration.

It is important to note that the information conveyed in the press statement include resolutions made at the meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

At the meeting, after reviewing the recent developments at hand and the mounting issues, which unravelled today owing to logistics and infrastructural hiccups experienced at the NIMC offices today,

The National Task Force made a resolution that three (3) weeks extension should be granted for subscribers with NIN, from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021.

The National Task Force also granted six (6) weeks extension to subscribers without NIN, starting from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.

What you should know

Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the National Task Force disclosed that:

NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens to attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.

The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their identities; while he thanked all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.

Mr. President also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.

USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.

Why this matters

This development, however, is a welcome improvement as it will provide adequate time for Nigerians to plan on when to register and enrol for the NIN.

This will help to reduce pressure on NIMC officials as well as other operators at the NIN enrolment centres, and make way for a seamless NIN registration and enrolment exercise.