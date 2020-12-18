FG orders removal of N20 NIN retrieval charge across all networks

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to remove the N20 USSD fee on subscribers willing to check their NIN status through their mobile phones.

This was revealed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a statement on Friday morning.

“The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, MCPN, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to remove the N20 USSD fee imposed on subscribers for NIN retrieval requests.”

The Ministry of Communications said the order takes effect immediately, and “is an intervention aimed at making the process easier and affordable.”

Dr Pantami disclosed that the relevant authorities had met with, and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard. By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise.

The Honourable Minister appreciates the efforts of all stakeholders and encourages them to continue to sacrifice more for national interest.

