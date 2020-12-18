Business
FG orders removal of N20 NIN retrieval charge across all networks
The FG has directed the NCC and the NIMC to remove the N20 USSD fee imposed on subscribers for NIN retrieval requests.
This was revealed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a statement on Friday morning.
- “The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, MCPN, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to remove the N20 USSD fee imposed on subscribers for NIN retrieval requests.”
The Ministry of Communications said the order takes effect immediately, and “is an intervention aimed at making the process easier and affordable.”
Dr Pantami disclosed that the relevant authorities had met with, and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard. By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise.
The Honourable Minister appreciates the efforts of all stakeholders and encourages them to continue to sacrifice more for national interest.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported this week that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instructed telecommunications operators; MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and others to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.
- The National Identity Management Commission urged the public and citizens who are already enrolled in the NIMC scheme but have lost their NIN to dial *346# to retrieve the NIN. The USSD code is available on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile.
FG to review labour laws to global standards
The FG has announced plans to review its labour laws to boost it in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards.
The Federal Government has announced that it has started plans to review the present labour laws of the country to boost it in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, in a meeting with the Deputy Chief Mission of the United States in Nigeria, Kathleen FitzGibbon, and Labour Attaché, Carolyn Parker.
Ngige said that Nigeria was amending her labour laws to global standards and the review would be sent to the National Assembly.
- “We are amending our laws to become contemporaneous with what obtains globally. We have done a labour law review. We will send it to the parliament. ILO is assisting us. But we are doing what we can with our own small resources.
- “We have Occupational Safety and Health Department in this Ministry. The department engages in labour inspections to make sure that the working places are okay and conform to decent work standards.
- “We also have two types of insurance for workers. We have insurance against death, which is called the Group Life Insurance. We also have Employee Compensation Act, by which a worker is insured against any accident, injuries and death that may occur in the course of work. An agency of this ministry, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is managing it.”
The Minister stated that a steering committee was set up by the FG in partnership with the Ministry of Labour to look into issues of child trafficking and slave labour.
He added that the FG already had a child labour policy and working on an action plan on child labour to replace the previous one which expired in 2017.
- “So, we are hoping that by next year we shall launch it. We will do so after the validation. We also have the National Steering Committee on Elimination of Child Labour and in the various 36 states. We have the state committees. You already know the Child Labour problems and the type of child labour issues that we have here in Nigeria.”
- “A lot of families depend on the number of children they have to be able to go to the farm. So, it becomes difficult because of culture. Apart from farming, you have people hawking on the streets. You also have miners. In the farming areas, such as in the cash crop areas, cocoa, coffee and palm trees, palm products and even planting of sorghum and the rest of them.”
He added that in the areas of child labour laws, children working in mines and plantations would be protected and that the FG required USA’s help in equipping schools and also technical and logistics assistance.
- “We think we can fight Child Labour – the artisanal mining, children working in cocoa plantation and the rest – but we expect the American government to help us in equipping schools. You have done it in Ivory Coast. You did in South Sudan or one of those countries. They said it when we went for AGOA (Africa Growth and Opportunity Act) in 2017.”
What you should know
In 2019, the US Department of Labour said that Nigeria had made a minimal advancement in efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labour.
- “Children engage in the worst forms of child labour, including in quarrying granite, artisan mining, commercial sexual exploitation, and armed conflict, each sometimes as a result of human trafficking. The Child’s Right Act has only been adopted by 25 out of Nigeria’s 36 states, leaving the remaining 11 states in northern Nigeria with legal statutes that do not meet international standards for the prohibition of child trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, and illicit activities,” it said.
FG accuses ASUU of refusing to reciprocate its offers
The FG has insisted that it has fulfilled ASUU’s demands even though the latter has refused to call off its strike action.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has denounced the statements of the University of Jos Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, is responsible for the prolonged strike.
In a statement released by the office of the Minister, ASUU’s comment has been described as “baseless and dishonest”, as the Union is accused of bluntly refusing “to reciprocate the Federal Government offers.”
The FG said there was no basis for ASUU’s prolonged strike as it had already acted on the demands the Union made before embarking on the strike action.
“It is rather ASUU which has bluntly refused to reciprocate the Federal Government offers by refusing to either teach, conduct researches or engage in other academic values for which they are paid, that should be held responsible.
“Strangely, ASUU claims ‘patriotism’ as basis for this prolonged industrial action, forcing every patriot to raise concern over this weird definition of patriotism by ASUU officials.
“Living by its words, the Federal Government has fulfilled all the demands over which ASUU went on strike on March 9, 2020,” the government said.
The FG listed demands that have been attended to:
- The visitation panels to the universities have been approved by the President and will swing into action once the universities re-open. The office of the Attorney General of the Federation on the other hand is also rounding off the gazetting of the panels while the National Universities has Commission has received the approved list which will be published later next week.
- The revival of the Renegotiation Committee for the 2009 ASSU/FG Agreement demanded by ASUU has been set up by the Ministry of Education with Prof Munzali as Chairman, replacing the ex-chairman, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) the new committee is currently meeting.
- FG has also acceded to a hybrid payment platform which is not hundred percent IPPIS for the payment of salaries and Earned Academic Allowances/ Earned Allowances, pending the result and conclusion of the integrity and usability test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) by the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
- FG also processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40b for Earned Academic Allowances / Earned Allowances and N30b for revitalization of the universities.
The FG said it expected ASUU to return to work, while Ministries of Labour and Employment, Education and Finance worked on the memo for the settlement of the outstanding salaries of July, August, September and October 2020.
“ASUU members are not above the law of the land, more so, when some of them are law teachers and industrial relations experts and are therefore expected to know better,” the statement added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government and the officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had been in an emergency indoor meeting over the lingering strike on Thursday, 17th December, 2020.
- The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) insisted last week that it would not call off its strike action until the Federal Government fulfilled its promise and paid all the withheld salaries of its members.
Katsina Abduction: U.S Government tells Buhari to hold those responsible accountable
The US Government has advised President Buhari to hold accountable those who abducted schoolboys from a Katsina school.
The United States government has condemned the violent kidnapping of over 300 students from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State and urged that the people responsible for the attack be held accountable.
The US Mission in Nigeria disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.
“The United States condemns the violent kidnapping of over 300 boys from the Government Secondary Science School in Kankara, Katsina State on December 11.
“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack. School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive.
“The boys must be returned to their families immediately and those responsible for this attack held accountable to the full extent of the law,” it said.
What you should know: Nairametrics reported yesterday that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State had been released.