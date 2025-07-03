Poland has introduced a major change to its immigration policy, altering how foreign nationals can apply for the Single Permit, a combined work and residence authorization.

As of July 1, 2025, individuals entering Poland under student visas or holding long-term residency from other Schengen countries must first obtain a Polish national work visa before becoming eligible to apply for the Single Permit.

The new regulation marks a clear departure from previous procedures that allowed certain visa holders to apply directly for the Single Permit upon arrival or residence in Poland.

This shift is part of a broader move by Polish authorities to tighten immigration controls and ensure that foreign workers enter the country with the explicit intention to work.

Some context

Until now, individuals holding Polish student visas, long-term visas issued by other Schengen states, or residence cards from another EU country could transition directly into the labor market by applying for the Single Permit within Poland.

Under the updated rule, these categories must now return to their home country or country of legal residence and apply for a Polish D-type national work visa through a consulate before they can initiate the Single Permit process.

The change introduces a two-step requirement that aligns a person’s visa category more closely with their declared purpose for being in Poland. Authorities have emphasized that the move is designed to curb the misuse of visas issued for non-employment purposes and to ensure greater clarity in immigration processing.

What you should know

The Single Permit remains a key gateway for non-EU nationals seeking legal residence and employment in Poland. Combining both the right to live and work, the permit offers a streamlined alternative to separate visa and residency processes. But the new rules impose stricter eligibility.

Individuals already residing in Poland on student or Schengen-based visas will now face an additional hurdle, requiring them to secure a work visa abroad before proceeding with their permit application.

One group that will not be affected by this change is EU Blue Card applicants. Designed for highly skilled professionals, the Blue Card pathway remains unchanged. Eligible applicants can still apply directly without the prerequisite of a national work visa.

For employers, the policy shift adds further administrative obligations. Since June 2025, businesses have been required to submit work authorization documents electronically and forward employment contracts to labor offices before a foreign hire begins work. The new visa rule complements these efforts, aiming to reinforce transparency and prevent irregular employment.

Prospective workers hoping to obtain a Polish national work visa will need to present a valid passport, a signed employment contract, proof of insurance, accommodation details, and evidence of financial means.

A clean criminal record and documentation confirming the applicant’s intent to depart Poland upon visa expiration are also mandatory.

Applications must be submitted at a Polish consulate in the applicant’s home country or legal residence, and delays are possible; prompt planning is advised.