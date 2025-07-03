The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose by 3.57% month-on-month, from N7,885.60 in April 2025 to N8,167.43 in May 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this increased by 10.10% from N7,418.45 in May 2024.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 2.18% on a month-on-month basis from N20,268.06 in April 2025 to N20,709.11 in May 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 32.52% from N15,627.40 in May 2024.

These figures were disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch”, on Wednesday.

According to the report, Abia recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N9,181.20, followed by Ebonyi with N9,177.32 and Rivers with N9,174.40.

On the other hand, Oyo recorded the lowest price with N7,116.49, followed by Niger and Plateau with N7,142.07 and N7,177.10 respectively for 5kg cylinders.

Similarly, Delta state recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N23,356.46, followed by Abia with N22,953.01 and Ebonyi with N22,943.30.

Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Yobe with N18,500.00, followed by Lagos and Kebbi with N18,536.00 and N18,606.60, respectively.

South-South tops with the highest prices for 5kg

The data shows that South-South, with six states, recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N8,760.51 in the month under review.

This is followed by the South-East with N8,724.70 in May 2025.

The North-East, with six states, recorded N8278.47 for refilling 5kg LPG cylinders during the month under review.

The North-West followed with N7920.50 for the month of May.

The South-West followed with an average price of N7763.06 during the month.

The North-Central, with seven states including the Federal Capital Territory, recorded the lowest prices with N7,759.38.

Similarly, the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N22,026.26 for May 2025.

This is followed by the South-East with N21,811.76, while the North-West, with seven states, recorded the lowest price at N19,944.10.

April 2025 recap

The April 2025 data reveals that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose by 7.69% month-on-month, increasing from N7,322.49 in March 2025 to N7,885.60 in April 2025.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased by 9.82%, rising from N18,456.24 in March 2025 to N20,268.06 in April 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder rose by 20.92%, from N6,521.58 in April 2024 to N7,885.60 in April 2025.

Likewise, the 12.5kg cylinder price saw a 29.61% increase over the same period, rising from N15,637.74 in April 2024.

According to the NBS data, a state-by-state analysis shows that Rivers recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) at N9,103.82 in April 2025.

Niger recorded the lowest average price at N7,006.15, followed by Plateau (N7,014.87) and Kebbi (N7,032.11).

State-level data for the 12.5kg cylinder shows that Imo recorded the highest average retail price at N22,938.73, followed by Delta (N22,831.70) and Rivers (N22,759.56).

What you should know

The NBS stated that the survey was conducted by over 700 NBS Staff in all the States of the federation.

Also, the NBS reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 22.97% in May 2025, marking the second consecutive month of decline.

The figure reflects a continued easing of price pressures, down from 23.71% recorded in April 2025.

The NBS data shows that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 10.98% lower than the rate recorded in May 2024, which stood at 33.95%.