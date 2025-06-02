The average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) rose by 7.69% month-on-month, increasing from N7,322.49 in March 2025 to N7,885.60 in April 2025.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder increased by 9.82%, rising from N18,456.24 in March 2025 to N20,268.06 in April 2025.

These figures were disclosed in the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), titled “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch”, on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder rose by 20.92%, from N6,521.58 in April 2024 to N7,885.60 in April 2025.

Likewise, the 12.5kg cylinder price saw a 29.61% increase over the same period, rising from N15,637.74 in April 2024.

Rivers, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom top states with highest prices

According to the NBS data, a state-by-state analysis shows that Rivers recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) at N9,103.82 in April 2025.

This was followed by Ebonyi at N8,867.24 and Akwa Ibom at N8,655.59. In contrast, Niger recorded the lowest average price at N7,006.15, followed by Plateau (N7,014.87) and Kebbi (N7,032.11).

Zonal analysis revealed that the South-South had the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N8,447.78, followed by the South-East at N8,351.29. The North-Central recorded the lowest average at N7,432.22.

On a year-on-year basis, the price of the 12.5kg cylinder rose by 29.61% from N15,637.74 in April 2024 to N20,268.06 in April 2025.

State-level data for the 12.5kg cylinder shows that Imo recorded the highest average retail price at N22,938.73, followed by Delta (N22,831.70) and Rivers (N22,759.56). Conversely, Kebbi had the lowest average price at N18,080.27, with Nasarawa and Kwara following at N18,106.85 and N18,173.67, respectively.

Zonal analysis further showed that the South-South recorded the highest average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N21,536.12, closely followed by the South-East at N21,528.23, while the North-Central recorded the lowest at N19,330.55.

March 2025 recap

In March 2025, data from the NBS revealed that Sokoto recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) at N8,157.38. This was followed by Rivers at N8,085.92 and Taraba at N8,056.75. Conversely, Kebbi recorded the lowest average price at N6,336.28, followed by Oyo (N6,684.31) and Kwara (N6,728.09).

Zonal analysis showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N7,598.13, followed by the South-East at N7,471.37. The North-Central zone recorded the lowest at N7,047.23.

For the 12.5kg cylinder, Rivers had the highest average retail price at N20,964.79, followed closely by Cross River (N20,934.23) and Akwa Ibom (N20,623.80).

On the other hand, Nasarawa recorded the lowest average price at N15,661.30, followed by Kebbi (N15,840.70) and Oyo (N16,710.77).

Zonal analysis indicated that the South-South again recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N20,203.66, followed by the South-East at N19,138.43, while the North-Central posted the lowest at N17,296.65.

What you should know

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased to 23.71% in April 2025, down from 24.23% recorded in March, according to the latest NBS data.

The figure marks a modest decline of 0.52 percentage points, offering a glimmer of hope amid persistent economic challenges and rising cost-of-living pressures across the country.

On a month-on-month basis, inflation stood at 1.86% in April 2025, down from 3.90% in March, representing a 2.04 percentage point decline.

This indicates that the rate at which prices increased in April slowed compared to the previous month.