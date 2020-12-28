Cryptocurrency
Ethereum market value of $83.8 billion is now bigger than Nigerian Stock Exchange
Ethereum’s present market value of $83.8 billion is much bigger than many African stock exchanges, including the best performing Stock market in Africa.
The world’s number 1 utility crypto and second most valuable crypto has in recent times been experiencing increased buying pressure from crypto investors, thereby breaching above the $700 price level for the first time since May 2018.
In addition, its present market value, $83.8 billion is much bigger than many African stock exchanges, including the best performing Stock market in Africa, Nigeria’s major stock exchange, valued at $53.5 billion (N20.279 trillion, Central bank exchange rate of N379).
- At the time of writing this report, Ethereum traded at $730.28, with a daily trading volume of $27 billion.
- Ethereum is up 12.29% in the last 24 hours.
What this means
It’s important to note the increased buying pressure in Ether is on a record high since it has caught the eye of high net worth individuals.
- Ether’s love among institutional investors is based on its high utility fundamentals. First, the DeFi, the industry is the hottest and the most trendy thing in the crypto-verse in 2020.
- Ethereum blockchain also maintains the leadership status as almost all DeFi projects are based on Ethereum blockchain.
- Just recently it upgraded to Ethereum 2.0, which is seen by many crypto enthusiasts as the game-changer in reforming the distributed system, after some years of research and coordinated effort by top developers around the world.
The major objective of the Ethereum upgrade is to allow the protocol to continue to grow with the crypto industry and expand in order to support trillions of dollars in transaction value in a decentralized manner.
What you should know
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
- Like with many other crypto assets, speculating with Ethereum can be highly profitable and has had a good history of giving its investors huge returns.
- However, there are also many other options to make income from Ethereum. These options include Ethereum mining, Ethereum faucets, and Ethereum staking.
World’s biggest asset manager seeks an expert in Crypto
BlackRock recently announced it was looking for a vice president in helping the company assess the fundamental value of crypto assets
The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock recently announced it was looking for a vice president in helping the company assess the fundamental value of crypto assets.
What you must know: The company via its web page further disclosed the new job listing that the successful candidate must have as the company’s blockchain lead in New York.
The report said the candidate must have 1 year of experience in articulating the technological foundations of blockchain technology including cryptographic hash functions, distributed network consensus mechanisms, and public-private key cryptography; devising and articulating fundamental valuation methodologies for crypto-assets; evaluating game theory and decentralizing governance models associated with blockchain technology; and working with key drivers of blockchain networks’ design and their impact on the four key dimensions of blockchain performance including speed, scalability, privacy, and security.
As of September 30, 2020, BlackRock managed approximately $7.81 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide.
Recall some weeks back, BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, revealed that the flagship crypto was on his company’s radar amid the rapid gains recorded by Bitcoin this year alone.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations alongside Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, Fink said, “Bitcoin has caught the attention and the imagination of many people. Still untested, pretty small relative to other markets.”
“Can it evolve into a global market? Possibly,” Fink added.
Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income, Rick Rieder, buttressed his bias on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials:
“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay.”
Unknown address moves 91,010 Bitcoins valued at $2 Billion in block 663,180
Data obtained from Whale Alert revealed an unknown whale moved $2 billion in a single transaction.
Large entities have increased their presence in the flagship crypto market, as high net worth investors in recent times increased their pace in transferring Bitcoin.
These are catalyzed by the rush which include crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this rapidly growing crypto asset.
What you must know: Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown whale moved $2 billion in a single transaction.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 91,010 BTC ($2B) in block 663,180 https://t.co/qe2fT9DldI
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) December 27, 2020
At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin traded at $27,096.11 with a daily trading volume of $67,707,067,332. Bitcoin is up 1.84% in the last 24 hours.
What this means: Bitcoin is fired up on all cylinders, smashing past record highs, and it seems its momentum is strengthening as mass media outlets embrace crypto coverage, on the bias that the flagship crypto rallied to an all-time high today and appears poised to take out the $28,000 level.
- Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto’s recent highs.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- The timing of this movement suggests that such activity could be linked to an institutional investor amid the bias that of late, a lot of institutional players are flocking into the world’s flagship crypto market at unprecedented levels.
It’s key to observe that the address used is not linked to any crypto exchange or custody provider, suggesting an institutional investor or high net worth individual did such a transaction.
The flagship cryptocurrency is mainly decentralized, the first of its kind, and created by Satoshi Nakamoto. It was launched around January 2009.
Bitcoin drops $1,500 in few mins
Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upwards trajectory, the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has fallen to lows of $26,500.
Heavy sellers took the center stage briefly at the world’s most popular crypto market.
Data retrieved from FTX a leading crypto exchange showed Bitcoin’s gain and then it lost huge amounts in dollar terms during trading on Sunday.
What this means: After topping 15% 24-hour gains, Bitcoin encountered heavy selling pressure above $28,000.
- Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upwards trajectory, the largest #cryptocurrency then fell to lows of $26,500.
- At the time of drafting this report Bitcoin’s volatility ensured that no firm market direction was in control as Bitcoin fluctuated around $27,100.
Sequel to the recent price action prevailing at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin gained past $20,000 some days back for the first time as it notched record after record.
Crypto fans cheered it as an inflation hedge in an era of an unprecedented amount of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- Also, leading household names in finance that include Paul Tudor Jones to Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally.
- Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than near-zero interest rates deliver.