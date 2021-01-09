Lagos bed occupancy level in COVID-19 care centres increases to 51%

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 97,478 confirmed cases.

On the 8th of January 2021, 1,544 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

To date, 97,478 cases have been confirmed, 78,552 cases have been discharged and 1,342 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.01 million tests have been carried out as of January 8th, 2021 compared to 1 million tests a day earlier.

According to the NCDC, the 1,544 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (739), Plateau (168), FCT (153), Oyo (91), Nasarawa (90), Rivers (80), Kaduna (35), Edo (33), Kano (29), Ogun (21), Delta (19), Sokoto (16), Akwa Ibom (11), Ebonyi (11), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Niger (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (8), Katsina (2), and Taraba (1).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 34,875, followed by Abuja (13,224), Kaduna (5,752), Plateau (5,549), Oyo (4,248), Rivers (3,818), Edo (3,029), Ogun (2,626), Kano (2,418), Delta (1,963), Ondo (1,863), Katsina (1,673), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,359), Ebonyi (1,131), Abia (1,082), Bauchi (1,079), Nasarawa (1,051), and Osun (1,046).

Borno State has recorded 823 cases, Imo (789), Bayelsa (560), Benue (553), Akwa Ibom (476), Adamawa (471), Sokoto (471), Niger (463), Ekiti (426), Jigawa (410), Anambra (364), Taraba (226), Kebbi (223), Yobe (201), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.

Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.

