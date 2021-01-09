Coronavirus
Lagos bed occupancy level in COVID-19 care centres increases to 51%
The Lagos State Government has lamented the increase in bed occupancy level at its various COVID-19 care centres.
The Lagos State Government said that its bed occupancy levels at its public and private COVID-19 care centres increased to 51 per cent.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday.
The Commissioner added that care facilities to treat Covid-19 patients are; Infectious Disease Hospital 1 and 2, Yaba; Lagos University Teaching Hospital; Armour; Paelon; Vedic; and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, citing that the bed capacity is 448 bed capacity, with 219 bed spaces currently unoccupied.
- “Given the increases in cases, oxygen usage is expected to increase. Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 24, 518. Cases currently under isolation – 170, active cases under home-based care are 6,203.”
Abayomi said that the state recorded two new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 246.
Giving an update on disease severity, he said that 48 per cent of the patients had mild symptoms, 35 per cent had moderate symptoms, while 16 per cent were severe and one per cent had critical symptoms.
He urged citizens to wear masks, which will reduce the spray of the virus’s droplets as “no one is sure who is infected!” he said.
What you should know
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, representing the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital said that the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form is ravaging Nigeria.
- “The resurgence of Covid-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives unlike what we witnessed in the first wave. This is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.”
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of January 2021, 1,544 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 97,478 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of January 2021, 1,544 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 97,478 cases have been confirmed, 78,552 cases have been discharged and 1,342 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 1.01 million tests have been carried out as of January 8th, 2021 compared to 1 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 95,934
- Total Number Discharged – 77,982
- Total Deaths – 1,330
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,004,915
According to the NCDC, the 1,544 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (739), Plateau (168), FCT (153), Oyo (91), Nasarawa (90), Rivers (80), Kaduna (35), Edo (33), Kano (29), Ogun (21), Delta (19), Sokoto (16), Akwa Ibom (11), Ebonyi (11), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Niger (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (8), Katsina (2), and Taraba (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 34,875, followed by Abuja (13,224), Kaduna (5,752), Plateau (5,549), Oyo (4,248), Rivers (3,818), Edo (3,029), Ogun (2,626), Kano (2,418), Delta (1,963), Ondo (1,863), Katsina (1,673), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,445), Gombe (1,359), Ebonyi (1,131), Abia (1,082), Bauchi (1,079), Nasarawa (1,051), and Osun (1,046).
Borno State has recorded 823 cases, Imo (789), Bayelsa (560), Benue (553), Akwa Ibom (476), Adamawa (471), Sokoto (471), Niger (463), Ekiti (426), Jigawa (410), Anambra (364), Taraba (226), Kebbi (223), Yobe (201), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
COVID-19: WHO advises vaccine firms and wealthy nations to stop bilateral deals
WHO has called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and the wealthier countries buying them to stop making bilateral deals.
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today called on makers of COVID-19 vaccines and the wealthier countries buying them to “stop making bilateral deals,” noting bilateral deals hurt a U.N.-backed effort to widen access to the jabs.
He appealed to countries that have more jabs than they need to make some available to the COVAX Facility — the U.N.-backed project to get vaccines deployed widely.
He noted that 42 countries are now rolling out such vaccines, mostly high-income and a few middle-income countries.
Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies chief, reckons the appeal comes as the world has faced high case in recent weeks; with about 4 million new confirmed infections per week.
What they are saying
Ghebreyesus stated that:
“Now, we are also seeing both high- and middle-income countries that are part of COVAX making additional bilateral deals,” he told reporters in Geneva. “This potentially bumps up the price for everyone and means high-risk people in the poorest and most marginalized countries don’t get the vaccine.”
“I urge countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of COVAX,” said Tedros, the WHO director-general.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, a special adviser to the WHO chief, said “50% of high-income countries are deploying vaccines — and “zero percent” of poor countries are.”
“That is not equitable access,” he said.
Sharon Castillo, a Pfizer spokeswoman, said her company and BioNTech “are firmly committed to equitable and affordable access” to their vaccine for people around the world.
“As it relates to COVAX, we support its goal to supply two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021 to countries around the world, with half of those going to (low- and middle-income countries)” she said. “We are in active negotiations with COVAX to help it reach this goal and hope to finalize an agreement very soon.”
What you should know
- COVAX is a multilateral initiative aimed at ensuring global fair and equitable access, to accelerate up-front investment essential to deliver vaccine doses as soon as they become available.
- Team Europe contributed €500million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low-and middle-income countries.
- The €500 million comprises €400 million from the European Investment Bank, which was guaranteed by the European Fund for Sustainable Development, towards supporting the participation of low- and middle-income economies in COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC); as well as
- The grant support of €100 million from the European Commission to COVAX AMC.
- This funding from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank is expected to ensure that lower income economies are not left behind.
- The COVAX Facility has secured access so far to nearly 2 billion doses of vaccines produced by Swedish-British pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca and its partner Oxford; the Serum Institute of India; U.S. giant Johnson & Johnson; and the partnership of France’s Sanofi and GSK of Britain.
Covid-19: UK approves Moderna’s vaccine, the third shot to be cleared
The UK medicines regulator has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency against the virus.
The UK medicines regulator has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization against the coronavirus pandemic, making it the third shot to be cleared in the country as infections surge.
The country’s Department of Health in a press statement on Friday, January 8, 2021, said that the approval follows months of rigorous clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people and an extensive analysis of the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the authorization of the US company’s Covid-19 vaccine by the UK medicine regulator is coming at a time the country is ramping up its immunizations against the fast-spreading coronavirus with casualty figures now at over 78,000.
The statement said that the UK government has agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, on top of the 7 million it previously ordered, bringing the total to 17 million, with delivery beginning in the spring, once Moderna expands its production capacity.
The regulator also approved the shot on a 2-dose regimen, given 4-weeks interval, after authorizing a longer gap for other vaccines.
What the UK Health Secretary is saying
The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said that this is further great news and another weapon in the country’s arsenal to tame the awful disease, just as they have already vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people across the UK.
Matt Hancock, in a statement, said,
- “This is another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease. The Moderna vaccine will boost our vaccination program even further once doses become available from the spring.”
The Moderna share price rose by 1.7% in premarket US trading on the news of the approval.
The Covid-19 shot from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford won U.K. clearance late last month. That followed authorization of another vaccine, from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in early December. The European Union and the U.S. have also cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products.
Moderna shares rose 1.7% in premarket U.S. trading following the news of the approval.
What you should know
- The UK was the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine and is ahead of its European neighbours on rolling out immunizations. The country had earlier authorized for emergency use the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine in December.
- The Moderna vaccine was certified 94% effective in preventing disease and is slightly easier to transport and store than the Pfizer vaccine, which requires deep freezing and must be used within 5 days of thawing. The Moderna shot must also be kept frozen but can survive refrigerated for up to a month.
- The European Commission (EU), on Wednesday, earlier authorized the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine across the European Union’s 27 member countries, hours after the European Medicine Agency recommended that it should do so, with deliveries set to commence next week.
- The 27-member bloc also doubled its potential supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot on Friday, ordering as many as 300 million more doses.