Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter rushed to hospital

Former President of FIFA, Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Switzerland over a serious situation, but not life-threatening.

This isn’t the first time Blatter has been hospitalised, with the Swiss suffering health problems in November 2015 and July 2016.

The daughter of the 84-year-old, Corinne Blatter, confirmed the reports stating, “My father is in hospital. He’s getting better every day. But he needs time and rest.”

In her statement, Corinne asked for privacy on behalf of her family.

