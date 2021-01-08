Around the World
Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter rushed to hospital
Family have confirmed that former Fifa president, Sepp Blatter has been hospitalised.
Former President of FIFA, Joseph “Sepp” Blatter, was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Switzerland over a serious situation, but not life-threatening.
This isn’t the first time Blatter has been hospitalised, with the Swiss suffering health problems in November 2015 and July 2016.
The daughter of the 84-year-old, Corinne Blatter, confirmed the reports stating, “My father is in hospital. He’s getting better every day. But he needs time and rest.”
In her statement, Corinne asked for privacy on behalf of her family.
What you should know:
- Blatter served as the FIFA president for 17 years, from 1998-2015.
- He is currently serving a six-year ban. He was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee in 2015 from football for eight years where he was found guilty of a series of breaches including a conflict of interest and dereliction of duty over a 2million Swiss francs (£1.35m) “disloyal payment”.
- A FIFA appeals committee upheld the suspension but reduced it from eight years to six.
- The Swiss currently under criminal investigation over an alleged undue payment to the former UEFA president Michel Platini. Both Platini and Blatter have continued to maintain they did nothing wrong.
Facebook suspends Donald Trump indefinitely
Facebook has suspended Donald Trump’s account indefinitely, until the peaceful transition of power is complete.
- “The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said.
- “The priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.”
- “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that social media companies including Facebook and Twitter, froze Trump’s accounts for 24 hours and 12 hours respectively, after the Washington DC Police stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump’s supporters.
The American Congress approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President on the 20th of January.
- “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement.
U.S Congress approves Biden’s presidential victory
The US Congress has approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President.
The American Congress has approved the Electoral College votes required for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next US President on the 20th of January.
This was confirmed on Thursday morning in a report by Reuters, a few hours after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building which led to 4 deaths.
President Trump promised to ensure an orderly transition leading to Biden’s swearing-in.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement
Vice President, Mike Pence said it “shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States.”
The U.S House of Representatives and Senate denied two objections to the election results and approved the final electoral vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the Washington DC Police stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters during the Congress hearing.
- Mike Pence said the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol would be persecuted, saying “To those who wreaked havoc in our capitol today, you did not win…Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s House.”
US Capitol storming: 4 people confirmed dead, Trump temporarily suspended on Twitter
4 Trump supporters have been confirmed dead and scores arrested over the attempted storming of the US Capitol building.
The Washington DC Police has stated that 4 people were killed and 52 people arrested over the attempted storming of the Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters.
Social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, froze Trump’s accounts for 24 hours and 12 hours respectively.
This was confirmed by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee and also reported by Reuters on Thursday morning.
“Four people died on the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said,” Reuters quoted.
Twitter locked Trump’s account temporarily and threatened to maintain the lock if tweets are not removed, while Facebook says Trump’s account will remain locked for 24 hours due to policy violations.
What you should know
- A woman was initially reported to have been shot while trying to breach into the Capitol and was the first to be reported dead by the police. Eyewitnesses say she was one of the first to storm the building.
- World leaders from China to Russia expressed concern and shock over the storming of the US Capitol building.