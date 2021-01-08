Columnists
Online Crisis Management: How to keep your brand value intact
Planning for online crisis is like insurance, it is better you have it and not need to use it, than not have it and you need it.
The year 202o is largely a forgettable year for a lot of top brands and their executives, with several allegations leading to fully blown scandals due to poor management of the crisis.
It is very easy to point fingers at these brands and judge them for poor crisis management, the truth is 80% of Nigerian brands will perform worse in managing online crisis if faced with the same situation.
In my experience handling Online Crisis/Reputation Management for leading brands in Nigeria over the last 10 years, I have observed that many brand custodians cannot comfortably say all the risk issues in the attached image has been fully covered by their brands.
The pitfall of putting the cart before the horse
The challenge is that the average Nigerian Executive, while they can put financial value to others things, find it difficult to put a financial value on their “Brand”. The aforementioned makes it difficult to project the financial impact of a Crisis on their brand, and because of this many take positions in crisis that do not favour the Brand.
Secondly, the average Nigerian team member is more loyal to his superior and top management before the brand, hence when there is a crisis, many will rather protect the boss, while the name of the brand gets dragged in the mud and lose value.
I believe if we are able to put financial value to our brand and know the financial impact of the crisis on our brand (I will try to explain how you can have a fair estimation of this), we will all be able to treat our brands better this year.
Let me take the Banking industry for an example, Tier -1 banks have top management with training in leading business schools, all regulated by CBN; use the same vendors for CRM, Marketing, Strategy internal activities and social media; but their market capitalization vary. The difference between the industry’s average market capitalization and your brand is Brand Value – and this can be negative or positive.
So, if the industry average of tier 1 cap in Nigeria is N200 billion and your brand CAP is N500 billion, your brand Value is +300billion.
Hence, in all your doing, remember the brand value in financial terms and what you may lose if it gets eroded. Many brands today are in Negative Brand Value because they have the mindset of “this will soon fade away…but unfortunately it doesn’t as now it is forever documented online on social media.”
The impact of poor online crisis management can also be instant if your brand cap last week was N200 billion, but due to poor online crisis management this week, your brand cap dropped by 10% – you have lost 20billion. So, spending a lot more money on online crisis preparedness and risk mapping is needed – what you will spend will always be far less than what you will lose, if not prepared.
In time past, it was quite easy to ‘SPIN’ your crisis by spending a huge amount of money on media to push your narratives; in this day and digital age, you need to collaborate with your audience to get the desired results for your brand. The best you can achieve with using the traditional way of crisis management is to suppress the people’s voice; but by doing that, your genuine loyalists who voiced out their concerns about your current issues will only look for another brand with better values.
To effectively manage online crisis in social media, you need to “put the people first.” You also need to engage an external help to look at communications and plans, so you can speak in the language of the customer, creating the right perceptions and achieving your desired brand goal.
A single online crisis can disrupt all your brand plans for the year, don’t take chances. Planning for online crisis is like insurance, it is better you have it and not need to use it, than not have it and you need it.
What not-to-do in an online crisis
- Don’t miss your golden hour – Respond appropriately in the 1st hour of crisis to dowse tension. This time makes or breaks your brand.
- Don’t assume you have done it before – Every online crisis is different, a deep consumer conversation online data analysis on the issue is needed before you decide the approach to take.
- Don’t speculate, lie or try to cover-up – You will be caught and the public will come for you.
- Don’t be silent or try ducking the issues – Silence in crisis is counted as guilt.
All the best in the New Year.
About the writer
Sobowale Temiloluwa is a Kellogg Alumni, a Brand and Marketing Analytics specialist. He has supported over 50% of the Banking brands in Nigeria in the area of online crisis management for over 10 years. You can reach him on via [email protected]
How businesses can leverage technology to survive uncertain times
The following measures should be adopted by organizations seeking to not just survive, but turn around their business for growth in times like this.
Nigeria slipped into its second recession in 5 years, as the GDP in real terms declined by -3.62% in Q3 2020, leaving business leaders on the edge.
The uncertainty in both economic, political, as well as global outlook due to the impact of the pandemic will have a far-reaching effect on companies in 2021. However, business leaders are expected to begin the process of implementing innovative ways of protecting shareholder value and meeting their needs.
It is expected that months from now, the impact of the recession will take its full toll on the revenues of companies, credit availability and debt recovery. Leaders will begin to make shrewd decisions to ensure survival and one key feature will be cost-cutting.
While survival strategy will defer from one company to the other, experience has shown cost-cutting strategy that blindly seeks to reduce expense without a clear path to growth often lead to negative impacts.
There is a need to analyze which cost is clearly avoidable and which, though avoidable, should be considered an investment.
Before now, the type of costs that often fall casualty of economic downturn are employee cost, research and project costs, including technology initiatives.
However, the current digitalization trends and unintended dependence on technology due to the Covid-19 pandemic should signal that the cost-cutting strategy of the past will require a rethink.
The justification to prioritize technology projects in an uncertain time like this requires CIOs and IT Managers to convince the business to invest in technology. To achieve this, the benefits of implementing the right technology should be presented in a simple, understandable and measurable manner.
The following measures should be adopted by organizations seeking to not just survive, but turn around their business for growth in times like this.
Clarity on the impact of technology on the business
How does the technology project address real business problems, including projected problems the business is likely to have in the future?
For example, a technology project focused on automation of receivables and customer relationship providing solutions like payment reminders, escalation notification, risk assessments, may be considered a problem-solving project for a business with high volume credits sales or cash flow issues.
A business environment with high growth in bad debt and slow receivable collection should easily be able to justify a technology aimed at solving these real business problems.
Ability to measure impact
Before investing in a technology project in a recession, technology managers need to be able to measure the benefits the organizations will derive from such investments.
There needs to be a simple and clear business justification that is trackable and measurable. Will the project increase our revenue? Will it reduce our cost or will it make us run more efficiently? Will it save us overhead time and cost on the long run? Using Receivable automation project as an example, the business needs to able to measure and monitor performance indicators that validates the success of the project.
By investing in receivable automation, by creating automated due receivable reminder, by setting risk and limits to credit availability based on past behaviors and automating these processes, what percentage reduction are we expecting on overdue receivable? What is the target number of customers we hope to be able to convert with these payment methods? What is the time saving due to the ease of receivable reconciliation and reporting?
All these should be well documented as part of the business case. Value gatekeepers need to be assigned to ensure those value delivery can be monitored and realized before project closure.
Does technology foster innovation for future opportunities?
Implementing a technology project that has been in the plan for the last 2 years will not lead to innovation if not re-planned to meet its future needs.
A business technology project in 2020 should consider new innovations that will shape business in future, using receivable process as an example, Automation of Account receivable and collection process should consider solutions such as robotic process automation where customer can make basic enquiry and the application has bots capability to respond based on artificial intelligence, making it easy for customers to get basic information like customer balance, amount due this month and amount paid for the year.
This should be possible without a need to wait endlessly on customer service lines. Data analytics solutions with predictive technology and machine learning should be considered. Can the technology predict the consistency in a customer payment compared to due date, to determine the future behaviours and likely cashflow of the organization. These are initiatives that will be critical for future growth.
While this is the time for businesses to be prudent in their expenses, smart organizations should also consider investing in technology-driven innovative solutions in order to address real business needs.
The CIO must have the courage to articulate these gains as well as work with business people in ensuring the benefits of technology projects are understood and are seen as investments not an expense, in relation to shareholder value.
About author
Olawale A. Kolapo (OAK) is a technology consultant with a finance background, for over a decade implementing technology solution that has helped various private and public sector organizations integrate and automate their business process. He is interested in building a digital approach to solve Africa’s business challenges.
The painful sting of buyer’s remorse: How to prevent or get over it
Buyer’s remorse is that feeling of regret and urge to return an item after the purchase.
Have you ever made a purchase you thought you were sure about, only to get home a few hours later and wish you had kept your money instead?
That unpleasant feeling is known as Buyer’s Remorse. You might experience it after buying something as negligible as a fancy shoe or as costly as a car or even a piece of land.
But it makes no sense. I mean, you are a rational and forward-thinking person and must have made certain considerations before handing over your cash. So, why feel bad about it afterwards?
Yes. Sometimes it could be that the purchase was made impulsively – You saw it, liked it, and without a second thought paid for it. But what about those times you were confident you had thought it over? Yet you regretted your decision after inking the deal.
So what really causes Buyer’s Remorse?
Although you had little or no doubt when you made your choice, you could go through a period of post-purchase rationalization. You weigh the downsides of your purchase against its benefits and ask yourself whether you truly made the right decision:
- Do I really need this item? Could I have used the money for something else?
- Was the dealer truly honest with me?
- Could I have made a better bargain?
Perhaps you begin noticing shortcomings in the quality of the item or you discover a better alternative you previously did not consider. Once there is the slightest room for doubt, you will have buyer’s remorse.
Should you find fault in your judgment, the intensity of your regret will depend on the effort and commitment you put into the purchase – How much you spent, whether the item is something you will use for a long time, how much you will have to pay to return the item (if you can return it at all), and so on.
How to prevent Buyer’s Remorse
Whenever you are about to make a purchase, two forces come into play:
- The approach sentiment
- The avoidance sentiment
The approach sentiment makes you want to pay for that item because doing so will make you happy at that very moment. The avoidance sentiment, on the other hand, makes you cautious. It is the small voice in your head that tells you not to do something you would later regret.
The sentiment that is more dominant at the time will determine your final decision and the likelihood of buyer’s remorse. None of these sentiments could be said to be negative or positive in themselves. It all depends on your ability to balance them out.
The one that presides is often the one that is more in line with your goals. For instance, the approach sentiment will take the front seat if your goal while making the purchase is to take advantage of a limited offer. Maybe the price is lower than you expected or perhaps the item is attractive and you long to have it not minding the cost.
But let’s say your goal is to save costs. You don’t want to buy the item and discover that it’s cheaper somewhere else. In such a case, the avoidance sentiment will be more dominant.
So how do you make healthier choices?
1. Ask questions
Before you commit your cash, you may want to ask someone you trust to weigh in on your decision. You might have missed something that the person will easily point out to you.
Asking questions will make you more confident and eliminate any chances for buyer’s remorse. You become certain that you considered every possible angle and there’s no way you could be wrong.
Even if the person does not agree with you, at least you get to ignore or heed their advice. That process alone will strengthen your judgment and you won’t feel any remorse after making the purchase.
2. Know when to say No
There is truth in the saying: Less is more. That you fancy something doesn’t necessarily mean you should buy it. Prevention is better than cure. Sometimes it is good to just walk away. Reducing your propensity to consume is a good decision for your wallet.
3. Spend on things you love
Even if you tend to splurge, spending on things that give you joy will never lead to buyer’s remorse. Why? Because you have the mindset that the item is worth every kobo.
4. Don’t buy stuff, buy experiences
Buying material items have a higher probability of causing buyer’s remorse. There are several other alternatives that can make you wonder if you have made the right choice. The more the number of alternatives, the greater your psychological stress.
But when you focus on experiences instead, there will be little opportunity for buyer’s remorse. Experiences are unique and not interchangeable.
5. Don’t buy on impulse
Buying on impulse could be a straight road to after-purchase remorse. A good way to avoid making bad decisions is to step away from the spot. Give yourself enough time to think it over and consider all your options.
A sense of urgency should always raise a red flag. If you are itching to have it, then you probably shouldn’t. That could be a sign that your judgment is biased.
Sometimes though, buying something on the spot could be the best decision you’ve ever made. It depends on recognizing your presiding sentiment and making sure that you are not merely being emotional. Getting emotional over a purchase should be a No.
What if you are already feeling Buyer’s Remorse?
Allow yourself to appreciate whatever it is you have bought. Rather than beat yourself up about it, take it as a learning opportunity, so that you won’t make the same mistake in the future.
Another thing you can do is to earn more money. If money wasn’t such a scarce resource, buyer’s remorse would not exist. So, the best way to get over it is to increase your earning potential.
Unclaimed dividends and dormant balances
As at the end of 2019, the total value of unclaimed dividends stood at 158.44bn.
Concerns have continued to grow following the Federal Government of Nigeria’s decision to securitize unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances of up to six (6) years in the country.
In the recently assented 2020 Finance Bill, the management of unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances has been captured as part of many other provisions intended by the Federal Government of Nigeria to mitigate Nigeria’s fiscal frailties and economic crunch caused by the emergence of Covid-19.
The funds realised will be placed in a trust fund, managed by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The DMO’s responsibility also includes payment of claims for such dividend and the accompanying compensation for accrued interest.
In 2015, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had issued a circular directing company registrars to remit to the paying companies; unclaimed dividends held up to 15months. Similarly, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990 (revised 2020) had provided that companies should publish the list of unclaimed dividends with names of all intended beneficiaries. After which, unclaimed dividends could be ploughed back for investment purposes.
As at the end of 2019, the total value of unclaimed dividends stood at 158.44bn. In 2015, the SEC had introduced the electronic dividend payment platform to enable an automated deposit of dividends to Investors’ bank accounts to help mitigate the incidence of unclaimed dividends.
While we agree with the public outcry that dividends and bank balances are private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and negates the provisions of the constitution when converted to federal wealth, we expect this policy move to benefit the fund owners as such funds (unclaimed dividends) is expected to earn interests payable to the beneficiaries instead of the previous arrangement where unclaimed dividends serve the holding firms.
However, we are concerned about the ability of the government to manage such funds effectively considering that a lot of resources will need to be deployed. That said, we expect that the announcement will trigger reactivation of dormant accounts of many banks and force many to try to retrieve their unclaimed dividends.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.