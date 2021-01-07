Coronavirus
Second wave: Nigeria records 1,664 new cases of covid-19
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 94,369 confirmed cases and 1,324 recorded deaths since the outbreak.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic, a 22.9% increase compared to 1,354 cases recorded the previous day and 38.2% compared to 1,204 recorded on Monday.
READ: Covid-19: Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times more than initially reported
Second wave
Since December 2020, Nigeria has continued to record significant increases in the number of new cases of the pandemic, which has pushed Nigeria into the second wave of the pandemic.
- So far in January, the average monthly cases jumped by 76% from an average of 645 cases recorded in December 2020 to 1,132 average cases in January.
- It also represents 621.6% increase compared to the average of 157 cases recorded in November 2020.
- According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, a total 980,046 tests have been carried out.
READ: Covid-19: Nigerian variant appears to be highly contagious
READ: 89% respondents are willing to be vaccinated for free – NLPS survey
What you should know
A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported last week, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
READ: Covid-19: Nigeria now has over 100 testing laboratories – FG
What the number says
As of today, Nigeria records a fatality rate of 14.2 deaths per 1000 cases. This means that for every 1000 positive cases of covid-19 in Nigeria, 14 people died.
- The highest cases of the pandemic are prevalent amongst the group of 31-40 years (19,746) followed by people between the ages of 21 and 30 years.
- Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria (32,687), followed by the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) with 12,428 cases.
- On the other hand, Kogi and Zamfara States have the least number of cases with 5 and 112 cases respectively.
READ: AstraZeneca to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine weekly from mid-January
What this means
The persistent increase in the number of daily cases could affect the recovery of Nigeria’s economy from recession, given that a second lockdown cannot be totally ruled out at the stage.
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Second Wave: Newly mutated virus is ravaging Nigeria – LUTH
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital has lamented the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form.
The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital says that the resurgence of Covid-19 through its newly mutated form is ravaging Nigeria.
This was disclosed in a statement by LUTH on Wednesday.
READ: President Akufo-Addo to tackle COVID-19, reverse effect on nation’s econom
- “The resurgence of Covid-19 through the newly mutated form is ravaging our land, claiming many lives unlike what we witnessed in the first wave. This is even more easily transmitted and deadlier too. It is therefore imperative for everyone, first and foremost, to accept that Covid-19 pandemic is not over and we must prepare to confront it all over again.”
READ: COVID-19: Nigeria occupies 6th position in recovery rate in West Africa
LUTH urged members of the public to observe social distance measures and stay away from social gatherings, “no parties, no churches, mosques, meetings.”
They added that the present trend is worrisome and if it continues, may overrun its capacity “before we can ramp up again to catch up.”
READ: Short-stay apartments record boom, amid COVID-19 second wave fears
LUTH said it is collaborating with the Lagos Government, PTF, NCDC and other stakeholders to deepen public discourse.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday, 6th January 2021, announced that 1,664 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 94,369 confirmed cases and 1,324 recorded deaths since the outbreak.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 6th of January 2021, 1,664 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 94,369 confirmed cases.
On the 6th of January 2021, 1,664 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 94,369 cases have been confirmed, 77,299 cases have been discharged and 1,324 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 980,046 tests have been carried out as of January 6th, 2021 compared to 958,911 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 6th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 94,369
- Total Number Discharged – 77,299
- Total Deaths – 1,324
- Total Tests Carried out – 980,046
According to the NCDC, the 1,664 new cases were reported from 23 states- Lagos (642), FCT (407), Plateau (160), Kaduna (83), Rivers (62), Adamawa (47), Nasarawa (38), Abia (29), Edo (28), Anambra (27), Niger (24), Ogun (24), Imo (15), Oyo (14), Kano (12), Osun (12), Borno (9), Delta (7), Enugu (7), Bauchi (5), Ekiti (5), Sokoto (5), and Jigawa (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 33,329, followed by Abuja (12,835), Kaduna (5,638), Plateau (5,334), Oyo (4,100), Rivers (3,701), Edo (2,966), Ogun (2,588), Kano (2,379), Delta (1,918), Ondo (1,843), Katsina (1,636), Kwara (1,495), Enugu (1,427), Gombe (1,359), Ebonyi (1,120), Abia (1,065), Bauchi (1,057), Osun (1,034), and Nasarawa (961).
Borno State has recorded 817 cases, Imo (784), Bayelsa (545), Benue (537), Adamawa (471), Akwa Ibom (465), Niger (441), Sokoto (425), Ekiti (422), Jigawa (409), Anambra (364), Taraba (225), Yobe (201), Kebbi (192), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Covid-19: WHO team to probe origin of Coronavirus refused entry by China
WHO has disclosed that a team probing the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic was denied entry into China.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that China has denied entry into the country, a team probing the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, thereby throwing the expert mission into disarray at the last minute, despite months of negotiations.
According to a report from CNN, this disclosure was made by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare criticism by the UN health agency on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
READ: COVID-19: Experts say change in weather and lowering of guard responsible for second wave
The WHO boss said 2 scientists on the United Nations team had already left their home countries for Wuhan, China, when they were informed that Chinese officials had not approved the necessary permissions to enter the country after arrangements had been jointly agreed with China in advance.
A number of experts were due to arrive in China this week for the delicate, much-expected inquiry into establishing how and where the virus got transmitted from animals to humans.
READ: President Donald Trump extends green card and visa ban due to pandemic
What the WHO Director-General is saying
Tedros in a news conference in Geneva said, “I am very disappointed with this news. I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”
He said, ‘’WHO was eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible” and that he had been given assurances that Beijing was speeding up the internal procedure for “the earliest possible deployment.”
READ: China’s economy bounces back from COVID-19 slump, with a growth of 4.9% in Q3 2020
On his part, the Executive Director of WHO’s health emergencies program, Dr Michael Ryan, said there was an issue with visas and one team member had already returned home. The other was waiting in transit in a third country.
It is widely believed that China is determined to control the origin story of the virus, which has recorded over 1.8 million casualties around the world and devastated global economies, as they have so far resisted pressure for an independent investigation.
READ: EIB provides €50 million support for African pharmaceutical products
The spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, in a press briefing on Wednesday said that China had always held an open, transparent and responsible attitude on tracing the origin of the virus.
Hua pointed out that China had previously welcomed WHO experts into the country and said that the UN investigation team and Chinese experts have maintained frequent interactions which include 4 video meetings between October and December.
Hua said, “In order to ensure that the international expert group that comes to China can work smoothly, it is needed to fulfil the necessary procedures and make relevant specific arrangements. The two sides are still negotiating about this.’’
READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the first cases of the coronavirus identified in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, prompting criticisms of the uncoordinated, secretive handling by Chinese authorities which led to its spread outside China.
- The United States and Australia were at the forefront of China’s handling of the initial stages of the pandemic, accusing Beijing of downplaying its severity and preventing an effective response until it became too late.
- US President Donald Trump, who called the pandemic China virus, has repeatedly blamed China for the global pandemic and announced that the US would terminate its relationship with WHO, over allegations of conspiracy with the Chinese authorities to mislead the world.
- In May 2020, the WHO agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the pandemic after more than 100 countries signed a resolution calling for an independent probe.
- The visit by WHO-led experts was seen as a very critical way to resolve this dilemma and seek clear answers on how the virus started.
- As countries around the world are now struggling to deal with the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, China appears to be rebounding, last month reporting positive economic growth for the second quarter in a row.