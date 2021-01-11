Just-in: Beware of fake NIN app, NIMC warns Nigerians

The Federal Government has said that it may suspend the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration due to the large crowds that gather during the process, a contravention of the Covid-19 protocol.

This is to help the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) get back to the drawing board and reorder the whole enrolment process in terms of management of the crowd in its offices across the country.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Mamora, who is a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said that it was never intended that the process would attract such large crowds as people are supposed to wait and be called upon before they can come to NIMC office.

What the Minister of State for Health is saying

While pointing out that the government has a duty to ensure Nigerians are protected at all times, Mamora also said the government has a duty to make sure people comply with its directives.

Mamora in his statement said, “I don’t feel good looking at the picture where people are gathered in multitude; it’s like a superspreader event which we don’t like. But I’m also aware that the relevant ministry which is the communications and digital economy is looking at this.

“My understanding is that the whole process may be suspended so as to reorder the whole process in terms of management of the crowd because it was never intended that it would become a rowdy process like that. So people may have to wait and be called at intervals to go through the process.

The minister also added, “We have a duty as government to ensure that people are protected; we also have a duty to ensure people comply within the limit of what is good for the society at large.”

He said that from his understanding, it’s the people that are not complying as they are supposed to apply online and wait to be invited rather than just gathering at NIMC’s offices.

What you should know