Minister says it takes 5 minutes to do NIN registration at NIMC offices
Minister Pantami has insisted that it takes 5 minutes for each applicant to complete NIN registration at any of the NIMC offices.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has revealed that it takes 5 minutes for each of the applicants to complete its National Identification Number (NIN) registration at any of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices across the country.
This clarification by the Minister follows a series of complaints by Nigerians about the discomfort and long delays they face while performing the NIN registration.
This disclosure was made by the Minister while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, January 8, 2021.
What the Communications Minister is saying
Pantami during the interview said,
- “Each person takes around three to five minutes to complete the registration and go as long as you have completed your form. You can complete the form virtually without visiting any office but there are things that requires you (to be there) physically like your biometrics; you cannot submit your biometrics without you (being there) physically.”
While reacting to questions on the huge crowd that throng the various NIMC offices nationwide, the Minister said 95% of applicants appear at the agency’s offices without being invited.
The Minister lamented that despite the government’s directives for Nigerians to observe the Covid-19 protocols while registering, the applicants have disregarded such directives. He said,
- “Citizens will go there, their names are not part of those to be captured but they will go and stay at the gates, and if you ask them to leave they will not. Even the security agencies plead with them but they will not go. All the crowds you have been seeing in Abuja or Lagos, 90% or even 95% of them were not part of those invited to be captured. They only go there and stay outside the gates.”
On the deadline linking NIN to SIM cards, Pantami refuted the earlier claims that it was 2 weeks. The Minister pointed out that the exercise was first announced in February 2020 and communicated to the NIMC and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).
He also disclosed that NIMC workers did not inform the ministry of their demands and grievances before embarking on strike.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that since the announcement of the deadline given to the NCC and Telecom operators to disconnect subscribers who do not link their NIN with their SIM by the Federal Government, there has been numerous complaints and criticisms by Nigerians over the process of the exercise.
- They have complained of long delays and inefficiencies experienced during the exercise.
Reconstruction of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road has progressed appreciably – FG
FG says the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project would be completed in the life of this administration.
The Federal Government disclosed that the ongoing reconstruction work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road project has been progressing and expected the project to be completed during this administration.
This was disclosed by Engr Funso Adebiyi, the Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, in a visit to the project site to assess the progress of work. He said:
- “We are satisfied with the quality of work going on and we are working to increase the pace of the work. You can see that work is going on simultaneously on all sections of both lanes of the dual carriage 375km longroad from Abuja-Kaduna- Kano.”
Adebiyi revealed that the work was initially for rehabilitation but the FG has moved it to a full project reconstruction.
- “We have made a lot of progress. You can see that over 100km though not at a stretch, have been completed under section one to three (Abuja-Kano), 40km completed under section two (Kaduna-Zaria), and 70km completed under section three (Zaria-Kano).
- “Some sections of the road are also at different levels of completion, palliative/remedial work are being carried out on the sections that are critically bad to facilitate ease of passage for motorists.”
Engr. Adebiyi also added that the FG and contractors are working to meet the deadline, and at the same time, subjecting all the work to quality assurance tests for efficient service delivery.
What you should know
- The FG approved the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road reconstruction project to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on 20th December 2017 and the project commenced on 21st May 2018.
- Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.
- Last month, the Federal Executive Council approved the total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of roads in 10 states across the country and the FCT.
NIMC workers suspend strike after meeting with FG
NIMC has suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon on Thursday.
Members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon, on Thursday over poor welfare package and the fear of exposure to COVID-19 in the agency.
While confirming the suspension of the strike, the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, said workers of the commission across the country will be contacted to resume work by Monday and go ahead with the enrolment of Nigerians for their National Identity Numbers.
According to some media reports, the suspension of the strike by members of staff of the commission follows a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that their demands would be addressed.
What you should know
- Following the short deadline given by the Federal Government to all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number, offices of NIMC across the country have been experiencing huge crowds of applicants.
- This has caused a lot of stress for the staff of the commission who accused the government of not caring about their safety by not providing personal protective equipment, thereby exposing them to the coronavirus disease.
- These concerns forced the NIMC workers to commenced an indefinite strike a few days ago.
- They also demanded for better welfare packages from the government, more allowances for the registration of NIN, which they described as an extra duty, amongst other issues.
Joint Border Patrol Team has seized items valued at N12.5 billion so far – Customs
Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team has made seizures of various items worth ₦12.5 billion as of Jan. 5.
The Operation Swift Response (OSR), now Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), has seized items valued at N12.5 billion as of 5 January 2021.
This was disclosed by Mr. Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
The Customs PRO said, that the items that have been seized includes; 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice, 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives, 1,974 vehicles and 895 motorcycles. He also added that 18,690 Jerrycans of vegetable oil were also seized.
- “In a renewed effort to combat smuggling, irregular migration and other transnational organised crimes along the nation’s border coupled with the gradual reopening of the borders, Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT).
- “It is now part of a Tripartite Operation, comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria. With the reopening of the borders for commercial activities, items such as parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs, among others remain prohibited.”
- Operation SWIFT RESPONSE, launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to oversee the partial border closure, has now transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) — part of a Tripartite Operation comprising Benin, Niger, and Nigeria.
Anonymous
January 9, 2021 at 8:34 am
My opinion is that FG should make the site available in sense that you can register any where including cyber cafes just like jamb and waec.