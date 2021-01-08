Business
NIMC workers suspend strike after meeting with FG
NIMC has suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon on Thursday.
Members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon, on Thursday over poor welfare package and the fear of exposure to COVID-19 in the agency.
While confirming the suspension of the strike, the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, said workers of the commission across the country will be contacted to resume work by Monday and go ahead with the enrolment of Nigerians for their National Identity Numbers.
According to some media reports, the suspension of the strike by members of staff of the commission follows a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that their demands would be addressed.
NIN enrollment resumes in all NIMC centers nationwide.
— NIMC (@nimc_ng) January 8, 2021
What you should know
- Following the short deadline given by the Federal Government to all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number, offices of NIMC across the country have been experiencing huge crowds of applicants.
- This has caused a lot of stress for the staff of the commission who accused the government of not caring about their safety by not providing personal protective equipment, thereby exposing them to the coronavirus disease.
- These concerns forced the NIMC workers to commenced an indefinite strike a few days ago.
- They also demanded for better welfare packages from the government, more allowances for the registration of NIN, which they described as an extra duty, amongst other issues.
Joint Border Patrol Team has seized items valued at N12.5 billion so far – Customs
Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team has made seizures of various items worth ₦12.5 billion as of Jan. 5.
The Operation Swift Response (OSR), now Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), has seized items valued at N12.5 billion as of 5 January 2021.
This was disclosed by Mr. Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.
The Customs PRO said, that the items that have been seized includes; 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice, 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives, 1,974 vehicles and 895 motorcycles. He also added that 18,690 Jerrycans of vegetable oil were also seized.
- “In a renewed effort to combat smuggling, irregular migration and other transnational organised crimes along the nation’s border coupled with the gradual reopening of the borders, Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT).
- “It is now part of a Tripartite Operation, comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria. With the reopening of the borders for commercial activities, items such as parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs, among others remain prohibited.”
- Operation SWIFT RESPONSE, launched in August 2019 and coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to oversee the partial border closure, has now transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) — part of a Tripartite Operation comprising Benin, Niger, and Nigeria.
Buhari assents Disability Bill, inaugurates National Commission for Persons with Disabilities
President Buhari has assented to the Disability Bill and also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Disability Bill and also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.
He tweeted,
- “I am happy to have fulfilled my promise to the community of Persons with Special Needs, by assenting to the Disability Bill. We have also inaugurated a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, to take the work to the next level, and implement our vision in full.”
He also thanked Governors of Plateau, Lagos and Nasarawa States for implementing laws to protect persons with disabilities and urged Governors of Yobe, Kano, and Kogi to implement their laws, while those yet to do so should follow suit.
What you should know
- The World Bank disclosed last year that Persons with disabilities are more likely to experience extreme poverty in Nigeria than those without a disability.
- Data from the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey revealed that an estimated 7% of household members above the age of five (as well as 9% of those 60 or older) experience some level of difficulty in at least one functional domain — seeing, hearing, communication, cognition, walking, or self-care.
NDDC: Takeover by interim administrator necessitated by court injunction – Akpabio
Akpabio has disclosed that the recent take-over of the NDDC by a Sole Administrator was necessitated by a court injunction.
The NDDC take over by a sole interim administrator for the commission, Effiong Okon Akwa, was necessitated by a court injunction issued by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court.
This was disclosed by the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, when he met with representatives of the Forensic Auditing team in his office in Abuja recently to submit progress report of the on-going Forensic Auditing of the NDDC, published by the Ministry of Information.
Akpabio said the Sole Administrator is not an official appointment made by the Federal Government.
He disclosed that the recent take-over of the Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by a Sole Administrator was necessitated by a court injunction issued by Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja and not an official appointment made by the Federal Government.
He also added that the NDDC leadership under Mr. Effiong Akwa was not permanent and would only last the duration of the Forensic Auditing, after which a board would be inaugurated.
The Minister said the Commission would focus on the completion of the East-West Road and other infrastructure projects in the region.
- “The key programme for the Niger Delta is the completion of the East-West road particularly Section I-IV and I’m happy to report that contractors are on site and work is on-going at a very busy pace. I also commend the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the NDDC 2020 budget; I think that was a patriotic action taken in the interest of the good people of the Niger Delta region.”
- “The Ministry was able to complete a lot of development projects in different States of the Niger Delta which includes the 50km road in Edo State, Skill Acquisition Centers in Cross River, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom and others with provision for under water welding.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that President Muhammadu Buhari removed the acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei. The President also approved an Interim Administrator for the commission, Effiong Okon Akwa.
- Last July, Nairametrics reported that the National Assembly levelled corruption allegation against the Interim Management Committee of NDDC, as the commission claimed that it spent N81.5 billion within 7 months (October 2019 to May 2020) as against media reports that the money was spent within 6 months (January 2020 to July 2020).