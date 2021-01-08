NIMC workers suspend strike after meeting with FG

Members of staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), have suspended the industrial action which they embarked upon, on Thursday over poor welfare package and the fear of exposure to COVID-19 in the agency.

While confirming the suspension of the strike, the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, said workers of the commission across the country will be contacted to resume work by Monday and go ahead with the enrolment of Nigerians for their National Identity Numbers.

According to some media reports, the suspension of the strike by members of staff of the commission follows a meeting with the Federal Government, where it was agreed that their demands would be addressed.

