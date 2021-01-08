Coronavirus
COVID-19: WHO advises vaccine firms and wealthy nations to stop bilateral deals
WHO has called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and the wealthier countries buying them to stop making bilateral deals.
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today called on makers of COVID-19 vaccines and the wealthier countries buying them to “stop making bilateral deals,” noting bilateral deals hurt a U.N.-backed effort to widen access to the jabs.
He appealed to countries that have more jabs than they need to make some available to the COVAX Facility — the U.N.-backed project to get vaccines deployed widely.
He noted that 42 countries are now rolling out such vaccines, mostly high-income and a few middle-income countries.
Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO emergencies chief, reckons the appeal comes as the world has faced high case in recent weeks; with about 4 million new confirmed infections per week.
What they are saying
Ghebreyesus stated that:
“Now, we are also seeing both high- and middle-income countries that are part of COVAX making additional bilateral deals,” he told reporters in Geneva. “This potentially bumps up the price for everyone and means high-risk people in the poorest and most marginalized countries don’t get the vaccine.”
“I urge countries and manufacturers to stop making bilateral deals at the expense of COVAX,” said Tedros, the WHO director-general.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, a special adviser to the WHO chief, said “50% of high-income countries are deploying vaccines — and “zero percent” of poor countries are.”
“That is not equitable access,” he said.
Sharon Castillo, a Pfizer spokeswoman, said her company and BioNTech “are firmly committed to equitable and affordable access” to their vaccine for people around the world.
“As it relates to COVAX, we support its goal to supply two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021 to countries around the world, with half of those going to (low- and middle-income countries)” she said. “We are in active negotiations with COVAX to help it reach this goal and hope to finalize an agreement very soon.”
What you should know
- COVAX is a multilateral initiative aimed at ensuring global fair and equitable access, to accelerate up-front investment essential to deliver vaccine doses as soon as they become available.
- Team Europe contributed €500million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low-and middle-income countries.
- The €500 million comprises €400 million from the European Investment Bank, which was guaranteed by the European Fund for Sustainable Development, towards supporting the participation of low- and middle-income economies in COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC); as well as
- The grant support of €100 million from the European Commission to COVAX AMC.
- This funding from the European Commission and the European Investment Bank is expected to ensure that lower income economies are not left behind.
- The COVAX Facility has secured access so far to nearly 2 billion doses of vaccines produced by Swedish-British pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca and its partner Oxford; the Serum Institute of India; U.S. giant Johnson & Johnson; and the partnership of France’s Sanofi and GSK of Britain.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: UK approves Moderna’s vaccine, the third shot to be cleared
The UK medicines regulator has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency against the virus.
The UK medicines regulator has approved Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization against the coronavirus pandemic, making it the third shot to be cleared in the country as infections surge.
The country’s Department of Health in a press statement on Friday, January 8, 2021, said that the approval follows months of rigorous clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people and an extensive analysis of the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the authorization of the US company’s Covid-19 vaccine by the UK medicine regulator is coming at a time the country is ramping up its immunizations against the fast-spreading coronavirus with casualty figures now at over 78,000.
The statement said that the UK government has agreed to purchase an additional 10 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, on top of the 7 million it previously ordered, bringing the total to 17 million, with delivery beginning in the spring, once Moderna expands its production capacity.
The regulator also approved the shot on a 2-dose regimen, given 4-weeks interval, after authorizing a longer gap for other vaccines.
What the UK Health Secretary is saying
The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said that this is further great news and another weapon in the country’s arsenal to tame the awful disease, just as they have already vaccinated nearly 1.5 million people across the UK.
Matt Hancock, in a statement, said,
- “This is another weapon in our arsenal to tame this awful disease. The Moderna vaccine will boost our vaccination program even further once doses become available from the spring.”
The Moderna share price rose by 1.7% in premarket US trading on the news of the approval.
The Covid-19 shot from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford won U.K. clearance late last month. That followed authorization of another vaccine, from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, in early December. The European Union and the U.S. have also cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products.
Moderna shares rose 1.7% in premarket U.S. trading following the news of the approval.
What you should know
- The UK was the first western country to approve a coronavirus vaccine and is ahead of its European neighbours on rolling out immunizations. The country had earlier authorized for emergency use the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and the AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine in December.
- The Moderna vaccine was certified 94% effective in preventing disease and is slightly easier to transport and store than the Pfizer vaccine, which requires deep freezing and must be used within 5 days of thawing. The Moderna shot must also be kept frozen but can survive refrigerated for up to a month.
- The European Commission (EU), on Wednesday, earlier authorized the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine across the European Union’s 27 member countries, hours after the European Medicine Agency recommended that it should do so, with deliveries set to commence next week.
- The 27-member bloc also doubled its potential supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot on Friday, ordering as many as 300 million more doses.
Coronavirus
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears effective against key mutation – Study reveals
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s vaccine may offer some protection against the new variants of coronavirus.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE may offer some protection against a mutation in the new variants of coronavirus that have emerged in the UK and elsewhere.
This is according to a recent study by researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch and assisted by Pfizer/BioNTech.
The research comes as Covid-19 is spreading globally at record daily levels, likely accelerated by the new strains, and as countries begin to roll out their vaccines.
The new variants, which has been identified across several countries, are thought to be 57% to 70% more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus.
The result indicates the vaccine is likely to generate a protective immune response to new coronavirus variants carrying the so-called N501Y mutation in the virus’s spike protein.
The study has not been peer-reviewed and was only released ahead of publication and peer review.
Executives at BioNTech – as well as from Moderna Inc., the developer of a rival mRNA shot had earlier claimed their vaccines will protect against the new strains.
The result of the study by the University of Texas is one of the first to support those claims. The research examined the response to the mutant viruses in blood sera taken from 20 people vaccinated with the companies’ mRNA vaccine.
The researchers noted that the study didn’t cover other mutations in the spike protein. Yet, the findings were consistent with the response to a panel of 15 so-called pseudoviruses bearing spikes with other mutations found in circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains.
What they are saying
Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists, stated that:
- “We’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news. That doesn’t mean that the 17th won’t.”
Simon Clarke, an associate Professor in Cellular Microbiology at the University of Reading, said that:
- “While both variants had some new features in common, one has a ‘number additional mutations’ that included more extensive alterations to the spike protein.”
What you should know
- The researchers plan to run similar tests to see if the vaccine is effective against other mutations found in the UK and South African variants and hope to have more data within weeks.
- Scientists have suggested the changes could be made to Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines to address new mutations of a virus in as little as six weeks.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: UK extends travel ban to international passengers from 11 African countries
The UK has extended a travel ban to travellers from 11 African countries in order to contain the new strain of the virus identified in South Africa.
The United Kingdom said on Thursday that it would extend a ban to international passengers from Southern African countries coming into the country, as part of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa.
According to a report from Reuters, the UK government said that the restriction is expected to take effect on Saturday and will be in place for 2 weeks.
READ: Covid-19: New Coronavirus strain in the UK may infect children more
This new measure by the UK government reflects increased risks from the new strain of the coronavirus disease.
The UK Department for Transport, in a statement, said:
- “Entry into England will be banned to those who have travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique and Angola – as well as Seychelles and Mauritius.
- “Israel (and Jerusalem) would be removed from the list of travel corridors for England and people arriving from January 9 from Botswana, Israel (and Jerusalem), Mauritius or Seychelles would need to self-isolate.”
READ: Covid-19: FG publishes list of suspended passports for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the UK government had temporarily banned the entry of passengers arriving from South Africa to England with effect from December 24, excluding British and Irish Nationals, visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but are required to self-isolate for 10 days.
- The UK has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19, its economy suffered the sharpest contraction of any in the Group of Seven during the first wave of infections last spring, and it is currently being hit by the outbreak of the second wave of the disease.