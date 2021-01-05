Coronavirus
EIB provides €50 million support for African pharmaceutical products
The EIB has launched a scheme to strengthen local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa and scaling up drug manufacturing.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has launched a €50 million scheme to support active pharmaceutical ingredients in Africa.
EIB contends the scheme will reduce dependency on drug imports and address medical supply chain weaknesses linked to COVID-19. It is also expected that the scheme will improve availability of specialist drugs and tackle supply chain challenges that currently damage public health across Africa.
Why this matter
- Accelerating high-impact pharmaceutical investment across Africa is crucial to improve public health, address medical supply chain weaknesses and unlock long-term economic development.
- In addition, is that scaling up pharmaceutical investment in Africa will help to protect millions of people from disease and disability and strengthen resilience to ongoing and future pandemics.
- Also, increasing local production will reduce dependency on imports and exposure to counterfeit drugs.
- The scheme will enable Africa to benefit from predicted doubling in local pharmaceutical sales over the next decade, improve access to healthcare and create specialist jobs on the continent.
- This financing programme will also ensure that African pharmaceutical manufacturing can benefit from technological innovation that is currently transforming the industry and making local production easy through digital connectivity, automation and cloud computing.
What they are saying
Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President said:
“This scheme has been designed with African and global experts and builds on the EIB’s unique global technical experience and financing expertise supporting health and innovation investment.”
Dr Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão, World Health Organisation Assistant Director-General responsible for Access to Medicines and Health Products stated that:
“COVID-19 has highlighted how public health in Africa is vulnerable to global supply chains and dependent on international production.”
“Increasing local specialist manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients will help to improve the public health of millions of Africans. This new initiative demonstrates how specialist pharmaceutical and financing expertise can create jobs and a better future for Africa.”
What you should know
- The initiative is aligned with the World Health Organisation’s goals and the recently announced cooperation between the EIB and WHO to combat COVID-19 and strengthen health system resilience to better face future pandemics.
- Long-term financing will be available in USD, EUR and local currency and can cover more than 50% of the total cost of eligible investment, as part of the EIB’s exceptional response to COVID-19.
- EIB financing can co-finance projects alongside philanthropic, equity, development financing or support from commercial banks.
- The EIB initiative will provide long-term financing for pharmaceutical production across sub-Saharan Africa and specifically target the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients that constitute 45% of final drug costs.
- The European Investment Bank is the lending arm of the European Union. It is the biggest multilateral financial institution in the world and one of the largest providers of climate finance.
Covid-19: Nigeria now has over 100 testing laboratories – FG
The Minister of Information has revealed that Nigeria now has over 100 laboratories dedicated to Covid-19 testing nationwide.
The Federal Government says that Nigeria now has over 100 laboratories dedicated to Covid-19 testing nationwide.
This was disclosed by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in a press briefing with newsmen on Monday.
Mohammed said Nigeria started the pandemic with 2 centres but now boasts of over 100 public and private testing centres.
“Nigeria has so far availed itself creditably in the fight against Covid-19 through the deployment of resources, mobilization and training of manpower and expansion of health infrastructure, particularly our testing capacity for Covid-19,” he said.
“From just two National Reference Laboratory for the testing of Covid-19, we now have over 100 laboratories, public and private, across all the states of the federation,” he added.
Mohammed also added that centres were also built on state levels for the treatment of the disease and revealed that the FG encouraged local manufacturing of medical equipment for health workers.
” The federal government, through the Sustainable Production Pillar of the PTF, has been encouraging local manufacturing companies to embark on the production of consumables such as face masks, ventilators, hand sanitizers and face shields,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government announced that 4 states are responsible for 64% of all coronavirus tests going on the country. The states are Lagos, FCT, Rivers and Ogun.
- In August, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said Nigeria has been conducting between 3,000–6,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He also noted that the country’s testing infrastructure can conduct 15,000 tests a day.
- The Federal Government also published the list of 100 passports of passengers who refused Covid-19 post-arrival test.
Nigeria records 1,204 new Covid-19 cases, highest ever daily surge
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Monday, 4th January 2021, announced that 1,204 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 91,284 confirmed cases and 1,318 recorded deaths.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic, a 31.3% increase compared to 917 cases recorded the previous day.
Second wave
Since December 2020, Nigeria has continued to record significant increases in the number of new cases of the pandemic, which has pushed Nigeria into the second wave of the pandemic.
- So far in January, the average monthly cases jumped by 46.3% from an average of 644.5 cases recorded in December 2020 to 942.8 average cases in January.
- It also represents 501.3% increase compared to 156.8 cases recorded in November 2020.
- A total of 3,482 tests were carried out on Monday, bringing the total tests to-date to 958,911. The number of recorded cases represents a 37.9% rate of positivity tests.
What you should know
A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported last week, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
What the number says
As of today, Nigeria records a fatality rate of 14.4 deaths per 1000 cases. This means that for every 1000 positive cases of covid-19 in Nigeria, 14 people died.
- The highest cases of the pandemic are prevalent amongst the group of 31-40 years (19,746) followed by people between the ages of 21 and 30 years.
- Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria (31,975), followed by the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) with 12,283 cases.
- On the other hand, Kogi and Zamfara States have the least number of cases with 5 and 112 cases respectively.
What this means
The persistent increase in the number of daily cases could affect the recovery of Nigeria’s economy from recession, given that a second lockdown cannot be totally ruled out at the stage.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 4th of January 2021, 1,204 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 91,284 confirmed cases.
On the 4th of January 2021, 1,204 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,482 samples across the country.
To date, 91,351 cases have been confirmed, 75,699 cases have been discharged and 1,318 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 958,911 tests have been carried out as of January 4th, 2021 compared to 955,429 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 4th January 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 91,284
- Total Number Discharged – 75,699
- Total Deaths – 1,318
- Total Tests Carried out – 958,911
According to the NCDC, the 1,204 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (654), FCT (200), Plateau (60), Kaduna (54), Kano (40), Rivers (30), Edo (28), Nasarawa (25), Kebbi (19), Bauchi (18), Oyo (13), Akwa Ibom (12), Bayelsa(11), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Abia (8), Benue(5), Imo (3), Borno (2), Sokoto (1) and Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 31,975, followed by Abuja (12,283), Kaduna (5,501), Plateau (5,057), Oyo (4,048), Rivers (3,602), Edo (2,916), Ogun (2,563), Kano (2,364), Delta (1,897), Ondo (1,843), Katsina (1,636), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,382), Gombe (1,338), Ebonyi (1,097), Bauchi (1,038), Abia (1,036), Osun (1,020), and Nasarawa (923).
Borno State has recorded 798 cases, Imo (769), Benue (537), Bayelsa (530), Akwa Ibom (449), Adamawa (424), Niger (417), Ekiti (415), Jigawa (407), Sokoto (381), Anambra (328), Taraba (217), Yobe (201), Kebbi (192), Cross River (169), Zamfara (112), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
