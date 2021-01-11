Business
FG may suspend NIN registration exercise due to large crowd
Large turn out at NIMC offices in disregard of COVID-19 protocols and may force the FG to suspend the registration process.
The Federal Government has said that it may suspend the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration due to the large crowds that gather during the process, a contravention of the Covid-19 protocol.
This is to help the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) get back to the drawing board and reorder the whole enrolment process in terms of management of the crowd in its offices across the country.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Mamora, who is a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said that it was never intended that the process would attract such large crowds as people are supposed to wait and be called upon before they can come to NIMC office.
What the Minister of State for Health is saying
While pointing out that the government has a duty to ensure Nigerians are protected at all times, Mamora also said the government has a duty to make sure people comply with its directives.
Mamora in his statement said, “I don’t feel good looking at the picture where people are gathered in multitude; it’s like a superspreader event which we don’t like. But I’m also aware that the relevant ministry which is the communications and digital economy is looking at this.
“My understanding is that the whole process may be suspended so as to reorder the whole process in terms of management of the crowd because it was never intended that it would become a rowdy process like that. So people may have to wait and be called at intervals to go through the process.
The minister also added, “We have a duty as government to ensure that people are protected; we also have a duty to ensure people comply within the limit of what is good for the society at large.”
He said that from his understanding, it’s the people that are not complying as they are supposed to apply online and wait to be invited rather than just gathering at NIMC’s offices.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that NIMC workers embarked on strike last Thursday over issues bothering on welfare, the risk of exposure to Covid-19, lack of personal protective equipment and poor funding.
- This is due to the surge of large crowds who gather at their offices for NIN enrolment, following the deadline given by the government to telephone operators, to cut off subscribers who fail to link their NIN with their SIM card.
- The workers, however, called off the industrial action some 24 hours later following the intervention of the Federal Government.
Just-in: Beware of fake NIN app, NIMC warns Nigerians
NIMC has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake NIN app created by fraudsters to harvest people’s NIN and BVN by default.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake National Identity Number (NIN) app created by fraudsters to harvest people’s NIN and BVN by default.
NIMC disclosed this via its Twitter handle on Monday when it was educating Nigerians on the difference between the fake and original app.
It tweeted, “This app was not created by NIMC or the federal government, it is run by fraudsters, who are currently harvesting people’s NIN and BVN by default. Protect your data and stop disclosing personal information to unauthorised persons or platforms.”
SCAM ALERT!!!@DrIsaPantami @aliyuaziz @FMoCDENigeria @nimc_ng @NgComCommission @NITDANigeria @Galaxybackbone @ConsumersNCC @NIPOSTNG @UwaSuleiman pic.twitter.com/0sHLVeNnOq
— NIMC (@nimc_ng) January 11, 2021
Varsities unlikely to resume on January 18 due to second wave of Covid-19 – ASUU
ASUU has stated that it cannot afford to toy with the health of students as no preparatory measures have been put in place to deal with the pandemic.
Union leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) disclosed that Nigerian Universities are not prepared for the resumption of operations due to lack of preparatory materials to handle the Covid-19 pandemic for students and teachers.
This was disclosed by the ASUU Union leaders for Obafemi Awolowo University and FUNAAB in an exclusive interview with Punch.
Dr Adeola Egbedokun, union Chairman at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State, stated that the union cannot afford to mess with the health of its students and warned that no preparatory measures have been put in place to deal with the pandemic.
- “COVID-19 is very real and this second wave is as real as described. We cannot afford to toy with our health and the health of our dear students in the name of resumption, which is politically motivated. There are no preparations for safe re-opening of the universities and I think parents must insist on safe re-opening. The current classroom and hostel configurations in our universities do not in any way conform with the PTF (Presidential Task Force) on COVID-19 protocols.
- “There is no way universities can achieve that. I have said this elsewhere, that rather than for government to have addressed the obvious deficits in the public universities during the lockdown and strike, they were playing to the gallery.”
Dr Adebayo Oni, Chairman of ASUU-FUNAAB, added that the University lacks protective materials for hand washing, as lecturers have not been provided sanitizers. He also warned that the University may not have the capabilities to deal with a surge of student during the pandemic resumption.
- “The lecture halls are overcrowded. As of today, in my own campus, I have not seen any facility for hand washing. Who is to provide sanitizers? Do you expect lecturers to provide sanitizers for themselves. Fumigation of the environment from time to time should be done. How do you cope with students surge and the challenge of power supply?
- “It is definitely a threat to the resumption of academic activities. The fact is that under this circumstance and looking at the threat of the figure, going physical with students would be more disastrous. Conducting physical session, physical lectures with students would be more disastrous.
Obafemi Awolowo University stated that the school has put in measures in line with COVID-19 protocols.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, announced it has reached an agreement with the Federal Government over major issues that will lead to the end of its strike.
- On 26 December 2020, the Federal Government directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to immediately put on hold all academic activities in their various institutions.
AfCFTA: Traders association praises FG over inauguration of secretariat
MATAN has commended the FG for its role in the inauguration of the secretariat for AfCFTA in Ghana.
The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has praised the Nigerian Government’s role in the inauguration of the secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in Ghana.
This was disclosed by the President of MATAN, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, in a statement in Abuja, on Sunday.
He said:
- “The leading role played by Nigeria in ensuring the smooth take-off of the AfCFTA was impressive and commendable.”
He added that Nigeria had a leading role to play in the implementation of the AfCFTA, as many countries in Africa looked up to Nigeria leading the pact due to its size as the most populous and largest economy in Africa.
MATAN advised Nigerian manufacturers and SMEs to take advantage of the agreement to boost Nigeria’s trade leverage in the continent, and also urged for harmonization of laws to prevent trade dispute with members of the agreement.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in December 2020 that Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited said the African Continental Free Trade Area would create the desired impetus to stimulate the economic growth of Nigeria in 2021.
- Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, revealed that the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would be a long journey as Africa needs the right equipment for customs authorities at the border to facilitate the fast and efficient trade, which goes into effect on January 1.
