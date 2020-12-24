Business
NIMC debunks reports of breach of its database
NIMC has denied news of a breach of the National identity database.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said that the news of a data breach of the National identity database is ” false, a hoax and of mischievous intent.”
The NIMC disclosed this in a statement signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke on Wednesday, after viral posts of a data breach of 37 million records.
- “The NIMC would like to assure the public that there has been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent.”
NIMC said it investigated the claims and discovered that the database scheme presented by the alleged hackers did not tally with existing scheme of NIMC records.
- “The NIMC guarantees the security of the National Identity Database through various layers of security and can assure that no data was breached.”
What this means
The NIMC alleges that it is very aware of plans to sell records of millions of Nigerian citizens allegedly stolen from their database. However, the database which is up for sale is fake. This comes as a first in data breach response from intuitional bodies, as most data breaches of this size and magnitude are usually not fake.
What you should know
There was news of a data breach of 37 million records going viral.
So has NIMC, NITDA or Pantami's ministry said anything about the 37 million records of Nigerian's data put up for sale on the darkweb?
Or as usual, we are ignoring our problems..?
We never secure the one wey we get, but we wan collect more citizen data.
— Atsen (@atsen_) December 21, 2020
For context, the total number of registered Nigerians in NIMC database as at October 2020, was about 42million.
So 37m out of 42m exposed… And government is silent about this.
— Atsen (@atsen_) December 22, 2020
Federal Executive Council approves N8.1 billion for roads rehabilitation in 10 states
The Federal Government has approved the spending of N8.1 million for road rehabilitation in 10 selected states in Nigeria.
The Federal Executive Council has approved the total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of roads in 10 states across the country and the FCT.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, listed the states that will benefit as Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Nasarawa, Lagos, Ogun, Kogi, Edo, Yobe and Delta States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
The Minister revealed that the total sum of these contracts is N8,180,948,137.50 and that the council approved the request on behalf of FERRMA.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Mr. Fashola noted that:
- “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum on behalf of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA. This was for general repairs, emergency repairs and maintenance of roads and critical intervention on 10 roads in different parts of Nigeria. One is the maintenance of Ikot Ekpene-Itu road in Cross River state, repair and maintenance of Onitsha – Aguleri-Adani road in Anambra State, the general maintenance of Nasarawa-Toto-Abaji road and reinstatement of failed pavement sections on the Zuba-Abaji road in the FCT.
- “Major maintenance repairs along Atan-Agbara in the border of Lagos and Ogun states along Badagri area, general maintenance of Okene-Adogo-Ajaokuta-Itobe road in Kogi, the construction of Aden bridge between Okada and Ogbogui-Abangbe spur to Benin-Shagamu dual carriageway in Edo state.
- “General maintenance repairs of Potiskum-Fika-Ngalda-Gombe road in Yobe state, general maintenance repairs of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha dual carriageway that is existing road to the Niger Bridge, general maintenance repairs of the Warri-Benin carriageway in Delta state.
What you should Know
Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria had earmarked a total sum of N190 billion for road construction and rehabilitation in Nigeria.
In addition, the Federal Government had also disclosed that it will spend about $321 million repatriated Abacha root on road construction.
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be delivered in Q2 2021 – Nigerian Air Force
NAF has disclosed that it is ready to receive the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2021.
The Nigerian Air Force has announced that an A-29 Super Tucano fighter jet will be delivered to Nigeria in 2021.
This was disclosed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, at the inauguration of facilities at the 1.3-kilometre road, NAF Base Kainji, Niger.
Air Marshal Abubakar added that the newly inaugurated base would also house the A-29 Tucanos, which he said would arrive in Q2 2021.
- “Sometime ago, I was here to commission one of the three Alpha Jet Aircraft programmed for Periodic Depot Maintenance and the rehabilitated 2.8-kilometre road infrastructure in this base. Additionally, the base is being positioned to receive and efficiently support the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, which is expected to arrive in the country towards the end of the second quarter of 2021.”
What you should know
- In 2017, President Trump approved a $600 million sale of twelve A-29 Super Tucano planes, described as light attack planes.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Nigerian Air Force said that six of the twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots, who were in the USA.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).
AfCFTA: Trade Minister advises Nigerian businesses to take opportunity of agreement
The Minister of Trade has urged Nigerian businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to key into the benefits of the AfCFTA.
The Federal Government has said that it worked tirelessly to make Nigeria a partaker in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which goes into effect from January 2021.
It, therefore, urged Nigerian businesses to take advantage of the opportunity as it announces plans of a public campaign to highlight the benefits of the agreement.
This was disclosed by Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Mr. Adebayo stated that Nigerian businesses could not be left out of the opportunity as the agreement would create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc.
He added that Nigeria started the journey to the AfCFTA in 2019, to realise the dream of uniting Africa.
“It has always been the dream of Nigeria and Africa’s founding fathers to unite the continent in one shared prosperity.
“The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement will form a 3.4 trillion dollars economic bloc, which Nigeria cannot afford to be left out.
“We have worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria not only partakes as a signatory in name, but becomes a major trade and economic powerhouse, even more than we have been within the ECOWAS region,” he said.
Secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Francis Anatogu, said Nigeria was working with stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition for Nigerian businesses as the deal goes into effect in 2021.
“We are set to commence a major communication campaign and have tagged January 2021 as AfCFTA Awareness and Sensitisation month,” he said.
“This will take place across the six geopolitical zones, and would involve various stakeholder groups in public, private and civil society sectors, as well as other critical traditional institutions,” he added.
What you should know
- Nigeria became the 34th African country to fully ratify and submit its Instrument of Ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
- Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, said: Among the specific engines expected to stimulate growth in the incoming year is the AfCFTA.