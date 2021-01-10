No NIN, no driver license and vehicle registration from Q2 2021 – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that the provision of the National Identification Number (NIN) is now compulsory for issuance of fresh driver license, renewal, and for all categories of vehicle registration, with effect from the second quarter of 2021.

The introduction of this new policy by FRSC is in full compliance with the directives of the Federal Government on the harmonization of citizen’s data.

According to a statement from the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, this disclosure was made by the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who reiterated that the new policy is in total compliance with Presidential directives.

While quoting the Corps Marshal, Kazeem said that all applicants of vehicle registration are expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone irrespective of their status in the society.

What the FRSC Corps Marshal is saying

According to Kazeem, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, was quoted as saying,

“Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN. This is part of the security checks. So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate Intelligence gathering for the security of lives and properties.”

Explaining the importance of this to the national security architecture, the FRSC spokesperson further emphasized that the exercise has become very imperative seeing the critical role a harmonized database on citizen’s information will have on national development, in terms of resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and speedy retrievals to address critical national security challenges.

What this means

The implication of this new policy by FRSC is that all applicants of the National Driver’s Licence or vehicle registration in the country must present their National Identification Number before they could be captured for any class of the licences produced by the government agency.