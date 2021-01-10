Business
No NIN, no driver license and vehicle registration from Q2 2021 – FRSC
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that the provision of the National Identification Number (NIN) is now compulsory for issuance of fresh driver license, renewal, and for all categories of vehicle registration, with effect from the second quarter of 2021.
The introduction of this new policy by FRSC is in full compliance with the directives of the Federal Government on the harmonization of citizen’s data.
According to a statement from the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, this disclosure was made by the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who reiterated that the new policy is in total compliance with Presidential directives.
While quoting the Corps Marshal, Kazeem said that all applicants of vehicle registration are expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone irrespective of their status in the society.
What the FRSC Corps Marshal is saying
According to Kazeem, the FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, was quoted as saying,
- “Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN. This is part of the security checks. So, once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate Intelligence gathering for the security of lives and properties.”
Explaining the importance of this to the national security architecture, the FRSC spokesperson further emphasized that the exercise has become very imperative seeing the critical role a harmonized database on citizen’s information will have on national development, in terms of resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and speedy retrievals to address critical national security challenges.
What this means
The implication of this new policy by FRSC is that all applicants of the National Driver’s Licence or vehicle registration in the country must present their National Identification Number before they could be captured for any class of the licences produced by the government agency.
41,040 trucks transported through barges in Lagos ports in 2020 – LAGFERRY
LAGFERRY says it transported over 40,000 trucks through its barges in Apapa ports in 2020
- “Between January and December 2020, we have successfully moved 41,040 trucks from our terminal. LAGFERRY have also cleared 2,308 goods containers from Apapa and Tincan ports, while 941 empty containers have been loaded back to the ports. We have also been able to create 284 employment directly and indirectly through our operations.
- “The mandate given to us by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to move 30% of Lagosians by the waterways in order to decongest the roads. We equally understand the enormous responsibility and challenges before us for the new year. This is exactly the reason for organising this workshop.“
- “We were averaging daily commuting between 800 to 900 passengers and in June 2020, we had ferried about 60,000 passengers and by September, we celebrated our 100,000 passengers. In 2020, one of our boats, MV Ayangburen, christened the sea warrior of water transport, accomplished a feat of completing 22 trips in 7 hours and six minutes.
- “Also in 2020, a total number of 2,857 persons were commuted on our chattered services to different parts of the state for pleasure, recreation and business. Today, I can proudly tell you that we commuted over 200,000 passengers within 150 days of operation in 2020.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last week that the LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020, during 150 days of operations.
- LAGFERRY also revealed it was responsible for 38% of the water transportation index to the transportation matrix of Lagos and also improved the contribution of water transport to the state’s GDP to 0.2 per cent from 0.8 per cent, citing that the operations had helped decongest road traffic in Lagos State and boost ease of doing business through the waterways.
Gombe generated N8.4billion IGR in 2020, highest ever by the state
Gombe State has announced it generated its highest-ever IGR of N8.4billion in 2020.
The Gombe State Internal Revenue Service generated the sum of N8.4 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020.
This was disclosed by Chairman of Gombe Revenue Service, Malam Abubakar Tata, in a statement on Saturday in Gombe.
Malam Tata revealed that the amount is the highest ever IGR generated by the state since it was created in 1996, praising the state’s ability to raise such revenue despite the pandemic.
He added that Gombe state created more directorates in its revenue board, to boost efficient service delivery for revenue generation, citing that members of the service were not trained in years and that training programmes were organised to improve service delivery.
Tata also added that the State implemented cross platforms to improve communication between staff, and collaboration between the revenue-generating MDAs in the state.
Gombe State IGR Chairman said the state-organized meetings with 78 MDAs that generate revenue for the state to discuss and implement ways to generate revenue for the state.
- “When I assumed duty, I came with the mindset that we were going to change the story by understanding and diagnosing the problem and in doing so, we could proffer a solution. Also, end of year bonus for staff and other departmental awards for best performing staff were introduced to motivate the staff, which in turn will discourage them from corrupt practices.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in October 2020 that States in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a sum of N612.87 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020. This was disclosed in the States IGR report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
- The Lagos State Government has projected a monthly target of N60.318 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2021 fiscal year.
Minister discloses that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN
Minister Pantami has revealed that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one NIN on the launched recently NIMC Mobile App.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has revealed that 7 SIM cards can be linked to one National Identification Number (NIN) on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Mobile App launched recently.
This disclosure was made by the minister during an interview on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, January 8, 2021.
The minister pointed out that the ministry is collaborating with NIMC to transform the NIN enrolment process and the onward linkage to SIM cards as required by the Nigerian Communication Commission.
What the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is saying
Pantami in his statement said, “We developed an app when you go online, you will see it. That app, as long as you have your NIMC number, you will only download it without visiting any office. You will be able to link up to seven SIM numbers to only one. I have already downloaded the app, launched the app, and already linked some of my numbers immediately. This is part of digitalization.’’
While speaking, the minister pointed out that should the Federal Government impose a fresh lockdown due to the surge in coronavirus infections across the country, the ministry, NIMC, and telecommunication operators would review the entire NIN linkage to SIM cards by network users.
What you should know
- The NIMC is facing increasing pressure to meet the deadline by the ministry for the linking of NIN of all telecom subscribers with their SIM cards.
- This appears to be a herculean task as out of about 200 million subscribers with mobile network connections, only about 43 million Nigerians have their NIN.