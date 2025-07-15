The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has unveiled its newly redesigned official website as part of efforts to modernise its services and improve user experience for Nigerians and road users across the globe.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Monday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide said the development was a strategic move to align with evolving digital trends and deliver faster, more secure, and easier access to credible road safety information.

“With its sleek interface and modern design, the website now offers faster load times, improved security, and seamless access to credible and timely information.

“The new look speaks volumes of a highly modernised, user-friendly, and informative digital platform tailored to meet the evolving needs of Nigerians and all road users,” he said.

The upgraded platform, now accessible via www.frsc.gov.ng, is described as a one-stop digital hub for road safety administration and traffic regulation services.

Commitment to innovation

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to digital innovation and public engagement.

“This newly redesigned website reflects our mission to save lives, enhance road safety awareness, and deliver world-class public service,” he said.

Mohammed urged citizens across all sectors, public, private, NGOs, and Civil Society Organisations to make full use of the website for quick and stress-free access to road safety information and services.

“Information is logically structured to enable seamless access to services and resources.

“Designed to educate, engage, and even entertain, the new website offers intuitive, visually appealing layouts aimed at improving awareness and compliance with road safety regulations.

“The public, including motorists, pedestrians, researchers, and media professionals, are invited to explore the platform and make full use of the tools available,” he said.

Ogungbemide recalled that in 2023, the FRSC website was ranked the best among 315 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria during the fifth edition of the Federal Government’s website ranking exercise, conducted by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

What you should know

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) intensified its efforts to modernise service delivery, crack down on road traffic violations, and streamline internal processes. One of the most notable developments was the inauguration of a mini driver’s licence printing farm in Lagos in February.

The facility, according to the Corps, is capable of producing up to 9,000 driver’s licences in just six hours to reduce the backlog of over 270,000 unprocessed applications, a challenge that had long frustrated Nigerian drivers seeking to renew or obtain their licences.

Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, disclosed that 7,798 people were arrested across Nigeria for using fake vehicle number plates between January and February 2025 as part of the FRSC’s campaign to eliminate vehicle identity fraud, which poses serious risks to national security and criminal investigations.