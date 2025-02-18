The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has inaugurated a mini driver’s licence printing farm in Lagos State, capable of producing 9,000 licences in six hours and 1,800 per hour.

The initiative seeks to reduce delays in licence issuance and clear a backlog of 270,000 pending applications.

The facility was launched as part of the agency’s 37th-anniversary celebration.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Godwin Omiko from the Motor Vehicle Administration Unit in Abuja, stated that the project is designed to streamline the driver’s licence process and ensure timely issuance, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in commemoration of the 37th anniversary of its inception, has activated a mini driver’s licence printing farm in Lagos State.

“The Corps Marshal, Mr Shehu Mohammed, said during the inauguration of the Lagos Mini Print Farm on Tuesday that the farm would help to reduce hardship experienced by motorists while acquiring driver’s licence,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Mohammed said that the print farm had a maximum production capacity of 1,800 copies per hour and 9,000 in six hours.”

Mohammed explained that the newly established facility aims to streamline the process, ensuring that applicants can receive their driver’s licenses promptly once the due process is completed.

He further emphasized, “It is our expectation that this centre will serve all applicants from the South-West region.”

More insight

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report highlighted that Mohammed urged applicants to collect their licenses promptly, acknowledging that outstanding applications remain a challenge. He also noted that while the driver database is still in Abuja, license printing for Lagos residents will now be handled locally for improved efficiency.

The Lagos State Government has expressed strong support for the initiative, with Mr. Abdul Rasheed Muri-Okunola, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, commending the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for establishing the print farm.

Muri-Okunola believes the new development will help reduce the long waiting times previously experienced by residents awaiting driver’s licenses from Abuja.

He stated, “We hope that with the establishment of this farm, waiting for Abuja to send Lagos driver’s licenses will be a thing of the past.”

The FRSC, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to improving service delivery. With the local facility now operational, the agency assured that motorists in Lagos and the South-West would no longer face unnecessary delays in accessing their driver’s licenses.