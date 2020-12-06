FG to revive 3 power projects in Abia by first quarter 2021

The Federal Government has disclosed that it will revive 3 major power projects in Abia State by the first quarter of 2021

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman on Saturday after a tour of the power project sites.

The Minister of Power on Saturday said that projects that would be revived include the 60/40MVA Ampree substation, 132 KVA Ampree transmission lines, located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa, and whose contracts were awarded in 2001.

The Minister says he was shocked to find out that despite being nearly 95% complete the projects were abandoned over 10 years ago, and pledged that the contract would be rewarded for completion.

“The power projects are of immense benefit to the people because they will not only boost their electricity supply but also give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia Senatorial districts,” he said.

What you should know

The FG has upped talks on power projects recently, last month the FG announced that it will sell the Geregu 2, Omotosho 2, and Calabar power plants for N434 billion in 2021. The FG also disclosed plans to concession major sports stadiums across the country.

Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Government will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country from next week.

