Energy
FG to start the installation of 5 million solar power across the country next week
FG will next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.
The Federal Government has announced that it will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country from next week.
This move is in continuation of coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which is being coordinated by a committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, across the country.
READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the Presidency on Sunday, November 28, 2020, through their official Twitter handle.
It stated that the programme will include the assembly and manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry, while there will be incentives for use of local content. The first set of installation will be done nationwide in December 2020.
READ: FG disburses MSMEs Survival Fund in Lagos, Kano, FCT and 9 other states
The tweet post from the Presidency stated, ‘’In continuation of a coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) across the country, the Buhari administration will next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.’’
According to the statement, the Central Bank of Nigeria will make available funds to the private companies in the solar power sector involved in the manufacture, assembling installation, servicing of the solar systems, at rates ranging between 5 to 10%.
READ: FG guarantees mortgage loan to low income buyers at low interest rate
It also states that apart from providing access to affordable energy, the objective of the plan is to improve social, economic and environmental welfare of 25 million Nigerians while generating jobs, increasing revenues and import substitution.
READ: FG goes after AMCON’s N5trillion debtors, sets up task force on funds recovery
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
What you should know
The NESP, which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on June 24, 2020 and developed by the Economic Sustainability Committee, chaired by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, is to develop a plan that responds robustly and appropriately to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic amongst other terms of reference.
A major part of the plan is the installation of solar home systems that targets 5 million households, serving about 25 million individual Nigerians who are currently not connected to the National Grid. The solar manufacturers will be required to set up production facilities in Nigeria and provide the materials required.
READ: Covid-19: Nigerian government explains how it will fund proposed N2.3 trillion stimulus
In continuation of a coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) across the country, the Buhari administration will next week commence the process of installation of 5 million solar home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 29, 2020
Energy
AutoGas: President Buhari to launch scheme on December 1
President Buhari will launch a National AutoGas Scheme on the 1st of December.
President Muhammadu Buhari will launch a National AutoGas Scheme on the 1st of December, as Nigeria makes alternative moves to maximize its rich natural gas reserves as a means of fuel consumption.
This was disclosed by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim, Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), in a statement after a meeting with stakeholders on Saturday in Lagos.
READ: FG approves new board for NLNG, BGT
Dr. Ibrahim told stakeholders on Saturday that the autogas scheme and deepening domestic utilisation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would create about 12.5 million direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.
He also added that the Presidential fleet has already converted some of it fuel engines to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), adding that the adoption of AutoGas was necessitated by the deregulation of petrol by the government, which had led to increment in the pump prices in recent times.
READ: PIB; Will the jinx be broken this time around?
”We need about 500, 000 conversion engineers in the next 90 days to ensure that the retrofitting of the vehicles go as planned.
“Fifty conversion centres are currently upgrading for mass conversion and trainings and over 30,000 vehicles are already running on dual fuels in Nigeria.”
READ: Nigeria to import petroleum products from Niger Republic, sign MoU on transportation, storage
“The 90 days training is being undertaken by the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board and the Petroleum Trust and Development Fund.
” These entrepreneurs will get their own foundries for manufacturing and will thereafter train others as time goes on,” he said.
READ: Largest private investment in Africa begins $15 billion financing
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in September that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva revealed that Nigerians can now convert cars using petrol to gas, which is cheaper, with effect from October 2020.
The Department of Petroleum Resources also ordered 9,000 filling stations nationwide to begin the installation of facilities for gas products.
In October, the Federal Government estimated that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will cost N97 per litre, as it had promised to provide alternatives to the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, for poor Nigerians.
READ: DPR shuts down 85 gas plants in Lagos for illegal operations
Energy
FG delivers 100 KWP Solar Mini-Grid to serve off-grid community in Ogun State
The REA has delivered 100kWp Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid designed to adequately serve off-grid community in Ogun state.
In a bid to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, the Rural Electrification Agency under the aegis of the Federal Ministry of Power has delivered 100kWp Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid designed to adequately serve off-grid community in Ogun state.
This was disclosed by the agency in a tweet which was issued via its official Twitter handle today.
READ: FG to inject over N198 billion on capital projects in power sector in 2021
#PoweringOlooji – Today, the 26th of Nov, 2020, it was the turn of the indigenes of Olooji community, Ijebu-East, Ogun state. We delivered a 100kWp Wolar Hybrid Mini-Grid designed to adequately serve this off-grid community in Ogun state. pic.twitter.com/i2tT3gGVU4
— REA Nigeria (@realREANigeria) November 26, 2020
The Rural Electrification Agency disclosed that the intervention of the Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid to the community was successfully delivered under Rural Electrification Fund (REF).
The Executive Director, REF, Sanusi Ohiare encouraged the indigenes to optimise the impact of this intervention while using this access to clean, safe and reliable energy productively.
READ: Plan to overhaul Nigeria’s Power grid attracts investors – Siemens
However, the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Ahmad Salihjo, while sharing his remarks, explained to the community members that he strongly believes that the quality of lives will be improved and children will have better learning experiences with access to reliable electricity in Olooji community.
Mr. Ahmad commended the community for their cooperation with the REA team and the Mini-Grid developer Acob Lighting Technology Limited.
READ: EFCC gives reason for unspent N4 billion in 2020 budget
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics reported on November 12, 2020, that the Federal Government through its implementing Agency, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), commissioned a 100KW solar hybrid mini-grid power plant in Ebonyi State.
The Agency disclosed that the completed project is in line with the government’s mandate, as the present administration seeks to provide remote communities with clean and affordable energy, through strategic investment in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Energy
President Buhari calls for alignment of capacity, attraction of investments across power sector
President Buhari has called for the alignment of capacity and attraction of investments across components of the Power Sector’s value chain.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the alignment of capacity and attraction of investments across the generation, transmission and distribution components of the Power Sector’s value chain.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engr Salam Mamman, who represented the President, in a speech read at the launch of Eko Electricity DisCo’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system in Lagos on Thursday.
He said, “We must ensure that there is an alignment of capacity and attraction of investments across the generation, transmission and distribution components of the Power Sector’s value chain.
“I acknowledge the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial support towards this project through the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilization Facility granted in 2015. This facility significantly led to the successful completion of this project.
“My administration remains committed to addressing the liquidity challenges which are adversely affecting the Power sector’s viability. We have noted with grave concern: The increased fiscal burden on the Federal Government (FG) occasioned by the tariff shortfalls in the sector which are no longer sustainable.”
Bottom line
It is obvious that the CBN’s Payment Assurance Facility (CBN PAF) targeted at supporting tariff shortfalls can no longer be extended and must be phased out to allow the sector’s financial independence.
The government is also aware that these tariff shortfalls sit on DisCos’ books and impair their ability to raise capital and invest.
Hon. MIN. OF POWER @EngrSMamman REPRESENTS PRESIDENT @MBuhari IN LAGOS AT THE LAUNCH OF @EKEDP COMPANY'S SCADA SYSTEM.
SPEECH BELOW👇📖
ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, THE PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, PRESIDENT @MBuhari, AT @EKEDP PLC’S OFFICIAL
Cc: @NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/uJONj2qyjl
— Office of the Minister of Power (@PowerMinNigeria) November 26, 2020