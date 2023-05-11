Article summary

Nigeria’s ex-Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged fraud worth N22 billion.

This was disclosed in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday evening, citing sources within the Commission.

They revealed the arrest of the ex-Minister is connected to the ongoing investigation by EFCC into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

N22 Billion Fraud

The report stated that EFCC arrested a former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman over alleged N22 billion fraud, they added:

“Competent sources revealed that the former minister was arrested on Wednesday and detained at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

“The sources said that the arrest was in connection with the ongoing investigation by EFCC into alleged corruption in the execution of some power projects.

“The minister was alleged to have conspired with a member of staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects and diverted N22 billion.”

Further investigation

EFCC stated that the Minister and a member of staff in the Ministry allegedly shared the money among themselves.

” The investigations have also uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and United States Dollars have been recovered.”

What you should know

Mamman was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari on Aug. 21, 2019, and fired on Sept. 1, 2021.

After his sack, Sale Mamman stated that he recorded some giant strides within the two years spent in the office, he said:

“To my colleagues at the Federal Executive Council, my sincere appreciation for the coordinated and Productive Working relationships we had and the personal relationships forged.

“My sincere gratitude also goes out to everyone at the Federal Ministry of Power and its supervising agencies, without your tremendous and selfless efforts, we couldn’t have recorded the giant strides we achieved in the past 2 years.”