Energy
The plot behind Access Bank’s Mareva injunction against Seplat and Cardinal Drilling
New details emerge as Access Bank, Seplat Petroleum squabble over Cardinal Drilling Services’ loans.
In a dramatic move on Friday, Access Bank sealed the offices of Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat) over third party loans owed to it by Cardinal Drilling Services.
Seplat issued a press release on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange vowing to sue Access Bank claiming that “the action was taken by Access Bank without any prior notice to SEPLAT, as required under Nigerian law.”
READ: EFCC re-arraigns ex-NIMASA DG over alleged N156.4 million money laundering
Access Bank sources indicate the outstanding loan is about $85.8 million and is secured by a fixed and floating Debenture over Cardinal’s assets.
Access Bank obtained an Ex-Parte Order from a Federal High Court against Cardinal Drilling Services, Seplat, ABC Orjiakor, and Kalu Nwosu. The bank also obtained a Mareva injunction freezing the accounts of Seplat in Nigeria and abroad. Reliable sources with knowledge of the matter claim Access Bank was targeting ABC Orjiakor in the Sealing of Seplat headquarters.
READ: #EndSARS: Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free facility for businesses
The Mareva Injunction targeted the following assets;
- 25, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos,
- 6, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos
- 11, Oba Adeyin’ka Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos
Seplat claims it is neither a shareholder in Cardinal Drilling and that it has no “outstanding loan obligations or guarantees to Access Bank and did not at any time make any commitments or guarantees in respect of Cardinal Drilling’s loan obligations” to the bank.
READ: New CBN Circular: CBN confirms only Banks can pay IMTO dollars
How Seplat got roped in
According to a source, Cardinal Drilling Services obtained a loan from Diamond Bank in 2012 and used it to purchase CDS Rigs 101, 201, 202, and 203.
- The rigs were used to provide drilling services to Seplat in a contract that helped fund Cardinal Drilling services 60% equity in a JV with Maurel & Prom.
- Sources at Access Bank allege Cardinal Drilling Services was a vehicle setup to obtain the loan to purchase the drilling services knowing fully well that Seplat was to be the main beneficiary.
- It is unclear if Cardinal Drilling Services drills for any other oil company beyond Seplat. The company’s website did not list who it provides services for.
- Kalu Nwosu is the Managing Director of Cardinal Drilling and is said to have provided a personal guarantee and a statement of personal net worth as security for the loan.
READ: Nigeria loses N3.5 trillion to post harvest loss annually – Farmcrowdy boss
What Access Bank hopes to achieve
Access Bank appears to have also gone after Seplat because ABC Orjiakor, the chairman of Seplat, is an investor in Cardinal Drilling.
- A source informed Nairametrics that by joining Seplat to the case, Access Bank believes it will pile pressure on Seplat forcing it to reach a deal that will either see the loan repaid or get some guarantees from Seplat that it will get ABC Orjiakor to allow the bank take over the assets of Cardinal Drilling without a tussle from Orjikor.
- In a document shared with Nairametrics, the Bank explained in a court filing that its decision to go after Seplat was because there is an “intercompany relationship between SEPLAT and Cardinal Drilling”, noting that “they are jointly promoted by Orjiako” its primary target.
- According to the document, “SEPLAT is a sister company to Cardinal, jointly promoted by Orjiako who is the alter ego of the two companies.”
- Seplat in its annual report disclosed Cardinal Drilling Services as a related party based on entities controlled by Key Management Personnel.
- It revealed in the annual report that “Cardinal Drilling Services Limited (formerly Caroil Drilling Nigeria Limited): Is owned by common shareholders with the parent company. The company provides drilling rigs and drilling services to Seplat. Transactions with this related party amounted to N2.89billion, $9.44million (N621million, $2.03million). Receivables and payables were nil in the current period (receivables in 2018: N1.49billion, $4.87million).”
READ: Top U.S regulator says more crypto banks coming
Bottom Line
Access Bank is understood to be grappling with a string of bad loans issued under the defunct Diamond Bank. Sources inform Nairametrics that the bank is stepping up efforts to go after some of the debtors by obtaining several court orders to seize properties.
READ: Covid-19: First world nations oppose waiving intellectual rights for vaccine development
- From what we know Seplat does not owe Access Bank any loan and is only being joined in this matter because of ABC Orjiakor its Chairman and co-founder.
- The Bank is doing all it can to recover its debt from Cardinal Drilling Services even if it means dragging Seplat into the mess.
- We are also surprised the bank was able to get an Ex-Parte Order from a Federal High Court against Seplat even though it was not the company that borrowed the money and neither did it guarantee it.
- The transaction once again highlights controversies surrounding the murky waters of loans to companies in the oil and gas sector most of which end up going bad and written off by banks.
- According to CBN data, Oil and Gas loans (upstream) makes up N3.6 trillion or 19% of total banking sector credit to the private sector. This is the highest of any sector.
- About N268 billion of oil sector loans are said to be non-performing.
READ: Japual Gold & Ventures Plc partner with Chinese firm to mine gold
Seplat share price closed flat at N402.3 on Friday while Access Bank shares closed lower by 0.58% to N8.55 per share.
Energy
FG to revive 3 power projects in Abia by first quarter 2021
3 major power projects in Abia State are set to be revived by the Federal Government by the first quarter of next year.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it will revive 3 major power projects in Abia State by the first quarter of 2021
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman on Saturday after a tour of the power project sites.
READ: N2trillion Mambila project: FG starts disbursement of compensation funds
The Minister of Power on Saturday said that projects that would be revived include the 60/40MVA Ampree substation, 132 KVA Ampree transmission lines, located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa, and whose contracts were awarded in 2001.
READ: FG says vehicle owners to pay N250,000 to convert from petrol to autogas
The Minister says he was shocked to find out that despite being nearly 95% complete the projects were abandoned over 10 years ago, and pledged that the contract would be rewarded for completion.
READ: Federal Housing Authority gives debtors 21 days to pay up or have names published
“The power projects are of immense benefit to the people because they will not only boost their electricity supply but also give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia Senatorial districts,” he said.
READ: Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s GDP by 2025 – Goggle/IFC
What you should know
The FG has upped talks on power projects recently, last month the FG announced that it will sell the Geregu 2, Omotosho 2, and Calabar power plants for N434 billion in 2021. The FG also disclosed plans to concession major sports stadiums across the country.
READ: Investors to access N300 billion as FG set to privatise power companies
Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Government will commence the process of the installation of 5 million solar-home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country from next week.
READ: FG to deliver 1 million vehicle conversion to autogas by end of 2021
Energy
Autogas: Nigerians will not pay N250,000 for conversion, it is free – FG
The FG has clarified an earlier statement about Nigerians having to pay N250,000 to have their vehicles converted from diesel/fuel use to autogas.
The Federal Government has said that news reports of Nigerians having to pay N250,000 to convert their cars from diesel/petrol engines to autogas is false and incorrect.
This was disclosed by Justice Derefaka, the Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to newsmen on Friday.
READ: FG to deliver 1 million vehicle conversion to autogas by end of 2021
CLARIFICATION BY TECHNICAL ADVISER, @FMPRng ON FG’S AUTOGAS CONVERSION OF VEHICLES: “I granted an interview where I stated that the auto conversion of vehicles to run on gas will amount to N250,000 & Nigerians will need to pay for that. That statement is not correct, it’s wrong.” pic.twitter.com/yQDfZyxhll
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) December 4, 2020
READ: N250bn to be spent to fund compressed Natural Gas infrastructure
On Friday, Derefaka clarified his position as wrong and said the FG plans make the conversion for free. He added that the FG plans to convert 1 million vehicles for free by the end of 2021.
“I granted an interview on Channels Television, where I stated the auto conversion of vehicles to gas will amount to N250k and Nigerians will need to pay for that. That statement is not correct, it is wrong.
READ: 25 million Nigerians to pay N4,000 monthly for solar power system
“On that note, I will like to state the position that has been made by my boss, Timipre Sylva, that FG will convert those vehicles for free for Nigerians, and we are looking at 1 million vehicles by the end of 2021,” he said.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
What you should know about autogas conversion
- Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Justice Derefaka had said vehicle owners in the country would have to pay N250,000 to have their cars converted to autogas from petrol.
Energy
Engineer Sanusi Garba assumes office as Chairman of NERC
The new NERC boss has assumed office today in an investiture event witnessed by other Commissioners of the Commission.
Engineer Sanusi Garba, today, December 3, 2020, formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
This is according to the statement issued by the media team of the NERC via the official Twitter handle of the Commission.
Professor Momoh hands over to Engineer Sanusi Garba
Professor James Adeche Momoh has handed over to Engineer Sanusi Garba in a ceremony witnessed by Commissioners of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. Engineer Sanusi thanked Professor Momoh @NERCNG
— NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) December 3, 2020
Engineer Garba whose appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday will be replacing Professor James Momoh, the outgoing chairman of the Commission.
Speaking at the handover ceremony today, the New Chairman of the Commission recognized the efforts and the hard work of Prof. Momoh and thanked the outgoing chairman for his contributions to the development of the Commission and the sector in general.
However, Professor Momoh on his part pledged his continuous support to the Commission and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve the country.
What you should know
- The new Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Engineer Sanusi Garba is a seasoned professional in the Nigerian Energy Supply Industry (NESI), and also a top officer in the Commission.
- Prior to his nomination as the Chairman of NERC, Garba served as the Vice Chairman of NERC, under the leadership of Prof. Momoh. He also served as the Chief Executive of Katsina Steel Rolling Co. Ltd and the Director (Power) in the Federal Ministry of Power with responsibility for the Generation, Transmission and Distribution aspects of the electricity industry.
- He also served as Executive Director (Generation) at the Niger Delta Power Holding Co. Ltd during which he provided technical and commercial leadership for the efficient operation of seven (7) NIPP thermal power plants.
- Engr Garba, who is a seasoned professional has served on many Federal Government Committees including the Presidential Committee on Power Sector Reform (2007/8) and the Presidential Task Force on Power (2009/10).