The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the construction of a $39.9 million 220km Calabar-Ikom 132 Cable Double Circuit Transmission Line, in a bid to boost electricity transmission in the region.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman after the FEC meeting that was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday at the State House, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The Minister also added that 3 other Power and Electricity memos were approved by the FEC, including the construction of 45 km Offafa-Umuahia Transmission Line in Abia in the sum of $170,465 plus N814.1 million. He also disclosed that the council approved N259.9 million for the construction of a substation at Obajana with line base extension at Lokoja.

What the Minister said

“The last one is the construction, design, and supply of 2 by 50 MVA 132 33 substations at Ikom with 2 by 132 line base transmission at Calabar, Cross River.

“It also includes the design and construction of 220 km Calabar-Ikom 132 Cable Double Circuit Transmission Line. The amount is 39.9 million dollars plus N9.5billion,” he said.

In case you missed it

The Bureau of Public Enterprises recently disclosed that the Federal Government plans to concession 36 state-owned assets, citing that as much as N5 billion would be earned annually from the concession of Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones.