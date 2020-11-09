Business
FG should release all what is due to ASUU without the conditionality of IPPIS- ASUU
ASUU has continued to reiterate that the IPPIS system must be taken off the table, as a condition to call off its ongoing strike in the country.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to meet its demands without the conditionality of the IPPIS system.
This was disclosed in Abuja by Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, in a statement on Sunday evening and warned that the strike will continue if ASUU’s demands are not met.
In Sunday’s statement, ASUU said it is struggling to make sure youths return to schools and receive quality education.
“Our Union is struggling to ensure that the children of the poor, who cannot afford the prohibitive cost paid in private universities or do not have opportunities to study outside Nigeria, get quality education which is not priced beyond their reach.
“This will only happen when government adequately funds public universities and addresses the rot and decay in them. ASUU has shifted positions in some respects.
“For instance, our members have reduced their demand of one tranche N220bn of the outstanding revitalization fund by 50 per cent.
“The Union has also agreed that N30bn out of the so far verified arrears of N40bn of the Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) be paid to our members, while the balance of N10bn could be spread over the next two tranches. We were equally making steady progress on other issues,” Prof Ogunyemi said.
He added that the NUC presented the Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to the Federal universities, which is in its final testing days with the NITDA. The system was developed by ASUU members unlike the World Bank funded IPPIS.
“Last Thursday, 5th November, 2020, the National Universities Commission (NUC) facilitated the presentation of UTAS to Vice-Chancellors and Bursars of federal universities. All questions raised at the four levels of presentation of UTAS were satisfactorily answered.
“With the full cooperation of the concerned agencies, the final test with NITDA could be completed as a matter of days and UTAS adopted in place of IPPIS in our universities.
“ASUU disagrees with government on the use of IPPIS during the so-called transition period. In practical terms, there is no transition period if government is sincere,” Prof Ogunyemi said.
ASUU claims the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has illegally seized deducted union due in the past 9 months and urges that the FG release all its dues without conditionality of IPPIS.
“But, in furtherance of the attack on ASUU, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) has illegally seized all the deducted union check-off dues of our members in the last nine months.
“So, government should release all what is due to ASUU members and the union without the conditionality of IPPIS.
“That would enable us conclude on the outstanding five demands including revitalization, EAA, renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, inauguration of the Visitation Panels.
“Others are proliferation of State universities and governance issues in them to pave way for the quick resolution of the lingering crisis.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that ASUU insisted there is no going back on its rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government, after it revealed some Lecturers only received N8000 a salary.
“In fact, there were Professors that were paid like N8,000 in some months on our campuses. So, we don’t expect anything otherwise because that platform was not meant for the university system,” Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said.
ASUU also disclosed last month that they are waiting for the government to conduct an integrity test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a homegrown payment platform created by ASUU in place of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
ASUU said it will suspend the strike embarked upon on March 23, 2023, if the Federal Government pays their withheld salaries and completes the negotiations of what led to the strike. The union accused the government of trying to use hunger – a weapon of war, to suppress its members.
FG committed to increasing hydrocarbon export base to boost employment – Minister
The Minister assured Nigerians of the FG’s commitment to increase employment opportunities in the country via hydrocarbon exploration.
The Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, announced that the Nigerian government remains committed to increasing its hydrocarbon export base, which she says will increase employment opportunities for Nigerians.
The Minister disclosed this on Sunday in Abuja in a meeting with stakeholders on the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed Ameshi and Enyi Field Development Project, by Sterling Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO). She also added that increasing clean Hydrocarbon exports is one of the main economic priorities of the administration.
The Minister said that Hydrocarbon exploration must be done in an ecofriendly and clean way to prevent negative effects like environmental degradation.
She added that the FG is serious about environmental permits on hydrocarbon drilling sites, citing the Environmental Impact Assessment Act which gives the power for a stop-work order to oil drilling companies.
“Towards this end, and in exercise of its regulatory responsibilities, the ministry of environment has observed that SEEPCO did not obtain all the required regulatory permits before embarking on drilling at a site, in clear violation of section 62 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act.
“Consequently, a stop-work order of July 6, 2020 was issued to SEEPCO,” she said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in September that NNPC signed a gas development deal with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), for the development and commercialization of gas from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143.
Also reported in September was that crude oil exports accounted for 70% (N1.55 trillion) of the total value of exports in Q2 2020. However, crude oil exports decreased in value by 47.2% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 60.5% year-on-year.
Nigeria’s total foreign trade (import and export) dropped by 27.46% year on year in Q2 2020, when compared to N8.61 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter (Q2) of 2019.
Spain took over from India as Nigeria’s top export destination in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. The European nation got 14% (N310.7 billion) of the total export trade of Nigeria in Q2 as against the 9.87% (N402.93 billion) recorded in Q1 2020.
FG providing platforms where businesses can thrive – Lai Mohammed
Mohammed has said that the Federal Government will continue to address the issue of job creation for the youth in Nigeria.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government government has provided platforms where businesses can thrive and will continue to address the issue of youth unemployment.
The Minister disclosed this on Sunday during a meeting with Southwest Governors, Ministers and Traditional rulers. Also in attendance was the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
During his interview, Mohammed said that the government is addressing issues of youths unemployment through funds like the MSME Survival Fund and Youth Investment Funds.
“It is not as if the government has not been addressing the issue of unemployment. The newly launched funds by the government was actually aimed at creating job opportunities.
“What the government has done so far is to provide platforms where businesses can thrive,” he said.
He also added that the meeting with South-West leaders was peaceful and concluded the leaders were satisfied with FG’s response to the protesters.
“It was a peaceful meeting and it was agreed that the state and the federal government response to the initial demand of the EndSARS protest was appropriate,” he added.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported in August that Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 is 27.1% indicating that about 21,764,614 (21.7 million) Nigerians remain unemployed. Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate (28.6%) is at a combined 55.7%.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution can unleash massive revenue and wealth for Nigeria – Danbatta
Danbatta has said that if properly enhanced and exploited, 4IR can unleash a new phase of massive revenue generation and wealth creation for Nigeria.
Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) or digital age promises greater revenue-earning potential and wealth creation for Nigeria in the post-oil era.
This statement was made by Danbatta during the presentation of a paper titled: “Ethical Leadership as an Instrument for National Sustainability in the Post-Oil Nigerian Economy: A Public Sector Perspective” at a two-day hybrid (online and onsite) Annual Directors Conference (ADC) organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD).
Danbatta stated that countries and societies have evolved by finding new ways of doing things to ensure economic sustainability, which has led to the first, second and third industrial revolutions.
In this regard, he pointed out that major constraints facing Nigeria in terms of the fourth industrial revolution include the inadequacy of digital skills, infrastructure deficit and enabling environment.
The EVC of NCC emphasised that the 4IR is the information and digital economy age, which, if properly enhanced and exploited, can unleash a new phase of massive revenue generation and wealth creation for Nigeria in the post-oil era.
What they are saying
While speaking at the annual Directors Conference (ADC) organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD), Prof Danbatta said, “Currently, countries are exploiting the 4IR in order to diversify their economies. The fourth industrial revolution, which has also been referred to as 4IR or Industry 4.0, describes the age of intelligence and encompasses technologies like high-speed mobile Internet, Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, the use of big data analytics and cloud computing.”
However, he disclosed that for the country to tap fully into the gains from the fourth industrial revolution, there is a need for ethical leadership.
“This is because while natural resources such as oil, gas, and so on, are finite, data and information are infinite. Furthermore, the possibilities provided by the 4IR are limitless and can generate employment for Nigeria’s teeming youth population Therefore, in order to achieve economic growth using the 4IR there is the need for ethical leadership,” Danbatta added.