Commodities
Crude oil prices gain over 2% after U.S election
Brent oil futures gained 2.71% to $40.53 and West Texas Intermediate futures soared higher by 2.91% to trade $38.22.
Crude oil prices rallied more than 2% after the outcome of the U.S. election became clear, with both Brent and WTI futures gaining above their critical support levels. However, the worsening COVID-19 attack and soft demand fears are still on the forefront of oil traders’ mind.
At the time of writing this publication, Brent oil futures gained 2.71% to $40.53 and West Texas Intermediate futures soared higher by 2.91% to trade $38.22.
What this means
Oil traders increased their buying pressure at the early hours of Monday trading session, on the bias that the political uncertainty already going out of bound, as being settled, coupled with the bias that the Democrats won the presidency but failed to also take control of the Senate from the opposition party.
This gives neither political party sufficient ammunition to make radical changes to the present policy and is seen as moderating each political party’s power at the U.S capital.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key fundamentals pushing oil prices higher at the first trading session of the week, amid lockdown measures seen in the key international markets like Europe,
“Oil is trading a bit higher this morning in line with broader risk assets and a slightly weaker dollar as Joe Biden was declared the president, while on the data front bot, US Jobs number and China’s resilient exports number released over the weekend paint a better picture for the global growth outlook than expected.
“However, what matters for oil is the pandemic and not the US election results. As with the case for all commodities, oil is priced on the spot markets, so the struggle is to breach the current supply level before prices can even think about starting to rise in any meaningful way.
“As lockdowns in Europe accelerate and localized outbreaks in the US widen, oil markets will likely be further tested during what is shaping up to be a winter of despair for oil prices.”
What to expect
More forward-looking anticipative assets like stocks supported by low-interest rates can look past the next several months of volatility and begin to price recovery. Oil, however, does not have this luxury, as it is more tightly held captive to near-term supply, demand, and inventory capacity.
Commodities
Why Gold prices are skyrocketing after a Joe Biden win
Traders are anticipating more stimulus packages under a blue party in power, and a more dovish central bank approach.
Gold prices were all fired up at the first trading session of the week in London – triggered up momentarily by results from the U.S. presidential election affirming a Joe Biden win and coupled with a weaker dollar.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures gained over 0.56% and trading at $1,962.15/ounce, as gold bulls took the hold of the price bandwagon at record levels.
Why are Gold prices up?
Gold traders are going long on the recent macro coming from the U.S election results printing a Democrat Joe Biden win. Although the U.S. Senate outcome still looks undecided, traders are anticipating more stimulus packages under a blue party in power, and a more dovish central bank approach, leading the greenback continual fall to record lows.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on the key political macros traders would be keenly be watching in the future,
“Pricing out of global geopolitical risk under a Biden presidency could be the most undervalued plus of them all, as global supply chains could then redistribute goods in a more globalized fashion and could even return to the pre-pandemic status in the next 12- 24 months if a vaccine proves to be the ultimate recession stopper and a game-changing panacea for global growth.”
What this means
Global investors use the precious metal to hedge against inflation and for wealth preservation against the tumbling value of fiat currencies. So, it was unsurprising to see the yellow metal rising up to this occasion.
Commodities
Cocoa prices record gains amid pending holiday season
Cocoa prices are rising on the bias that demand would pick up especially during festivities.
Cocoa prices are up as Chocolate makers increased their buying pressure on the soft commodity on the basis that demand would pick up especially during festivities like Christmas.
New York-traded Cocoa on ICE closed at $2,333 per tonne. However, it’s important to note that the soft commodity lost over 8% in value in October alone, recording its biggest monthly drop for U.S. cocoa futures since March, when the market dropped 18.5% at the height of worldwide lockdowns over the COVID-19.
That said, Cocoa traders are wary of the recent lockdown modes prevalent in key markets that include Germany and France, and with the world’s largest economy, the United States recording 9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 225,000 deaths, demand for chocolates are expected to soften, as social mobility is curbed.
What you should know
Nigeria plays a leading role in the cocoa industry, covering a 6.5% share of the global production of cocoa.
- Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria is also the fourth largest exporter of cocoa beans globally. It is behind Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Indonesia, according to the National Export Promotion Council.
- Cocoa exports in Nigeria are projected to grow annually by 4% in the coming years.
- These export earnings from cocoa, if invested properly, could further help Nigeria reduce its reliance on crude oil, which makes up a large chunk of its export earnings (about 90% Est), and minimize the impact of oil price swings on its economy.
Price swings were prevalent in last week’s trading session at the Cocoa market, on fears that the ongoing political climate in Ivory Coast, the world’s largest producer of cocoa, might disrupt the flow of supplies – on the bias that the recent election won by Alassane Ouattara, the incumbent leader might trigger more uncertainty as the opposition parties staged a walkout.
Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over a likely Joe Biden presidency
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel, WTI dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14/Barrel.
Crude Oil prices ended the last trading session on a bearish note.
Oil prices have been under pressure in the last few days, as it seems the most likely winner of the election, Joe Biden, would be in charge of the world’s most important economy. The assumption that his major focus would be on renewables, sent oil prices tanking below $40/barrel.
What we know
Brent crude prices closed 3.62% lower to settle at $39.45 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 4.25% to settle at $37.14 a barrel.
Still, both contracts gained in the week, with Brent up 5.8%, and U.S. crude rising 4.3%.
Also, the rising COVID-19 caseloads across the Northern Hemisphere halted the bull’s track, as oil traders’ fears got strengthened on the bias of lackluster demand and as the U.S election got drawn out over days.
Europe’s second-largest economy, France disclosed a record number of COVID cases amid efforts in its most recent lockdown measures prevailing at the moment has hence weakened demand for energy in the French Republic.
In the U.S. election, Joe Biden took the lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House as a handful of states continue to count votes, making oil traders halt their long bullish bias.
It also seems likely that the Iranians would have their oil back in an already saturated market under a Joe Biden presidency.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi gave insights on the prevailing macro, that could weigh in on oil prices in the future. He said:
“The oil market weighs the possible impact of more significant restrictions on domestic US oil and gas production from Joe Biden’s presidency versus more support for energy transition and the probability of re-engagement with Iran.”
The latter seems the most significant risk for the oil price, but it is unlikely that it will be a priority for the first year of a new administration.
By far, the most critical questions for oil are how quickly a Covid-19 vaccine is widely available, whether a US stimulus deal can be achieved in a fractious and uncertain political environment, and how OPEC will respond to demand concerns.
What to expect
As we head to end yet another roller-coaster week in the analysis of oil trading, one would have to think it is encouraging that OPEC+ continues to signal that the group will do what it can to backstop the oil price, while we wait for the demand outlook to improve.