Business
ASUU discloses why it is yet to call off nationwide strike
ASUU has disclosed why after several negotiations with the government, it is still yet to call off its on-going strike.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given the reason it is yet to call off its ongoing strike, following its dispute with the Federal Government.
The national body of the university lecturers said that they are waiting for the government to conduct an integrity test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a homegrown payment platform created by ASUU in place of the government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).
While making the disclosure during an interview with Punch, the ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said the government needed to give the clearance to National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to conduct an integrity test on UTAS.
The ASUU President said, “The integrity test will be handled by NITDA, it is the government that will facilitate it because NITDA is a government agency and unless you get clearance from the government that test cannot be conducted.”
On whether the government had accepted UTAS, Ogunyemi said, “We are still talking, we have given them the position of our members, we are thinking we should be able to hold a meeting this week if they have not changed plans. The meeting for Monday was postponed. In principle, they have accepted UTAS and told us to go for the test, and on our part, we have started the process.
“We had presented UTAS at three levels, starting with the Ministry of Education, Senate President and members of his team, officials of Ministry of Finance and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, where all other stakeholders were present, including NITDA. All stakeholders have witnessed the presentation and the next stage of integrity test is what we are moving into.
“If government facilitates it, it is not something that should drag for too long at all. We don’t foresee any problem with UTAS, it also depends on how early the government makes it possible for the integrity test to be conducted.”
Ogunyemi also explained that ASUU was ready to resume academic activities if the government was ready to play its part.
He said, “Our members are ready to resume work as early as the government is ready to play its part. I’m sure you are not suggesting that our members should resume on an empty stomach or the strike should be suspended without any concrete action on the side of the government. We don’t like to stay away from our work because we like our students; they are also our children.’’
Ogunyemi noted that as far as they are concerned, they don’t have any issue with going back to work, but they want more sincerity on the side of government.
What you should know
It can be recalled that ASUU embarked on an industrial action about 8 months ago across the country, following its dispute with the Federal Government over their insistence on the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the payment of University lecturers’ salaries and allowances. Alternatively, ASUU developed a homegrown payment platform, UTAS, which they believe guarantees the autonomy of the university.
The Federal Government, following negotiation with ASUU, said that it might consider adopting UTAS as a way of finding a solution to the lingering crisis.
Business
At least 1,588 people were killed in Nigeria as at Q3 2020 – SBM Intelligence
At least 1,588 have been reportedly killed in Nigeria between July to September 2020.
At least 1,588 have been reportedly killed in Nigeria between July to September 2020, according to findings by SBM Intelligence.
The findings also revealed that 137 security personnel have been hacked to death within the period under view.
According to the findings, the breakdown of people killed by geo-political zones includes; 638 in North-West, 544 in North-East, 194 in North Central, 93 in South-South, 70 in South-East and 49 in South-West.
READ: Bitcoin whale transfers $112 million worth of BTC
Further breakdown revealed that the following people were killed;
- 683 Civilians
- 366 Bandits
- 366 Boko-Haram members
- 119 Army officers
- 59 cultists
- 11 armed robbers
- 10 police officers
- 8 kidnappers
- 5 DSS officers
- 3 NSCDC officers
- 3 smugglers.
(READ MORE: FG earmarks over N190 billion for road construction in the 6 geo-political zones by 2021(Opens in a new browser tab)
READ: Oando Plc states willingness to cooperate with the SEC over forensic audit
The percentage of people killed by geo-political zones is depicted below;
Source: Nairametrics from SBM Intelligence data
What this means
The data displayed is a major source of concern to security officials and Nigerians at large. The major highlight is the number of civilians killed, which is higher than the number recorded for armed bandits, terrorist and other crime-related offences.
This is alarming and puts the country in bad light, especially as there is a growing concern of human rights abuses, torture and extrajudicial killings in the country, as alleged by Amnesty International.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
The breakdown of people killed by states is also depicted below;
Source: Author’s computation from SBM Intelligence data
Business
Remittances to sub-Saharan Africa totaled $48 billion in 2019
According to the World Bank, the remittances to sub-Saharan Africa totalled $48 billion last year.
There is a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, as diaspora wanted to help their families amid COVID 19 pandemic. According to the World Bank, the remittances to sub-Saharan Africa totalled $48 billion last year. This development is despite predictions from the World Bank of a historic 20% drop to $445 billion in remittances to poorer countries this year, as a result of a pandemic-induced global economic slump.
READ: World Bank announces $12 billion COVID-19 vaccine finance plan for poor countries
READ: World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years
Remittance companies got an additional boost early on in the pandemic, when African central banks reduced fees and loosened limits on digital transactions, to encourage the public to use digital services to facilitate social distancing.
According to Dare Okoudjou, Founder of MFS Africa, “I would probably agree with the World Bank that the total amount (of remittances) will go down, but anyone who’s in digital would actually gain market share and see their volume go up.”
READ: Nigeria’s Asset to GDP Ratio Is low despite rise in Mutual Fund value
What you should know
Nairametric had earlier reported that PricewaterhouseCoopers, a global tax and consulting firm, estimated that migrant remittances to Nigeria could grow to US$34.8 billion by 2023.
The pandemic gave remittance companies an advantage over their main competition in Africa; the sprawling informal networks of traders, bus drivers, and travellers used by many migrants to send money home.
READ: World Bank predicts rebound of Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy next year
- Remittances to sub-Saharan Africa officially totaled $48 billion last year, according to the World Bank. Experts, however, said this figure only tells a part of the story, though much of the monies Africans ship home via informal networks is absent from official data.
- Amongst the industry executives, the shift is likely to last as digital remittance services are typically cheaper, faster, and safer than informal networks, which are difficult for governments to regulate.
- Online remittance company, WorldRemit, reported last week that transfers to Zimbabwe via its service had doubled over the past six months.
- Azimo, a UK-headquartered remittance company, whose major African markets include Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, saw a nearly 200% increase over the expected number of new customers in April, May, and June.
- According to Kenyan central bank data, remittances to Kenya were up 6.5%; though, August compared to the same period last year. Remittance inflows to Zimbabwe were up 33% through July.
- Remittance companies got an additional boost early on in the pandemic when African central banks reduced fees and loosened limits on digital transactions, to encourage the public to use digital services to facilitate social distancing.
- MFS Africa, which runs networks across 36 African countries to channel remittances between mobile money accounts, has seen year-on-year transaction growth of over 90% in 2020.
- The company, which runs networks across 36 African countries to channel remittances between mobile money accounts, has seen year-on-year transaction growth of over 90% in 2020.
- Mukuru based in South Africa, which focuses mainly on African remittances and allows customers to send both cash and groceries, has seen a roughly 75% acceleration in growth compared to last year.
READ: World Bank ranks Nigeria among World’s most improved countries in “Doing Business”
What they are saying
Having fled an economic implosion in his native Zimbabwe, Brighton Takawira was able to support his mother back home with modest earnings from a small perfume business he set up in South Africa.
Brighton Takawira uses the Mukuru remittance app which enables him to send money and groceries home to family in Zimbabwe from his home in Pinetown, South Africa. Then the pandemic struck and borders closed. The buses he had used to send his cash stopped running. According to him, “I had to send something, even a few dollars, though it meant sometimes going without bread”
READ: World Bank predicts rebound of Sub-Saharan Africa’s economy next year
According to Patrick Roussel, Head of mobile financial services Africa at French telecom company, Orange, “We saw an increase of transfers as the diaspora wanted to help their families”
READ: $70 billion per annum will be needed to tackle pandemic induced poverty – World Bank
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
According to Andy Jury, Chief Executive of Mukuru, South Africa, “We’ve seen an influx of new customers, and we see them mainly coming to us from the informal market.”
Business
Inferno razes down SUBEB office in Ondo State
The SUBEB annex office in Akure, Ondo State has been razed down by a mysterious fire.
The Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) annex office in Oke Eda, Akure has been allegedly razed down by fire. The inferno affected the marketing office of the state government-owned television station, which also housed the building.
The cause of the inferno still remains unknown, as investigations are underway.
READ: UPDATE: Office of Nigeria’s Accountant General is reportedly engulfed in flames
What you should know
Recently there have been reported cases of arson, lootings, and killings perpetrated by hoodlums. It is yet to be known if this incident is related to the hijacked #EndSARS protests.
(READ MORE: BRT owners, Primero says they lost N100 million to #ENDSARS violence)
What they are saying
Confirming the incident, an anonymous staff opined that the fire incident might have happened overnight. She also said that all buildings and files in the offices were affected by the fire.
“All the buildings, because it was made of wood, are gone. It was completely burnt.
“We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone,” she said.